Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Deported bear walks 1,000 miles back home by herself with a stop at the mall, breaks a recordMaya DeviAlpharetta, GA
Delta Sky Lounge and Lenox Mall Among the Buildings Affected by Bursted Pipes in Atlanta, GA: What You Need To KnowKendra M.Atlanta, GA
Indiana Basketball Wins Ugly Over Kennesaw StateFlurrySportsKennesaw, GA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AtlantaTed RiversAtlanta, GA
Related
The Beverly
If you want to see how dedicated fans of the Falcons and Hawks get down, this is an ideal spot. Owned by a Morehouse grad, HBCU alums and general Atlanta fans are proud patrons of this chic sports tavern in Grant Park, which is always a party with reggae, trap, and R&B beats—fitting grooves for serenadinge IPAs, Belgians, pilsners, and stouts served by draft, bottles, and cans. If you’re here to watch a game, their HD-TV-game is strong throughout the main dining space. There’s also an outdoor patio, and the Caribbean-fusion menu’s jerk chicken egg rolls are fuego. And out-of-towners should feel free to rep their favorite team—they just better be ready for some friendly sh!t talking. It’s all love (but lukewarm love for Cowboys fans).
The Best Beer Places To Impress Out-Of-Towners
If you're looking for a place to show off our spirited A-town culture paired with a good beer, these are your spots. When considering Atlanta’s hold on the film and other industries—yes, the riveting Madea franchise counts—our city is killing it. So we’re not surprised when the out-of-towners continue to flow in, but who is gonna tell beer aficionados where they can go to get their sip on while getting a genuine feel for the city? Us, of course. Just let them know that they won’t run into Andre 3000, so stop looking. Big Boi, let alone Ms. Jackson, doesn’t even know where the hell Andre is.
The Ponce Room Bar & Kitchen
The Ponce Room Bar & Kitchen sits roughly 200 feet from the Fox Theatre in the lobby of the Courtyard by Marriott. It’s common to find business people in town for the week hanging around the bar sipping cocktails and asking the familiar, “What brings you to Atlanta?” icebreaker question to total strangers. The Ponce Room offers casual Southern bites in the laid-back atmosphere of a hotel, where time is irrelevant and folks are constantly coming and going. While we can assure you that nothing you get here will be bad—though it won’t be memorable either. We will commit a few things to memory, like their burger, which has a tasty comeback sauce, plenty of cheese, and sweet pickles. And wings with a smoky dry rub are a nice snack as you watch Midtown traffic whiz by through the floor-to-ceiling windows that open to their patio.
Shield's Meat Market
Hidden inside the CVS off North Decatur Road is Shield’s Meat Market, one of the oldest butcher shops in Atlanta. While they mainly function as a one-stop shop for meats, including hard-to-find elk and venison, they also offer sandwiches from 11am-3pm daily. Build your own or choose from their pre-made grab-and-go’s like the generous-packed chicken salad sandwich or the smoky BBQ pork on a sesame bun (heat it up when you get home). For sides, try the creamy potato salad, available with a sour cream or mustard base, or get a container of their sharp pimento cheese, which can also be added to any sandwich. Don’t expect anything fancy here, the one-room butcher shop is best for low maintenance customers, but their prepared foods section is much better than anything you can get at CVS.
The Infatuation
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
190K+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.https://theinfatuation.com
Comments / 0