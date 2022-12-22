ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Ronnie Hurley
4d ago

no loss close whole city. relocate residents to Martha's Vineyard

MySanAntonio

Burst pipe turns H-E-B carwash into arctic cave for Christmas

If you ever needed a remainder as to why officials tell to you to open your cabinets and protect your pipes during wintery, freezing conditions, here's why. Days after the National Weather Service issued a Wind Chill Warning for San Antonio and parts of the Texas Hill Country, residents online shared damage and the aftermath of the high winds and frigid temperatures that hit the Alamo City over the holiday weekend.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Ranked: San Antonio River Walk among top Christmas traditions in nation

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Alamo City is one of Texas’ top tourist destinations year-round–and a recent marketing survey suggests that remains true during the holidays. According to Mixbook Photo Co., a business specializing in the creation of photo albums, the River Walk is one of America’s favorite Christmas traditions. Mixbook polled 1,500 Americans […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KXAN

Three Texas cities rank among the happiest in the US, study finds

(NEXSTAR) – Happiness doesn’t grow on trees, but it may be a little easier to come by in parts of Texas, a new study has found. Reviewing federal and local government data across 13 metrics based on personal finances, well-being, and quality of life, SmartAsset ranked nearly 165 of the nation’s largest cities to find where Americans are happiest.
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Thick and rich, Champurrado is a warming tradition in South Texas

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The countdown to Christmas for many Texans means reuniting with family, tasty foods and traditions. Aside from tamales and posole, a cold-weather, holiday staple for many in South Texas is champurrado. What is champurrado? The term champurrado itself means to mix random things. Melissa Guerra, a Texas food historian and PBS […]
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Four apartments damaged in Northeast Side fire, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – With residents out for holiday travel, four unoccupied apartments were left with water and AC damage after a Northeast Side fire. The fire happened around 4 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Eleanor Avenue. Bypassing citizens reported the fire after noticing smoke from the attic.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

