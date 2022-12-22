Related
Midtown Bowl
Midtown Bowl is charmingly old school, and for more than 60 years, it has been one of the city’s most popular locations. And that’s because pins ain’t the only things getting knocked down at this iconic alley. Midtown’s beer selection served by the can, bottle, and draft has even the most discerning beer geek dapping the beverage manager up. They even have local brewery tap takeovers monthly. While splitting frames may get you kicked out of your friend group, splitting the 24-piece chicken wing basket is a good idea for a crew. Plus, it wouldn’t be a legit bowling alley without a menu of mostly deep fried things, so we’d say get the fried pickles, which is always an interesting Southern staple to introduce to your visiting pals.
Arsicault Bakery
At the Civic Center outpost of Arsicault Bakery, you can get the same croissants found at the original Richmond location without giving up an hour of your morning by standing in a line. You’re probably here, like everyone else, for the almond croissants that make other almond croissants look like underachievers. Get a boxful (or two) and don’t look back. Unlike the Richmond spot, this place has tables inside, espresso drinks, and baguette sandwiches for quick to-go lunches.
East Atlanta Village
Whether you’re in the mood for day-drinking or late-night “brewsing,” Flatiron is a chill little neighborhood bar where you can get a reliably good beer. Hit it for lunch or an early dinner, and you’ll be one of only a few folks sitting by the windows watching runners zip by on the sidewalk. It’s ballsy to tout your own food as famous, but “Our Famous Chicken Egg Rolls” earn the label, expertly fusing traditional chicken salad and Asian flavors. Things ramp up at night, when it’s not unusual to see people spilling out of the tiny wood-paneled interior and hanging out on the sidewalk. If you can’t find a spot, head upstairs to The Trophy Room, which houses an additional bar, darts, and a pool table, and order the jalapeno chili mac and cheese bowl from the late-night menu.
Negril ATL
If you spot a sea of folks between West Peachtree and Peachtree streets on the weekend, it’s probably because of Negril’s popular One Love Brunch. Expect things to be a bit more subdued at this Caribbean spot on weekday evenings, when reggae tunes and soft conversations lightly bounce off the walls of the converted firehouse. Kitchen highlights include collard green spring rolls and a hearty oxtail pasta that goes down like pot roast, which you can attempt to walk off during the five-minute stroll from your table to the Fox.
Livingston Restaurant+Bar
With Livingston solely focused on breakfast until further notice, fans of The Georgian Terrace restaurant’s American fare or its proximity to the Fox Theatre must settle for this adjacent hotel bar come dinnertime. Though the modest seating setup won’t wow like the dining room’s bright, column-filled space did, thankfully, its menu showcases some of Livingston’s culinary flair. Juicy burgers and light bites are the headliners now. When the sprawling, wrap-around patio is open, it's the perfect place to sit with a drink and watch the glam (and not-so-glam) entrances to the Fox. But the fact you can still wait until the last second to finish your meal because you’re right across the street from the venue is the best perk.
Emmita’s Cafe
The cure for weekly existential dread is always Emmita’s Cafe. The Lower Pacific Heights cafe is the sister spot to Breakfast Little in the Mission, so look for similar morning-time staples like the breakfast burrito stuffed with hash browns, bagels, and a bunch of toasts. They’re closed on weekends, but weekdays are always bustling with workers from the nearby hospital or backpack-wearers grabbing detox juices, cinnamon lattes, and other espresso drinks on the commute downtown.
Ramen Sho Ryu
We’re big fans of restaurants that involve many levels of customization (blame it on us being Type A). At this casual Japanese spot in Nob Hill, you’re in control of your own ramen bowl destiny, from noodle thickness and spice levels to the type of soup. Broth options range from standards like tonkotsu and miso to decadent versions involving white truffle and wagyu. Though the soup is thinner and less flavorful than we like, these bowls do the trick when we're in the area.
Slingshot Social Game Club
If it’s been far too long since you cursed at a giant screen of Pac-Man desperately trying to eat the final dot, then head to Slingshot Social in West Midtown to rectify this consuming problem. They have every kind of game imaginable, from digital selections like Galaga and Big Buck Hunter to tactile options like basketball, and Dance Revolution. You can get electronic wristbands for the beer wall (think Pour), making it easy to refill drinks while you heckle your friends playing Skee-Ball. You’re not really here for the food, but the nachos with spicy chili and jalapeños or the pretty standard hot dog with fries are decent when you need a break from your losing streak in duckpin or jet pong.
Hop City
A revitalized factory from the 1920s in the Old Fourth Ward, Krog Street Market’s lively food court has everything from juicy cheesesteaks (Fred’s Meat & Bread) to vegan chocolate (Xocolatl), and of course there’s a place where you can grab a beer to sip while exploring all the other stalls. Hop City’s got you covered with its prominent bar, where bartenders who know their sh!t serve from 60 rotating taps of the latest craft beers from the US and abroad. Hop City also has an equally impressive selection of cans and bottles in its adjacent package store. We always come to create our own customized six-pack, in which you can select from existing packs to pair your own collection.
The Local
Everyone from local tattoo artists to Fortune 500 CEOs crowd this beloved dive bar in the O4W for the eclectic music blasting through the speakers, karaoke, darts, and arguably the best wings in ATL—which can only be wolfed down on site as a rule (to-go orders are not an option). We pair our wings with a tall boy of Pabst, IPA, cider, stout, or anything else from their lengthy list of beers that are predominately—you guessed it—local. And speaking of sampling the local bests, let’s get back to the banging wings. They are served with an array of sauces you can mix—even ATL’s beloved lemon pepper wet, which every visitor should try at least once.
Harlan Records
Harlan Records will remind you why it’s nice to be a human who leaves the house. The lounge near Union Square is inspired by Japanese listening bars, meaning you’ll be too busy processing the range of funky beats to even think about scrolling on your phone. Also holding your attention are classic cocktails, shelves of vinyl records, and mid-century aesthetics. Unlike some other new listening bars that have popped up recently (looking at you, Le Fantastique), this spot is surprisingly located down an alley, so it’s never too busy, and drinks take a bit longer to arrive. The cocktails are worth the wait.
Territory Kitchen
If decorative banners saying “Deutschland” and “Italia” and framed newspapers from each country didn't make it clear, this small Lincoln Square restaurant focuses on Italian and German food. Dishes like a rigatoni bolognese, schnitzel with tomato sauce, or currywurst won’t blow your mind, but the portions are large and the dishes are comforting. There are some unexpected things on the menu, too, like flaky spinach and ricotta empanadas inspired by one of the chef's Chilean heritage. The space is tiny, with only two tables and a few counter-seats, but if you’re nearby, it’s perfect for a casual BYOB dinner.
Lips Atlanta
Between the incredibly heavy-handed cocktails and the eight entree options, there’s certainly a lot to feast on at this lively dinner theater and drag show on Buford Highway. At $32, which covers your three-course dinner, dishes like salmon with a mango salsa and mushroom ravioli actually deliver a pretty solid meal. The only bland thing on the menu is the al carte spinach dip appetizer. Running Wednesday through Sunday, themed shows include everything from Broadway numbers to celebrity impersonations —be sure to get a reservation for the best seating (there are cozy four-person booths, long communal tables in the middle, and a mezzanine area in the back of the room), or risk getting sat by the bar, out of stage view, in no man’s land.
The Eastern
Any beer-loving music buffs need to hit up The Eastern, one of the city’s newest live-music venues. Based in Reynoldstown’s historic Atlanta Dairies post-industrial complex, the 2,300-person spot has all the flair of a state-of-the-art Vegas nightclub with eclectic performances that range from Big Boi to Hiatus Kaiyote. As for the suds, a carefully curated 20-plus craft-can list—heavily local—keeps attendees quenched indoors and on the spacious rooftop with its own bar as well. Want more? Pregaming is highly recommended at the stunning Three Taverns Imaginarium, sharing the airy green space with The Eastern. They’re one of the best breweries in the South, let alone ATL.
Grant Central Pizza
For more than 30 years, Grant Central Pizza East has been serving up huge, thin-crust New York-style slices of pizza, which gives you the maximum amount of cheese and toppings in every bite. You can’t see it but we’re doing the chef’s kiss motion right now like we do every time we think about their slices. EAV really isn’t with all the extraness you’ll find in other parts of the city, so keeping it on brand, this neighborhood pillar and pizzeria sticks to the basics with the usual toppings—the only show you’ll get is from pizza makers who nonchalantly cut off hunks of dough and roll them into balls in the middle of the room, then make huge pies cut into slices the size of our heads.
12 Fun Spots To Eat When You're Tired Of Entertaining Your Fam
Whether you're just trying to kick it or kick ass, these "eatertainment" spots come through to save date nights and family outings with a meal and fun activity. Admit it, when Dave & Buster’s took off in the late ‘90s, you thought the idea of eating a hot wing in one hand while holding a Terminator 2: Judgement Day arcade gun in the other would be a short-lived phase. Well, the joke's (and the mild buffalo sauce, probably) on you. The “eatertainment” segment has not only survived but is thriving in the A. So, if you’re hungry for a new date night spot, an outlet for settling in-office beefs, or just a place to half-ignore family, these are the best spots to eat tasty tavern cuisine while enjoying a fun activity.
The Best Pizza Places In Austin
From wood-fired Neapolitan pies to New York-style slices, these are the top pizza places in Austin. Austin might be best known for its barbecue, but hiding in the smoky, brisket-shaped shadows of the city are a ton of great spots to grab some pizza. And the great thing about Austin not having a distinct style is that we get to enjoy them all. We’ve eaten a concerning number of slices and pies to bring you our guide to the very best pizza that Austin has to offer, from wood-fired Neapolitan pies and crispy Roman slices, to enough Detroit-style pizzas to easily feed ten wolf packs, a hungry soccer team, or both. So here now, our definitive guide to the best pizza in Austin.
Shield's Meat Market
Hidden inside the CVS off North Decatur Road is Shield’s Meat Market, one of the oldest butcher shops in Atlanta. While they mainly function as a one-stop shop for meats, including hard-to-find elk and venison, they also offer sandwiches from 11am-3pm daily. Build your own or choose from their pre-made grab-and-go’s like the generous-packed chicken salad sandwich or the smoky BBQ pork on a sesame bun (heat it up when you get home). For sides, try the creamy potato salad, available with a sour cream or mustard base, or get a container of their sharp pimento cheese, which can also be added to any sandwich. Don’t expect anything fancy here, the one-room butcher shop is best for low maintenance customers, but their prepared foods section is much better than anything you can get at CVS.
The Best Beer Places To Impress Out-Of-Towners
If you're looking for a place to show off our spirited A-town culture paired with a good beer, these are your spots. When considering Atlanta’s hold on the film and other industries—yes, the riveting Madea franchise counts—our city is killing it. So we’re not surprised when the out-of-towners continue to flow in, but who is gonna tell beer aficionados where they can go to get their sip on while getting a genuine feel for the city? Us, of course. Just let them know that they won’t run into Andre 3000, so stop looking. Big Boi, let alone Ms. Jackson, doesn’t even know where the hell Andre is.
