The Ponce Room Bar & Kitchen sits roughly 200 feet from the Fox Theatre in the lobby of the Courtyard by Marriott. It’s common to find business people in town for the week hanging around the bar sipping cocktails and asking the familiar, “What brings you to Atlanta?” icebreaker question to total strangers. The Ponce Room offers casual Southern bites in the laid-back atmosphere of a hotel, where time is irrelevant and folks are constantly coming and going. While we can assure you that nothing you get here will be bad—though it won’t be memorable either. We will commit a few things to memory, like their burger, which has a tasty comeback sauce, plenty of cheese, and sweet pickles. And wings with a smoky dry rub are a nice snack as you watch Midtown traffic whiz by through the floor-to-ceiling windows that open to their patio.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 6 DAYS AGO