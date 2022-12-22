Lea Michele and Darren Criss Give New York City the Gift of Christmas Carols on ‘Carpool Karaoke’

Tis the season for riding through New York City performing Christmas-themed karaoke from the comfort of your car. On a new bonus clip of Carpool Karaoke , former Gleeks Lea Michele and Darren Criss reunited to cruise through the streets of the city, singing songs from their respective holiday albums Christmas in the City and A Very Darren Crissmas .

“It’s Christmas, like Darren Crissmas,” Michele offers mid-“Christmas in New York,” the first song queued up on the aux for the holiday special. Amid light teasing about singing too high or being flat, the pair sing their way through New York City, from Rockefeller Center to Harlem to Battery Park.

“I’m a fan of a lot of Christmas things, so I wrote a little song about all the things that make me want to dance at Christmas,” Criss explained, setting the stage for “Christmas Dance.” “And there’s even a little dance in it. Can I have this dance?”

Hitting Broadway-level choreography from behind the wheel while driving through Washington Square Park sounds like a surefire way to give an NYU student the gift of paying for their tuition with the money they’ll get from suing after being hit — so let’s hope the car was being pulled by a trailer with more responsible drivers.

In between their holiday songs, Michele and Criss did a Glee-coded run-through of Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin” as a special bonus for the Funny Girl star’s TikTok audience. “When you’re with your best friend and don’t stop believin’ randomly comes on the radio,” Michele captioned the clip.