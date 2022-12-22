Read full article on original website
All Conspirators In $12 Mill. Dept. of Ed. Scam Are Going to PrisonTaxBuzzColumbus, GA
4 Great Seafood Paces in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
82-Year-Old Alabama Grandmother Arrested Unpaid $77 Trash BillAMY KAPLANValley, AL
82-Year-Old Elderly Black Woman Arrested and Told 'Don't Cry' by Valley, AL Officer Because She Can't Afford $77.80 BillZack LoveValley, AL
Security guards, metal detectors, and pat downs at the Columbus Democratic Party officeEdy ZooColumbus, GA
alabamanews.net
Man Killed in Chambers County Crash
A man has been killed in a crash that happened on Christmas Day in Chambers County. Alabama State Troopers say 44-year-old Robert Bowden of Lafayette was killed when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway, hit a tree and overturned. Investigators say he was not using a seat belt and was thrown from the wreckage. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WTVM
Single-vehicle crash claims life of Lafayette man in Chambers County
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Lafayette man. On Sunday, Dec. 25, at approximately 9:41 p.m., a single-vehicle crash claimed the life of Robert L. Bowden, 44, when the 2014 Jeep Latitude he was driving left the roadway, struck a tree and flipped.
WSFA
Tallassee man killed in Christmas Eve crash
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a Christmas Eve crash that claimed the life of a Tallassee man. According to ALEA, Jordan F. Brown, 19, was killed when the 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. Troopers said Brown was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
WTVM
Candlelight vigil for 24-year-old Bunker Hill Road shooting victim
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Just a day after Christmas and instead of joy, a Columbus family is grieving as they released balloons in honor of their loved one who died Christmas Eve after being shot multiple times. “Right now, I’m disappointed, hurt, in pain, angry, and just overwhelmed,” says the...
Alabama teen dies in Christmas Eve car wreck
An Alabama teenager was killed Christmas Eve night when his vehicle left the road and struck a tree, Alabama state troopers reported. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 9:06 p.m. Saturday and claimed the life of a Tallassee man. Jordan F. Brown, 19, was fatally injured when the 2007 Hyundai...
WSFA
Auburn police searching for missing 68-year-old man
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department asks for the public’s help in finding a missing 68-year-old man. Jimmie Roy Smith, of Cusseta, Alabama, was last seen on Nov. 19 when he was dropped off near the Greater Peace Child Development Center on Fox Run Parkway. Smith is...
Alabama man killed Christmas Day when SUV strikes tree, overturns
An Alabama man was killed Christmas Day when his SUV struck a tree and overturned, Alabama state troopers said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 9:41 p.m. Sunday, and claimed the life of a Lafayette man. Robert L. Bowden, 44, was fatally injured when the 2014 Jeep Latitude he was...
WTVM
Body found in Columbus, death investigation underway
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A death investigation is underway in Columbus after a body was found Saturday morning. [SEE ALSO: Man killed, another injured, in Columbus Friday night shooting]. A statement from the Columbus Police Department states the body was found on 29th Street near the 5th Avenue intersection. The...
UPDATE: Missing woman and five-month-old located
UPDATE 12/23/22 12:51 p.m.: According to the Columbus Police Department, Kegler and Williams were located in good health. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman and her five-month-old daughter. Police say Latoria Kegler and her five-month-daughter Majesty Williams were last seen Friday, Dec. […]
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Opelika man in Tallapoosa County
A 23-year-old man was arrested and charged with the murder in the shooting death of a 49-year-old Opelika man in Tallapoosa County, authorities said Thursday. Camp Hill police officers responded to the 100 block of Alberta Street around 2:05 p.m. Sunday on a call of a gunshot victim, said Chief Danny J. Williams.
Wetumpka Herald
Water in short supply in southern Tallapoosa County, eastern Elmore County
The winter weather has caused havoc on multiple water suppliers in the area, primarily in southern Tallapoosa County, eastern Elmore County and portions of Macon County. While demand is high and leaks due to burst pipes abound, one system is completely out of water in its tanks resorting to bottled water. Other water authorities are cautious suggesting limiting usage.
Man killed on Christmas Eve following Columbus shooting, another injured
Authorities are investigating a deadly Christmas Eve shooting in Columbus. Columbus police say they were called to the scene in the 1600 block of Bunker Hill Road around 1:20 a.m. on Dec. 24. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan identified the victim as 24-year-old Tamareious Miller. Bryan says Miller died from multiple gunshot wounds. Bryan says […]
Water shortage continues in Notasulga, free cases of water at Town Hall
NOTASULGA, Ala. (WRBL) – Serious water shortage issues are plaguing Notasulga familles as Notasulga Water Department has lost water in the main tank. As of Monday night pallets of water are at Town Hall and Notasulga Water customers can come by and pick up a case. Notasulga is filling its tank off the Loachapoka Water […]
WTVM
Man killed, another injured, in Columbus Friday night shooting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus investigators are searching for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man on Friday night. A report from Muscogee County coroner Buddy Brian states 24-year-old Tamareious Miller was shot on Friday evening. His body was found at a home on Bunker Hill Road. A...
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika man arrested in connecting to shooting incident at Piggly Wiggly
An Opelika man has been arrested in connection to a shooting incident that allegedly occurred Monday morning at Piggly Wiggly located at 1515 Second Avenue in Opelika. According to a press release put out by the Opelika Police Department, the police arrested Omar Alexander Graham, 20, of Opelika, Monday after responding to reports of gunshots being heard in the vicinity of the grocery store.
A year after his car was found in Alabama, there are more questions than answers in the disappearance of Kyle Clinkscales
Since 1976, Martha Morrison has been looking for the answer to one question: what happened to Kyle Clinkscales?
Alabama teenager makes first court appearance in fatal Victory Drive hit-and-run
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — An Alabama teenager made his first court appearance Thursday morning facing multiple charges related to a Victory Drive hit-and-run. Emanuel Rojas Velasquez, 19, of Russell County appeared briefly in Columbus Recorder’s Court. He was arrested on Tuesday. The hearing was postponed until next week by Judge Julius Hunter. Velasquez is accused of […]
2 homes catch fire in LaGrange; 3 hospitalized
LAGRANGE, Ga. — Three people were injured in a fire while one person still in critical condition after LaGrange firefighters battled two house fires at the same time on Thursday. Firefighters were called to the burning homes as one crew responded to a home off Cato Street, while the...
WSFA
Water issues impacting customers in multiple areas
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Freezing temperatures are causing water issues and impacting customers in multiple areas across west and central Alabama. Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. has declared a local state of emergency for the city’s water system. He said the deep freeze is causing water pipes to burst throughout the city, prompting a “major loss of water.”
wrbl.com
Man wins lottery and is reunited with his family in Hogansville
HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WRBL) – 66-year-old Julius Evans won the American Medical Response (AMR) “Home for the Holidays” program. The program provides transportation to wheelchair and bed-bound seniors who are living in assisted living centers and nursing facilities to their families for Christmas. The individuals are selected through a lottery based system.
