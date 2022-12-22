For more than 30 years, Grant Central Pizza East has been serving up huge, thin-crust New York-style slices of pizza, which gives you the maximum amount of cheese and toppings in every bite. You can’t see it but we’re doing the chef’s kiss motion right now like we do every time we think about their slices. EAV really isn’t with all the extraness you’ll find in other parts of the city, so keeping it on brand, this neighborhood pillar and pizzeria sticks to the basics with the usual toppings—the only show you’ll get is from pizza makers who nonchalantly cut off hunks of dough and roll them into balls in the middle of the room, then make huge pies cut into slices the size of our heads.

