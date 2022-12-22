Kansas City Current signs Swedish forward Mimmi Larsson

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current has a new international forward. Swedish international Mimmi Larsson signed a two-year contract with the club.

Larsson becomes the seventh player on the Current roster with international experience for their home country’s senior national team.

“We are so excited to welcome Mimmi to the Current,” general manager Camille Levin Ashton said in a statement.

“Mimmi is yet another example of world-class players who want to make Kansas City their home. Her experience on the club and international level will make her a great addition to this team. We can’t wait to see her contributions on and off the pitch.”

Larsson spent the past three seasons with FC Rosengard of the Swedish Damallsvenskan.

She helped the team to league and Svenska Cupen titles in 2020 and 2021 and a berth in the European Champions League. The forward has 77 appearances and 31 goals for Rosengard across all competitions.

Larsson has been representing Sweden internationally since 2010 when she made 14 appearances for the U17 side. She also made 30 appearances for the U19 and U23 before making her senior team debut in 2016.

Larsson has 33 appearances on the Swedish National Team, including the 2017 UEFA Women’s European Championships, 2018-2019 Algarve Cups and the 2019 FIFA World Cup.

“I’m really happy and proud to join Kansas City next season,” Larsson said in a statement. “I hope I can help the team to keep winning games and keep developing as a player. I can’t wait to get started!”

