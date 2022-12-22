Bruce Willis and Demi Moore are going to be grandparents: Rumer Willis is pregnant

Congratulations to the Willis family, which is about to get a little bigger.

On Wednesday, Demi Moore dedicated an Instagram post to her daughter Rumer Willis, who revealed earlier this week that she is pregnant with her first child — and Moore and Bruce Willis' first grandchild.

Rumer Willis, 34, is the oldest child of the "Ghost" actor and the "Die Hard" star, who were married for more than 10 years and divorced in 2000. They also share daughters Scout LaRue Willis, 31, and Tallulah Willis, 28.

"Saying hello to the little nibblet!!" Moore captioned an Instagram photo of her, Scout LaRue, Tallulah and Rumer at a doctor's appointment for the mother-to-be. "Overjoyed for you, my sweet Rumer. It’s an honor to witness your journey into motherhood, and can’t wait to welcome this baby into the world!"

A day prior, Moore and Rumer Willis both shared a sweet black-and-white photo of Rumer's boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas, kissing her baby bump. Rumer Willis, an actor known for "Sorority Row" and "The House Bunny," and Thomas, a musician, made their relationship Instagram official last month.

"Entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era," Moore captioned the pic.

Rumer Willis' pregnancy announcement comes nine months after the Willis family revealed Bruce Willis has been living with aphasia and would be "stepping away" from acting. In March, the Los Angeles Times reported that some of the actor's colleagues had been concerned about his health for years before he was confirmed to be diagnosed with the cognitive disorder , which affects a person’s ability to understand and communicate with others.

On Tuesday, Lionsgate released the trailer for "Detective Knight: Independence," one of the last movies Willis filmed before halting his career for health reasons. The final installment in the "Detective Knight" trilogy is set to open in select theaters and on demand Jan. 20.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .