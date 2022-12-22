ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

Jelly Roll Stars in His Wife’s Music Video for Wildly Naughty New Christmas Song

By Taylor Cunningham
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mJpXr_0jrqxuXu00
(Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Jelly Roll and his wife, Bunnie XO, released a new, sultry take on a Christmas classic this week.

Bunnie, who hosts the Dumb Blonde podcast, is known for her candid bedroom talk. And Jelly Roll frequently gets involved by joining her for Instagram Q&As on the matter.

This holiday season, they followed suit by rewriting the words to Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas. Bunnie took the lead by sitting down with songwriters David Ray, Kayla Vaughn, and Meme Shahan. Then Jelly Roll and his daughter, Bailee DeFord, joined her for a fun and suggestive music video.

You can watch the video below. But beware, it’s not suitable for work or young ears.

The song, titled Bring Your Package To Me (Christmas Screw), makes it perfectly clear that all Bunnie XO wants for Christmas is a little Jelly Roll, if you catch our drift.

Fans Are Loving the Quirkly Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO Video

Bunnie dropped the video on YouTube two weeks ago, and it has since earned 65,000 views and high praise. It opens with the DeFord family sitting around the dinner table on Christmas Day. Jelly Roll asks his wife if she got everything she wanted, and she smiles seductively and says, “Oh, Daddy, I thought you’d never ask.”

Bailee, appropriately grossed out, promptly leaves. And Bunnie then finds a microphone to musically tell Jelly Roll in a voice that fans described as “a combination of Britney Spears and Marilyn Monroe” what she’d like before the night is over. At this point, everyone can probably guess what that something is.

While belting endless innuendos, the former model and actress dances on the dining room table and covers herself in cranberry sauce and lettuce. The entire act is done in jest, of course. It ends with Bunnie realizing the whole show was only a daydream, and she smiles and sweetly tells her husband that he is all she wants for Christmas.

“Best part was the ending where y’all are facing each other with the most genuine smiles and love,” one fan commented

“Literally, my 77-year-old mom follows you and Jelly,” another person added. “She was laughing out loud at this! We just love ya’ll!”

Jelly Roll, also known as Jason DeFord, and Bunnie xo have been married since August 2016. They’ve since taken residence in Nashville, Tennesse, where they’re jointly raising Jason’s 14-year-old daughter.

“Cheers to the third Christmas song from the fabulous Bunnie! I love that you featured the whole family,” a fan added. “Chachi makes me smile. Merry Christmas to you all!”

Comments / 24

Jeff McDonald
3d ago

She might be a gold digger, but if you've never listened to Jelly Roll, give him a listen... I'm 60 and got hooked on Jelly by going to one of his shows, that I seriously considered backing out of...boy am I glad I didn't!! What a show and the most amazing thing is, this rapper can really, really sing! Give "Save Me" a listen and you'll hear it yourself!

Reply(2)
5
Related
Popculture

Elvis Presley's Granddaughter Riley Keough Stars in New Musical Series: See the First Look

Riley Keough is embracing the industry that made her family famous in Daisy Jones & The Six. Keough, the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley and granddaughter of Elvis Presley, stars as the titular lead singer in the long-awaited adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid's hit novel. The first photos from the series were published by Vanity Fair on Tuesday, alongside a release date. The show will debut on Amazon's Prime Video on March 3.
The Hill

What’s the most hated Christmas song?

(NEXSTAR) — Whether or not you want to hear it, you’ll be hearing it all December long: Christmas music. Are you walking in a winter wonderland yet?. Each year, discourse over which Christmas songs are “good,” “bad” and “problematic” begins again. This time last year, YouGov surveyed 1,000 U.S. adults to find out: which Christmas songs do you like or dislike?
Vogue Magazine

Why “Piece of Me” Is Still One of Britney Spears’s Best Music Videos

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. “I’m Miss American Dream, since I was 17,” sings Britney Spears in her 2007 pop hit “Piece of Me”—the second single off her masterful fifth studio album, Blackout. “I’m Mrs. Extra! Extra! This just in; I’m Mrs. She’s too big, now she’s too thin.”
News Breaking LIVE

Award-Winning Country Music Star Dies

Up-and-coming country music star Jake Flint has reportedly died at the age of 37, according to Entertainment Weekly. According to reports, Flint died on November 26th in his sleep, just hours after celebrating his new marriage to his wife, Brenda, while in Oklahoma. No cause of death has been determined at this time.
iheart.com

'Wheel' Fans Think They Know Who's Replacing Pat Sajak & They're Not Happy

Pat Sajak has been hosting Wheel Of Fortune since 1981, so it shouldn't be too surprising that after over four decades with the game show, he won't be on it much longer. Even Sajak has faced the facts. In September, the 76-year-old reflected on the iconic show he hosts, stating, "Years go by fast. We're getting near the end. In most television shows by this time, you would have said, 'That's probably enough,' but this show will not die. It appears I may go before the show." He added, "It's been a long time. We're not going to do this for another 40 years. Years go by fast. We're getting near the end. It's been a long time. We're not gonna do this for another 40 years."
WFAA

Sorry, Mariah fans: Survey finds that 'All I Want for Christmas is You' is America's most-annoying Christmas song

YORK, Pa. — We should remind everyone of this right from the top: Taste is subjective, and songs that make some people swoon make others rush to hit that "skip" button. With that in mind: A recent survey conducted by the financial website FinanceBuzz.com determined that the most annoying Christmas song in America is Mariah Carey's modern classic "All I Want for Christmas is You."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RadarOnline

Country Singer Martina McBride's Career In Shambles, Vocal Cords Shot After Years Of Overuse

Martina McBride surprised concertgoers with her raspy voice that sounded like a wounded cat when she performed at the Judds Final Tour show in Nashville, raising fears for her singing future, RadarOnline.com learned.Insiders said the 56-year-old Concrete Angel singer's vocal cords were put through the wringer on the tour — and over the years — limiting her ability to hit the notes on some of her favorite hits."This isn't the first time Martina has sung off-key," a source spilled. "At other concerts, she's performed the same songs perfectly and others not nearly as well. She can't blame the sound system."The popular...
NASHVILLE, TN
Distractify

Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?

Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
TENNESSEE STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Tim Commerford, member of the rock band "Rage Against the Machine," has announced that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, NBC News reports. Commerford, a bassist, says that he has been performing with the band while already knowing the diagnosis, and had his prostate removed prior to the band's most recent tour.
Outsider.com

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Family Reacts to Death of ‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ Star David Robinson

Family members connected with Dog the Bounty Hunter have been taking to social media for reactions to David Robinson’s death. Robinson worked alongside Duane “Dog” Chapman for a good period of time. Robinson’s expertise was reportedly in the technical aspect of hunting. Recently, he had his own TV series titled Dog’s Most Wanted. Sadly, Robinson died at 50 years old on Wednesday, November 30.
Outsider.com

John Wayne’s Granddaughter and Her Baby Become Ill Just Before Christmas

Jennifer Wayne, who is the granddaughter of legendary actor John Wayne, and her baby girl have been dealing with an illness. Wayne, who also is a member of country stars Runaway June, headed over to Instagram to talk about the situation. Apparently, her little girl had to deal with hand, foot, and mouth disease. Reportedly, it is a common disease for children under 5 years old to get. While it is not serious, the disease can be contagious, according to information provided by the CDC. Wayne discovered this over the holiday weekend.
Outsider.com

Mountain Lion Makes Coyote Its Dinner With Lightning-Quick Grab: VIDEO

A mountain lion chases down a coyote pup and makes a super quick catch to secure dinner in this viral Instagram post. In the trail cam footage, we first see the coyote pup looking off into the distance. It appears to sneeze a second into the clip as it listens for the sound of its eventual predator. Once the coyote pup realizes what’s happening, it’s too late. The coyote darts backwards to the right as a large mountain lion pounces into the frame. It speeds back over to the left of the frame before being wrestled down by the puma.
Robb Report

This Rare 1981 John Lennon-Yoko Ono Issue of Rolling Stone Will Be Auctioned Off for Charity

On December 8, 1980—just hours before he was murdered by a deranged fan near the entranceway to his New York apartment building—John Lennon welcomed photographer Annie Leibowitz into his home so she could take his photo for the cover of Rolling Stone. “The session took place in a bright, sunny room overlooking the park,” Yoko Ono recalled in 2004. “We were feeling comfortable because it was Annie, whom we respected and trusted, so John seemed not to have any problem taking off his clothes.” The image of a naked, vulnerable Lennon curled up next to a clothed Ono on their bed appeared on the January 22,...
NEW YORK STATE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

619K+
Followers
69K+
Post
250M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy