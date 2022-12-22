Read full article on original website
Where To Eat And Drink In Emory Village
Emory Village has some unique, solid options for quick eats and a few sit-down spots that have date night potential. It would be easy to write off Emory Village as a strip of restaurants that caters to cash-strapped university students and hospital workers who don’t have time for unnecessary conversation. You’ll see the usual fast-casual, budget-friendly chains but when you look past them, you’ll see that Emory Village has some unique, solid options for quick eats and a few dine-in spots that have date night potential. That most of these locations happen to be easy on our wallet is an added bonus.
Revery VR Bar
When we’re ready to escape our boring lives, we like to hit Revery VR Bar to get medieval and slash things with a digital sword. Even without the VR headsets, the Midtown spot feels otherworldly with neon lights providing a red, hazy underground club vibe. Snap on their headsets and prepare yourself for games like archery and hand-to-hand combat that put you right in the action. Late night, the Midtown spot has DJs and a full bar. And while you still can’t eat in the virtual world (is someone working on that?), visit the Heartbreakers food truck to get a large, greasy cheeseburger, which rivals Grindhouse and comes paired with cajun, lemon pepper, or sour cream and onion fries (we’re here for the mayo-based sauce, too).
Chops Lobster Bar
The renovated two-level Buckhead institution successfully rose from the ashes (of a kitchen fire that shuttered it for much of ’22) to reclaim its spot at the city’s crowded formal-dining table. Inside the ground-level lobster bar, you’ll find dark mahogany and shiny cooper on the walls and a healthy mix of friends and fawning couples in the seats. Waiters, working in harmonious pairs, smartly explain how a peach puree cocktail complements the pan-roasted chicken or bone-in tomahawk. The latter entrée comes already sliced in manageable bites that somehow make the meal look less gluttonous but taste no less glorious. Super moist and exceptionally seasoned, the ribeye exemplifies everything that’s made Chops a smoldering night-out address for decades.
Slingshot Social Game Club
If it’s been far too long since you cursed at a giant screen of Pac-Man desperately trying to eat the final dot, then head to Slingshot Social in West Midtown to rectify this consuming problem. They have every kind of game imaginable, from digital selections like Galaga and Big Buck Hunter to tactile options like basketball, and Dance Revolution. You can get electronic wristbands for the beer wall (think Pour), making it easy to refill drinks while you heckle your friends playing Skee-Ball. You’re not really here for the food, but the nachos with spicy chili and jalapeños or the pretty standard hot dog with fries are decent when you need a break from your losing streak in duckpin or jet pong.
The Ponce Room Bar & Kitchen
The Ponce Room Bar & Kitchen sits roughly 200 feet from the Fox Theatre in the lobby of the Courtyard by Marriott. It’s common to find business people in town for the week hanging around the bar sipping cocktails and asking the familiar, “What brings you to Atlanta?” icebreaker question to total strangers. The Ponce Room offers casual Southern bites in the laid-back atmosphere of a hotel, where time is irrelevant and folks are constantly coming and going. While we can assure you that nothing you get here will be bad—though it won’t be memorable either. We will commit a few things to memory, like their burger, which has a tasty comeback sauce, plenty of cheese, and sweet pickles. And wings with a smoky dry rub are a nice snack as you watch Midtown traffic whiz by through the floor-to-ceiling windows that open to their patio.
The Wreck Room
At first glance, The Wreck Room in Nob Hill looks like a dive bar you’d stumble into on the last stop of a tequila-fueled night. But the dark, easy-to-miss spot is actually one of the most fun places in the area to spend a few hours. It has endless ways to stay entertained, from a pool table and Skee-ball to a punching bag and shuffleboard. This space with TVs on the walls is also big enough for all your friends to spread out without getting elbowed by a stranger throwing darts.
The Austin Bar Hit List: Where To Drink Right Now
The best new bars in Austin, according to us. In order to help you figure out which new restaurants are worth going to, we created The Hit List, our guide to the new spots that are actually worth your time and money. And we do the same thing for the best new bars in Austin. All the places here are less than a year old, and they include speakeasies, breweries, wine bars, and incredibly fun cocktail spots. But what do they all have in common? We’ve visited them, really liked them, and felt they were well worth the varying degrees of hangover. These are the best new bars in Austin.
