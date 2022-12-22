Read full article on original website
Local residents race to stores in search for parts needed to fix pipes
SAN ANTONIO — We don't have hard data on the number of people scrambling to fix plumbing problems after days of sub-freezing temperatures ruptured water supply lines all over town, but we do know the rush is on at local parts supply places. Several plumbing suppliers had overflow crowds...
MySanAntonio
Burst pipe turns H-E-B carwash into arctic cave for Christmas
If you ever needed a remainder as to why officials tell to you to open your cabinets and protect your pipes during wintery, freezing conditions, here's why. Days after the National Weather Service issued a Wind Chill Warning for San Antonio and parts of the Texas Hill Country, residents online shared damage and the aftermath of the high winds and frigid temperatures that hit the Alamo City over the holiday weekend.
Overturned 18-wheeler causes traffic delays at Finesilver curve Monday
SAN ANTONIO — A major accident involving a big rig is caused traffic delays just north of downtown Monday. The 18-wheeler overturned at the "Finesilver Curve", which includes the on ramps between I-35 and I-10 at the northern edge of downtown, around 1:30 p.m. Traffic cameras in the area...
KSAT 12
Bexar County will cease cold weather relief operations Sunday morning
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – As the chilly weather continues across the San Antonio area, Bexar County officials have announced when they will cease cold weather relief operations. A third hard freeze is expected overnight Saturday/early Sunday morning. Temperatures will be in the upper teens and low 20s yet again.
Ranked: San Antonio River Walk among top Christmas traditions in nation
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Alamo City is one of Texas’ top tourist destinations year-round–and a recent marketing survey suggests that remains true during the holidays. According to Mixbook Photo Co., a business specializing in the creation of photo albums, the River Walk is one of America’s favorite Christmas traditions. Mixbook polled 1,500 Americans […]
Discover Pearl — San Antonio's historic gem full of modern flair
What started as a brewery in 1883 has grown into a thriving community.
House fire just hours before Christmas Day severely damages San Antonio home
SAN ANTONIO — A house fire west of downtown caused significant damage to a family's home, the San Antonio Fire Department said. It happened in the 300 block of Elvira Street near Guadalupe Street around 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve. When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the...
sanantoniothingstodo.com
12 Fun Things To Do in San Antonio this Week of December 26, 2022 include Celebrate SA New Years Eve Countdown, A Magical Cirque Christmas, and more!
Our picks for the best events and things to do in San Antonio this week of December 26 include Celebrate SA New Years Eve Countdown, A Magical Cirque Christmas, Jim Brickman: A Very Merry Christmas, Cena De Nochevieja, and more!. Also, remember to also check out our recent posts on...
KXAN
Three Texas cities rank among the happiest in the US, study finds
(NEXSTAR) – Happiness doesn’t grow on trees, but it may be a little easier to come by in parts of Texas, a new study has found. Reviewing federal and local government data across 13 metrics based on personal finances, well-being, and quality of life, SmartAsset ranked nearly 165 of the nation’s largest cities to find where Americans are happiest.
After thousands of Southwest flights canceled during holiday season, company responds
SAN ANTONIO — The thousands of cancelations from Southwest Airlines is having a huge impact on travelers flying in and out of the San Antonio International Airport. A check of the departures and arrivals board shows that several Southwest flights are canceled and delayed on Monday. Our sister station,...
Thick and rich, Champurrado is a warming tradition in South Texas
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The countdown to Christmas for many Texans means reuniting with family, tasty foods and traditions. Aside from tamales and posole, a cold-weather, holiday staple for many in South Texas is champurrado. What is champurrado? The term champurrado itself means to mix random things. Melissa Guerra, a Texas food historian and PBS […]
Guess the rent of this mission-style apartment near Stone Oak
Are you a fan of the terracotta?
New Pittsburgh Courier
One family’s photo album includes images of a vacation, a wedding anniversary and the lynching of a Black man in Texas
As a historian and director of the Lynching in Texas project, which has documented more than 600 racial terror lynchings, I receive regular emails from journalists, scholars and activists who want to discuss the history of racial violence. My conversations with reporters and historians did not prepare me for one...
KSAT 12
Four apartments damaged in Northeast Side fire, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – With residents out for holiday travel, four unoccupied apartments were left with water and AC damage after a Northeast Side fire. The fire happened around 4 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Eleanor Avenue. Bypassing citizens reported the fire after noticing smoke from the attic.
The Wacked Out Weiner serves up tasty twist on a bun in New Braunfels
Mac and cheese and bacon on a crunchy hot dog.
San Antonio restaurant openings that made for a delicious year
It was a big year for foodies.
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in San Antonio. Do you agree?
In my family, we often debate about the best Mexican restaurant in San Antonio- and none of us seem to agree. So I decided to turn to Trip Advisor to see the general consensus on the best Mexican in San Antonio. Their rankings are based on Trip Advisor's popularity index and consider the quality, quantity, and recency of reviews a restaurant receives.
KENS 5
The story behind one of the brightest Christmas displays in San Antonio
TERRELL HILLS, Texas — After the gifts have been unwrapped and the leftovers put away, there is still one staple of the season left to indulge: taking a drive and looking at all the decorations. A house that's been drawing attention in Terrell Hills has a story behind it...
CPS Energy tackles San Antonio outages; Bandera pushes rolling outages
San Antonio crews worked overnight repairing downed power lines.
