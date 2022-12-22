Read full article on original website
Related
Midtown Bowl
Midtown Bowl is charmingly old school, and for more than 60 years, it has been one of the city’s most popular locations. And that’s because pins ain’t the only things getting knocked down at this iconic alley. Midtown’s beer selection served by the can, bottle, and draft has even the most discerning beer geek dapping the beverage manager up. They even have local brewery tap takeovers monthly. While splitting frames may get you kicked out of your friend group, splitting the 24-piece chicken wing basket is a good idea for a crew. Plus, it wouldn’t be a legit bowling alley without a menu of mostly deep fried things, so we’d say get the fried pickles, which is always an interesting Southern staple to introduce to your visiting pals.
The Local
Everyone from local tattoo artists to Fortune 500 CEOs crowd this beloved dive bar in the O4W for the eclectic music blasting through the speakers, karaoke, darts, and arguably the best wings in ATL—which can only be wolfed down on site as a rule (to-go orders are not an option). We pair our wings with a tall boy of Pabst, IPA, cider, stout, or anything else from their lengthy list of beers that are predominately—you guessed it—local. And speaking of sampling the local bests, let’s get back to the banging wings. They are served with an array of sauces you can mix—even ATL’s beloved lemon pepper wet, which every visitor should try at least once.
Hop City
A revitalized factory from the 1920s in the Old Fourth Ward, Krog Street Market’s lively food court has everything from juicy cheesesteaks (Fred’s Meat & Bread) to vegan chocolate (Xocolatl), and of course there’s a place where you can grab a beer to sip while exploring all the other stalls. Hop City’s got you covered with its prominent bar, where bartenders who know their sh!t serve from 60 rotating taps of the latest craft beers from the US and abroad. Hop City also has an equally impressive selection of cans and bottles in its adjacent package store. We always come to create our own customized six-pack, in which you can select from existing packs to pair your own collection.
12 Fun Spots To Eat When You're Tired Of Entertaining Your Fam
Whether you're just trying to kick it or kick ass, these "eatertainment" spots come through to save date nights and family outings with a meal and fun activity. Admit it, when Dave & Buster’s took off in the late ‘90s, you thought the idea of eating a hot wing in one hand while holding a Terminator 2: Judgement Day arcade gun in the other would be a short-lived phase. Well, the joke's (and the mild buffalo sauce, probably) on you. The “eatertainment” segment has not only survived but is thriving in the A. So, if you’re hungry for a new date night spot, an outlet for settling in-office beefs, or just a place to half-ignore family, these are the best spots to eat tasty tavern cuisine while enjoying a fun activity.
The Wreck Room
At first glance, The Wreck Room in Nob Hill looks like a dive bar you’d stumble into on the last stop of a tequila-fueled night. But the dark, easy-to-miss spot is actually one of the most fun places in the area to spend a few hours. It has endless ways to stay entertained, from a pool table and Skee-ball to a punching bag and shuffleboard. This space with TVs on the walls is also big enough for all your friends to spread out without getting elbowed by a stranger throwing darts.
Publik Draft House
Don’t get us wrong, there are quite a few Fox showings when you’ll blend right in wearing that holey, well-worn concert t-shirt that you still have from the late ’90s. In those cases, beer, strong bourbon drinks, pub fare, and a dark tavern atmosphere will be more of your calling. That’s also when the two-level Publik Draft House delivers with sweet potato fries and a hearty burger. Just steer clear of entrees like the gamey duck quesadilla and the unseasoned fried catfish.
East Atlanta Village
What does a boat oar, an old bicycle, a moose head, and a PBR pennant all have in common? Nothing, which is why we always question why they’re all hanging on the walls at The Earl, a small, much-beloved music venue and dive bar in the heart of East Atlanta. Nothing really goes together, but no one really cares because they’re drinking cheap beer and listening to loud rock music. To blend in, grab a beer and order the Big Earl—their messy version of a Big Mac that has caramelized onions, sauce, and cheese dripping out the sides—it’ll sober up anyone who has had one beer too many.
Grant Central Pizza
For more than 30 years, Grant Central Pizza East has been serving up huge, thin-crust New York-style slices of pizza, which gives you the maximum amount of cheese and toppings in every bite. You can’t see it but we’re doing the chef’s kiss motion right now like we do every time we think about their slices. EAV really isn’t with all the extraness you’ll find in other parts of the city, so keeping it on brand, this neighborhood pillar and pizzeria sticks to the basics with the usual toppings—the only show you’ll get is from pizza makers who nonchalantly cut off hunks of dough and roll them into balls in the middle of the room, then make huge pies cut into slices the size of our heads.
Chops Lobster Bar
The renovated two-level Buckhead institution successfully rose from the ashes (of a kitchen fire that shuttered it for much of ’22) to reclaim its spot at the city’s crowded formal-dining table. Inside the ground-level lobster bar, you’ll find dark mahogany and shiny cooper on the walls and a healthy mix of friends and fawning couples in the seats. Waiters, working in harmonious pairs, smartly explain how a peach puree cocktail complements the pan-roasted chicken or bone-in tomahawk. The latter entrée comes already sliced in manageable bites that somehow make the meal look less gluttonous but taste no less glorious. Super moist and exceptionally seasoned, the ribeye exemplifies everything that’s made Chops a smoldering night-out address for decades.
Barebottle Brewing Company
Barebottle is always buzzing, probably because this Bernal Heights brewery will make you feel like a kid again—and that’s not just because it’s one of the few kid-friendly bars in town. You’ll see shuffleboard, pinball, and, famously, one of four Killer Queen consoles in the whole city within this warehouse-like space. Grab a pint of a charmingly named beer, like Rainbow Road Shortcut or Tiramisu Ti Amo, and admire all the miniature dogs that pack the place from a big table or couch.
Arsicault Bakery
At the Civic Center outpost of Arsicault Bakery, you can get the same croissants found at the original Richmond location without giving up an hour of your morning by standing in a line. You’re probably here, like everyone else, for the almond croissants that make other almond croissants look like underachievers. Get a boxful (or two) and don’t look back. Unlike the Richmond spot, this place has tables inside, espresso drinks, and baguette sandwiches for quick to-go lunches.
Ho-ja
If you work in W12 or need somewhere to fill up before a gig at Shepherd’s Bush Empire, then Ho-Ja is a very useful place to have in your back pocket. A small, casual Taiwanese restaurant and shop on Goldhawk Road, this is the kind of place where students come for stir-fried udon noodles, and locals stop by with pyjama tops on under their coats to pick up bubble tea and a bag of frozen gyoza. This place will feed you quickly and almost everything is under a tenner. The bao tend to be underfilled and lack flavour, but you can’t go wrong with a rainy Wednesday emergency order of steaming beef noodle soup, or the hefty Taiwanese pancake katsu roll. It ranks as one of the best grab-and-go lunchtime options in the area.
Wagaya
Wagaya, which also has a sister restaurant in West Midtown, is arguably the most popular dinner spot in Emory Village, and for good reason. With affordable prices and a book-length Japanese menu, we’re always down to squeeze into the noisy, close quarters. If you must have three feet of personal space at all times or have no patience to wait on a table, get there before 6pm. For sushi, get the Devil’s Breath roll (the spicy aioli adds a kick) and watch as the tuna topping is blowtorched right at your table. Another must is the Japanese Spicy Curry Ramen with thin, tasty slices of pork and noodles. Wash it down with any of their Japanese craft beers—we like the Wednesday Cat for a fruity taste.
Bowlero
We hate to say any address is cursed, but the corner of Atlantic Station where this upscale bowling alley sits hasn’t exactly had the best track record for keeping businesses. Bowlero may have cracked the code, though, with an all-ages playground with 34 lanes, a mini arcade, and full kitchen. The buffalo-sauced cauliflower bites might sound like they have potential, but they’re better rolled into the gutter than chewed. Order the hefty double burger or crispy lemon pepper wings instead, and you’ll at least be full as you sulk about the 65 you just scored.
The Infatuation
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
190K+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.https://theinfatuation.com
Comments / 0