Wagaya
Wagaya, which also has a sister restaurant in West Midtown, is arguably the most popular dinner spot in Emory Village, and for good reason. With affordable prices and a book-length Japanese menu, we’re always down to squeeze into the noisy, close quarters. If you must have three feet of personal space at all times or have no patience to wait on a table, get there before 6pm. For sushi, get the Devil’s Breath roll (the spicy aioli adds a kick) and watch as the tuna topping is blowtorched right at your table. Another must is the Japanese Spicy Curry Ramen with thin, tasty slices of pork and noodles. Wash it down with any of their Japanese craft beers—we like the Wednesday Cat for a fruity taste.
Livingston Restaurant+Bar
With Livingston solely focused on breakfast until further notice, fans of The Georgian Terrace restaurant’s American fare or its proximity to the Fox Theatre must settle for this adjacent hotel bar come dinnertime. Though the modest seating setup won’t wow like the dining room’s bright, column-filled space did, thankfully, its menu showcases some of Livingston’s culinary flair. Juicy burgers and light bites are the headliners now. When the sprawling, wrap-around patio is open, it's the perfect place to sit with a drink and watch the glam (and not-so-glam) entrances to the Fox. But the fact you can still wait until the last second to finish your meal because you’re right across the street from the venue is the best perk.
East Atlanta Village
Innovative dishes, chic lighting fixtures, dark blue draperies that divide the dining area, and a bird wallpapered bar make Banshee the nicest place in EAV. And menu items like the sweet potato agnolotti with tender lamb will make you forget you're in the super casual neighborhood. It all adds up to being the perfect spot if you’re planning a pull-out-all-the-stops date on that side of town. Plus, how many other fancy restaurants bring in a DJ after 10pm on Fridays and Saturdays and serve late-night hot dogs from Screamin’ Weenies on their back patio? Buckhead could neva.
Forte
Forte is attached to Symphony Center, making it a convenient place to grab a meal or drink before or after a CSO concert. But the just-fine Mediterranean food means that convenience is the main incentive to visit. Dishes like dolma, octopus with romesco, and rigatoni, while inoffensive, are also uninspiring. And at $29 for a bowl of pasta, the expectation is that it’ll taste better than a box of Bertolli. So unless time constraints are a huge factor or it’s -30 degrees outside, we recommend checking out some of the other great restaurants in the Loop.
Emmita’s Cafe
The cure for weekly existential dread is always Emmita’s Cafe. The Lower Pacific Heights cafe is the sister spot to Breakfast Little in the Mission, so look for similar morning-time staples like the breakfast burrito stuffed with hash browns, bagels, and a bunch of toasts. They’re closed on weekends, but weekdays are always bustling with workers from the nearby hospital or backpack-wearers grabbing detox juices, cinnamon lattes, and other espresso drinks on the commute downtown.
Baldinucci Pizza Romana
Located in a busy shopping center in West Lake Hills, Baldinucci’s giant glass viewing area is full of whole pizzas and pre-cut slices that allow you to window shop before pointing at the piece (or eight) that you want. They serve round pies, but we can’t get enough of their puffy Roman squares, preferably topped with whipped ricotta and a pile of mushrooms. With an incredible crunch and pillowy interior, it feels like some laws of science are being defied.
Midtown Bowl
Midtown Bowl is charmingly old school, and for more than 60 years, it has been one of the city’s most popular locations. And that’s because pins ain’t the only things getting knocked down at this iconic alley. Midtown’s beer selection served by the can, bottle, and draft has even the most discerning beer geek dapping the beverage manager up. They even have local brewery tap takeovers monthly. While splitting frames may get you kicked out of your friend group, splitting the 24-piece chicken wing basket is a good idea for a crew. Plus, it wouldn’t be a legit bowling alley without a menu of mostly deep fried things, so we’d say get the fried pickles, which is always an interesting Southern staple to introduce to your visiting pals.
Mezzanine Sushi
Beverly Grove’s West 3rd Street has no shortage of pre-going-out spots—sexy, booze-forward restaurants where you can snack on good food, get a little tipsy, and still make it to the bar/nightclub/party you committed to afterward. The newly opened Mezzanine Sushi in the Palihouse West Hollywood is already one of the best options in the neighborhood for exactly those nights. Located on the hotel’s loungey second floor, Mezzanine has “sushi” in its name, but the small izakaya plates are what you should concentrate on. The seafood pancake is plump and juicy, the grilled yellowtail collar flakes beautifully under a pair of chopsticks, and the wood-fired tomatoes are tiny smoke explosions in your mouth. Of course, drinking is a big part of the experience here, too, with a large range of interesting sake to choose from and a bar downstairs that has every classic cocktail in the book.
In Plain Sight
Right on top of Here Nor There—an underground speakeasy-style bar downtown—is another cocktail spot from the same team, but this time on ground level and slightly less hidden. Unlike at their sister bar, you won’t need a special app, a daily code, or a reservation days in advance to grab a drink at In Plain Sight. Just the knowledge that behind a barely marked frosted glass door are eight stools, a little standing area and a small bar shaking up some of the best cocktails in town. On the menu, you’ll mostly find inventive riffs on classics, like a strawberry Garibaldi (with sous vide strawberry campari and a fluffy orange foam), or a Dublin Drop made with Guinness syrup, bourbon, scotch, and sherry. It’s a sleek and tiny space with lights that change colors every few minutes, making the whole experience feel like you’re getting drinks in the closet of a futuristic spaceship.
The Local
Everyone from local tattoo artists to Fortune 500 CEOs crowd this beloved dive bar in the O4W for the eclectic music blasting through the speakers, karaoke, darts, and arguably the best wings in ATL—which can only be wolfed down on site as a rule (to-go orders are not an option). We pair our wings with a tall boy of Pabst, IPA, cider, stout, or anything else from their lengthy list of beers that are predominately—you guessed it—local. And speaking of sampling the local bests, let’s get back to the banging wings. They are served with an array of sauces you can mix—even ATL’s beloved lemon pepper wet, which every visitor should try at least once.
Michaeli Bakery
This tiny bakery on the Lower East Side specializes in Israeli-style pastries and other baked goods. They make some of our favorite babka and rugelach in NYC, but it's always worth stopping in to see what's on offer. There's fresh challah every day, a bunch of really delicious cookies, and four kinds of babka. The chocolate is amazing, but break out of your comfort zone and try the cherry and cheese flavor at least once. Michaeli also makes a ton of savory burekas with fillings ranging from spinach to pizza. It's a great choice for a quick breakfast or lunch in this neighborhood.
Tak Korean Bistro
Located in the basement of a six-floor office building in the South Loop, buzzing to be let into Tak feels like visiting an accountant. But it turns out this place has great Korean food and karaoke. The modern interior is dimly lit with plenty of tables for groups, and five private karaoke rooms (one of them fits 18 people). It's ideal for a casual night out or birthday where you can troubleshoot your American Idol audition song. Their menu has a wide range of Korean dishes, like comforting and spicy budae jeongol, crispy seafood pancake, and sweet and savory galbjjim with short ribs. Plus, they also have a bar with a wide variety of soju and makgeolli if you just want to come here for drinks.
Violet
Violet's pink building, chalkboard menu, and elegant green signage sets the California-inspired tone of this bakery in Hackney. That menu is scrawled with brunch dishes of the day—usually toasties, avocado on toast, and quiches–but everyone’s here for something sweet. Specifically cake. The Chocolate Chocolate Cupcake is a standout—small in size but rich enough to make Miss Trunchball proud—and anything with seasonal fruit is a must-order. Shuffle into the tiny space, gaze upon the heaving counter, and order to go or sit at the outside tables. It’s pleasant when the weather is attempting to cosplay California—which we’ll admit is not a lot of the time.
