Tesla's 'full self-driving' mode at center of blame for major accident
Tesla's "full self-driving" mode is at the center of blame for a San Francisco car crash that left at least nine people injured.
Tesla 'full self-driving' triggered an eight-car crash, a driver tells police
A driver told authorities that their Tesla's "full-self-driving" software braked unexpectedly and triggered an eight-car pileup in the San Francisco Bay Area last month that led to nine people being treated for minor injuries including one juvenile who was hospitalized, according to a California Highway Patrol traffic crash report.
Elon Musk has authorized at least 17 senior execs from Tesla, SpaceX, and The Boring Co. to work at Twitter, report says
SpaceX CFO Bret Johnsen and Tesla's chief information officer, Nagesh Saldi, are among the Musk execs authorized to work at Twitter, CNBC reported.
electrek.co
Watch Tesla Semi do something Bill Gates said wasn’t possible
Tesla has released a timelapse video of its Tesla Semi electric truck completing a 500-mile trip with a full load on a single charge – something Bill Gates and Daimler said wasn’t possible just a few years ago. When Tesla unveiled the original Tesla Semi prototype back in...
NBC Philadelphia
Wrong-Way Pickup Truck Crash on I-495 Leaves 4 Dead, Vehicles Mangled
Four people died in a nighttime wrong-way wreck involving two pickup trucks on Interstate 495 in Delaware. The wreck after the I-95 split near Exit 1 - U.S. Route 13 took place Wednesday around 11:50 p.m. and left the northbound lanes of I-495 in New Castle County closed for hours into Thursday morning.
Elon Musk fumes at San Francisco mayor after city opens investigation into Twitter headquarters
San Francisco opened an investigation into Elon Musk's Twitter headquarters after news broke that some offices were converted into bedrooms for employees.
Motley Fool
Tesla Semi Truck Deliveries Have Begun: What Investors Should Know
The EV pioneer's "Semi Delivery Event" celebrated the first delivery of a Tesla Semi, which went to PepsiCo. The Semi reportedly has three times the power of any diesel truck currently on the road. Tesla plans to add Semi "megachargers" to its Supercharger network. You’re reading a free article with...
Elon Musk defends installing bedrooms at Twitter HQ, saying he's merely 'providing beds for tired employees'
San Francisco's Department of Building Inspection has reportedly launched an investigation into the bedrooms at Twitter's headquarters.
Twitter post claiming Tesla is recalling every single car from fake Elon Musk account starts chaos
A post by a fake Elon Musk account about a major Tesla recall has once again led to questions about the health of Twitter.A viral post that looked as if it belonged to the real billionaire announced that all Tesla cars would be taken off the road because of a warning they were dangerous.“Tesla has just been informed by the [National Highway Traffic Safety Administration] that our cars pose an ‘imminent threat’ to all drivers and are demanding an immediate recall of all vehicles w[ith] auto pilot,” it read. “We are going to fight this to the end, but I’m...
Elon Musk may have his replacement on Twitter, a former SpaceX Engineer Steve Davis
Steve Davis has the spirit of the entrepreneur, having been a major guidance systems engineer at SpaceX, CEO of a small chain of yogurt shops, and the CEO of the Boring Company, an Elon Musk's venture to create tunnels in all major cities. All that may be leading up to Davis taking over Twitter from the present CEO, Elon Musk.
Tesla closes up despite Musk selling $3.58B of its shares
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Shares of Tesla rose slightly Thursday despite news that CEO Elon Musk sold another $3.58 billion worth of the electric vehicle maker’s stock this week. The stock closed at $157.67, up less than 1% but still close to its two-year lows. Tesla did fare better than the broader U.S. stock market, where concerns about rising interest rates led to a 2.5% drop in the S&P 500 index. Musk, the new owner of Twitter, sold the Tesla shares from Monday through Wednesday, according to a filing posted Wednesday night with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. It wasn’t clear where the proceeds of the sales were being spent. Musk has sold nearly $23 billion worth of Tesla stock since April, with much of the money likely going to help fund his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter. Early last month, he sold nearly $4 billion worth of Tesla shares, according to regulatory filings.
Elon Musk tries to explain why Tesla shares are tanking
Shares in electric vehicle maker Tesla sank to a new 52-week low on Tuesday, closing around $138 per share, or 8% lower for the day in an otherwise mixed day for stocks. CEO Elon Musk tried to blame the sinking price partly on macroeconomic factors. Long-time Tesla bull Ross Gerber...
insideevs.com
Tesla China Boss May Be Prepping For Major Promotion, New Details
Tesla China has really kicked it into high gear, and it's the US EV maker's primary export hub. Much of that success can arguably be credited to Tesla China boss Tom Zhu. We recently learned he might be in line to become Tesla's global CEO, taking the reins from Elon Musk. However, now it seems he's set to get a massive promotion of a different variety.
game-news24.com
Tesla shares fell another 9%, but Elon Musk promised to sell them until 2024
Initial warning signs of a declining demand for electric vehicles in the US were recent reports of atypical stimulus measures in the Tesla arsenal in China, this week it became known about the provision of discounts throughout the North America, including Canada and Mexico. By contrast, with its discontent with Elon Musk (Elon Musk), as Twitter’s head, the stock price fell by almost 9% in one day on Thursday. The CEO of the company promised that he wouldn’t sell Tesla shares until 2024.
Android Headlines
Tesla plans to layoff more employees following the stock crash
According to Electrek, Tesla wants to layoff some of its employees in the first quarter of 2023. The EV manufacturer also has frozen hiring amid the stock market crisis. These days, it’s normal to hear a big tech company is firing its employees or has frozen hiring at the corporate offices. Google, Apple, Microsoft, and Meta have all taken a similar approach toward employees. Tesla is also joining the bandwagon by laying off hundreds of its workforce. In June, Elon Musk announced that Tesla would lay off 3.5% of its employees in the coming months, and hundreds of workers from the Autopilot team were fired as a result.
Elon Musk puts Tesla stock sales on pause
Elon Musk has sold over $40 billion worth of Tesla shares in the past year and doesn't plan additional sales for at least two years.
teslarati.com
Elon Musk was just live on Twitter Spaces talking Tesla: 5 key takeaways
Elon Musk recently joined a Twitter Spaces talk covering Tesla on Thursday and spoke on several topics such as the lithium refining factory in Corpus Christi, Texas, the recession, his goal of not selling any more Tesla stock for another 18-24 months, and more. The Spaces were hosted by @StockMKTNewz, @WholeMarsBlog, and @StockTalkWeekly.
nextbigfuture.com
Summarizing Problems for Tesla, SpaceX, Twitter, Musk and World in 2022 and 2023
A few people in the comments have been strongly requesting some anti Musk and Tesla article. Here is a summary of the problems that Musk, Tesla, Space X and Twitter have had in 2022 and problems they can have in 2023. Full disclosure, I own shares in Tesla and SpaceX. So this will be a summary of problems from someone who is very pro-Musk and pro-Tesla. However, I am thorough. I am giving what some people have been asking.
Elon Musk’s security team allegedly hit motorist during ‘crazy stalker’ incident
California police are investigating allegations that Elon Musk’s security team hit a man with a vehicle in an incident the billionaire claimed involved a “crazy stalker.”The billionaire took to Twitter last week to claim that the incident outside of Los Angeles was an example of why he was banning the publication of his real-time location on the platform.Now South Pasadena police department has confirmed that an incident did take place on 13 December and that a member of Mr Musk’s team is under investigation, not the victim.Investigators say that a 29-year-old man from Connecticut told them that a driver in...
