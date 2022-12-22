ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Lea Michele and Darren Criss Give New York City the Gift of Christmas Carols on ‘Carpool Karaoke’

By Larisha Paul
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LrNK7_0jrqyGiP00

Tis the season for riding through New York City performing Christmas-themed karaoke from the comfort of your car. On a new bonus clip of Carpool Karaoke , former Gleeks Lea Michele and Darren Criss reunited to cruise through the streets of the city, singing songs from their respective holiday albums Christmas in the City and A Very Darren Crissmas .

“It’s Christmas, like Darren Crissmas,” Michele offers mid-“Christmas in New York,” the first song queued up on the aux for the holiday special. Amid light teasing about singing too high or being flat, the pair sing their way through New York City, from Rockefeller Center to Harlem to Battery Park.

“I’m a fan of a lot of Christmas things, so I wrote a little song about all the things that make me want to dance at Christmas,” Criss explained, setting the stage for “Christmas Dance.” “And there’s even a little dance in it. Can I have this dance?”

Hitting Broadway-level choreography from behind the wheel while driving through Washington Square Park sounds like a surefire way to give an NYU student the gift of paying for their tuition with the money they’ll get from suing after being hit — so let’s hope the car was being pulled by a trailer with more responsible drivers.

In between their holiday songs, Michele and Criss did a Glee-coded run-through of Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin” as a special bonus for the Funny Girl star’s TikTok audience. “When you’re with your best friend and don’t stop believin’ randomly comes on the radio,” Michele captioned the clip.

@leamichele

when you’re with your best friend and don’t stop believin’ randomly comes on the radio

♬ original sound – leamichele
More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rolling Stone

How to Watch Alicia Keys’ Holiday Masquerade Ball Concert on Apple Music Live

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Christmas time is officially here, and Alicia Keys is set to celebrate the holiday season with a special livestream concert to perform songs from her first Christmas album, Santa Baby, familiar classics, and medleys recorded live from New York City’s United Palace. Dubbed the “Holiday Masquerade Ball,” the 15-time Grammy winner’s performance marks the final show of Apple Music Live‘s concert series of the year and promises plenty of “glitter and glamour.” Even if you didn’t get a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rolling Stone

‘Power Run Amok’: Madison Square Garden Uses Face-Scanning Tech to Remove Perceived Adversaries

Barbara Hart was celebrating her wedding anniversary and waiting for Brandi Carlile to take the stage at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 22, when a pair of security guards approached her and her husband by their seats and asked for the couple to follow them. At first, Hart tells Rolling Stone she was excited, thinking it was some sort of surprise before the concert started. Her excitement turned to anxiety soon after, however, as she spoke with security and gathered that she’d been identified using facial-recognition technology. Then they escorted her out of the venue.  Hart was initially confused, having...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rolling Stone

Brooklyn Subway Shooter Plans to Change Plea to Guilty, Docs Reveal

Frank James, the man charged with shooting 10 people aboard a New York City subway train during the morning rush hour commute in April, plans to switch his plea to guilty at a January 2023 hearing related to the case. The 62-year-old James previously pleaded not guilty to charges of terrorism and the use of a weapon in a violent crime at his May 2022 arraignment in Brooklyn federal court. Two days ago, the Justice Department amended their indictment in order to prosecute James for each of his 10 victims separately, rather than collectively. This action — as well as the introduction of...
BROOKLYN, NY
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

98K+
Followers
24K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy