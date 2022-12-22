ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Killed in Chambers County Crash

A man has been killed in a crash that happened on Christmas Day in Chambers County. Alabama State Troopers say 44-year-old Robert Bowden of Lafayette was killed when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway, hit a tree and overturned. Investigators say he was not using a seat belt and was thrown from the wreckage. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Tallassee man killed in Christmas Eve crash

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a Christmas Eve crash that claimed the life of a Tallassee man. According to ALEA, Jordan F. Brown, 19, was killed when the 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. Troopers said Brown was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
TALLASSEE, AL
WTVM

Candlelight vigil for 24-year-old Bunker Hill Road shooting victim

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Just a day after Christmas and instead of joy, a Columbus family is grieving as they released balloons in honor of their loved one who died Christmas Eve after being shot multiple times. “Right now, I’m disappointed, hurt, in pain, angry, and just overwhelmed,” says the...
COLUMBUS, GA
Alabama Now

Alabama teen dies in Christmas Eve car wreck

An Alabama teenager was killed Christmas Eve night when his vehicle left the road and struck a tree, Alabama state troopers reported. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 9:06 p.m. Saturday and claimed the life of a Tallassee man. Jordan F. Brown, 19, was fatally injured when the 2007 Hyundai...
TALLASSEE, AL
WSFA

Auburn police searching for missing 68-year-old man

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department asks for the public’s help in finding a missing 68-year-old man. Jimmie Roy Smith, of Cusseta, Alabama, was last seen on Nov. 19 when he was dropped off near the Greater Peace Child Development Center on Fox Run Parkway. Smith is...
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Body found in Columbus, death investigation underway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A death investigation is underway in Columbus after a body was found Saturday morning. [SEE ALSO: Man killed, another injured, in Columbus Friday night shooting]. A statement from the Columbus Police Department states the body was found on 29th Street near the 5th Avenue intersection. The...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Missing woman and five-month-old located

UPDATE 12/23/22 12:51 p.m.: According to the Columbus Police Department, Kegler and Williams were located in good health. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman and her five-month-old daughter. Police say Latoria Kegler and her five-month-daughter Majesty Williams were last seen Friday, Dec. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Wetumpka Herald

Water in short supply in southern Tallapoosa County, eastern Elmore County

The winter weather has caused havoc on multiple water suppliers in the area, primarily in southern Tallapoosa County, eastern Elmore County and portions of Macon County. While demand is high and leaks due to burst pipes abound, one system is completely out of water in its tanks resorting to bottled water. Other water authorities are cautious suggesting limiting usage.
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Man killed, another injured, in Columbus Friday night shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus investigators are searching for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man on Friday night. A report from Muscogee County coroner Buddy Brian states 24-year-old Tamareious Miller was shot on Friday evening. His body was found at a home on Bunker Hill Road. A...
COLUMBUS, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika man arrested in connecting to shooting incident at Piggly Wiggly

An Opelika man has been arrested in connection to a shooting incident that allegedly occurred Monday morning at Piggly Wiggly located at 1515 Second Avenue in Opelika. According to a press release put out by the Opelika Police Department, the police arrested Omar Alexander Graham, 20, of Opelika, Monday after responding to reports of gunshots being heard in the vicinity of the grocery store.
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Alabama teenager makes first court appearance in fatal Victory Drive hit-and-run

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — An Alabama teenager made his first court appearance Thursday morning facing multiple charges related to a Victory Drive hit-and-run.  Emanuel Rojas Velasquez, 19, of Russell County appeared briefly in Columbus Recorder’s Court. He was arrested on Tuesday. The hearing was postponed until next week by Judge Julius Hunter.  Velasquez is accused of […]
COLUMBUS, GA
11Alive

2 homes catch fire in LaGrange; 3 hospitalized

LAGRANGE, Ga. — Three people were injured in a fire while one person still in critical condition after LaGrange firefighters battled two house fires at the same time on Thursday. Firefighters were called to the burning homes as one crew responded to a home off Cato Street, while the...
LAGRANGE, GA
WSFA

Water issues impacting customers in multiple areas

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Freezing temperatures are causing water issues and impacting customers in multiple areas across west and central Alabama. Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. has declared a local state of emergency for the city’s water system. He said the deep freeze is causing water pipes to burst throughout the city, prompting a “major loss of water.”
SELMA, AL
wrbl.com

Man wins lottery and is reunited with his family in Hogansville

HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WRBL) – 66-year-old Julius Evans won the American Medical Response (AMR) “Home for the Holidays” program. The program provides transportation to wheelchair and bed-bound seniors who are living in assisted living centers and nursing facilities to their families for Christmas. The individuals are selected through a lottery based system.
HOGANSVILLE, GA

