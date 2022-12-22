Read full article on original website
kiwaradio.com
Cold Makes For Frigid Friday Firefighting Near George
George, Iowa– Two farm buildings and their contents were destroyed in a fire on Friday, December 23, 2022, near George. According to George Fire Chief Bill Sprock, at about 12:10 p.m., the George Fire Department was called to the report of a building fire at 2273 Kingbird Avenue, a mile east and a mile and a half south of the funeral home corner in George.
dakotanewsnow.com
Xcel suggests the ideal thermostat temperature during cold front
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Xcel Energy has provided customers steps for managing energy use and saving on energy bills during this week’s severe cold. Xcel offered the following tips for saving on energy:. Lower your thermostat a few degrees, ideally to 68 degrees or lower. Adjust...
iowapublicradio.org
Sioux City Warming Shelter to extend services year-round
Sioux City’s Warming Shelter will no longer serve unhoused people only during the colder months. The organization will now provide shelter and community services for 365 days of the year. The change comes to meet a growing number of unhoused people seeking help from the nonprofit. Executive Director Tessa...
kiwaradio.com
Experts: With Extreme Cold And Blowing Snow, Check Your Vents
Northwest Iowa — With the extra cold temperatures and snow blowing furiously the past couple of days, some reminders are in order according to some experts. Northwest Iowa fire chiefs say if you only have an older gas furnace, your furnace exhaust probably leaves your house from a chimney on your roof. But if your furnace is new in the last 20 years or so, you probably have a high-efficiency gas furnace. Those usually vent out of the side of your house, usually low to the ground. They say the exhaust that comes out of them is a lot cooler, but tell us the exhaust also has water vapor in it, which can cause a problem when temperatures outside are very low. The vapor can condense and freeze, sometimes blocking the pipe. And that’s obviously very bad because carbon monoxide will build up in your home.
kiwaradio.com
Iowa fire departments see rise in house fires caused by space heaters
Northwest Iowa – Many Iowans try to combat the bone-chilling cold of winter with space heaters, but they can also bring an increased risk of house fires. Le Mars Fire and Rescue Chief Dave Schipper says space heaters can provide much-needed warmth to an icy room, however, they can also be very dangerous if they’re misused.
KELOLAND TV
Blizzard conditions developing in NE South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow drifts are forming in northeastern KELOLAND Monday evening, the South Dakota Highway Patrol said. Authorities say that blizzard conditions are beginning to form along Interstate 29 near Wilmot. Visibility is reduced in that area. Highway Patrol also posted the photo below to show...
KELOLAND TV
Interstates remain closed; Noem declares winter storm emergency
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, December 23. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. This morning, over 500 miles of Interstate 90 is closed… from Rapid City all the way to Albert Lea, Minnesota. I-29 is also closed from Sioux Falls to the North Dakota border.
dakotanewsnow.com
Feeding South Dakota receives double- and triple-donation match
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A couple is matching all Feeding South Dakota donations until the end of the year. One family has also stepped up to triple match donations for one day on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Bill and Carolyn Hicks from Furniture Mart USA will double any...
kiwaradio.com
Spencer Citizens Petitioning City To Stop Factory From Expelling Obnoxious Odors
Spencer, Iowa — A group of people in Spencer are upset about the stench emanating from a processing plant in the northwest part of that city. According to the website SpencerStinks.com, the group states that something smells like raw sewage, or dead animals. They say the “horrible smell” is coming from a plant in the Spencer industrial park that is processing egg parts into animal food.
KELOLAND TV
Water line burst causes flooding at Sanford
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — First responders were at the Sanford USD Medical Center and Hospital this Christmas Eve after a water line froze and burst. According to a statement from Kris Denevan, Executive Director of Facilities, Sanford Health, the burst line caused flooding in the main lobby of the hospital.
dakotanewsnow.com
Harrisburg man claims roofing company took $17K, no repairs from last summer’s storm damage
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A Harrisburg man continues to wait for repairs to his home from a storm last summer. He claims his 17-thousand dollar payment hangs in limbo, out of his hands in the pockets of the owner of a roofing company. Hoping to get action, he reached out to our I-team.
KELOLAND TV
Stranded in Sioux Falls for Christmas
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Truck drivers, who’ve been stranded for days by the ground blizzard in KELOLAND, are starting to get their rigs rolling again now that sections of the interstates are gradually re-opening. But the delay has set many of them so far behind, they aren’t going to make it home in time for Christmas. Truckers at Love’s Travel Stop in Sioux Falls say that while being stranded is disappointing, it’s the safest option under these conditions.
more1049.com
Travel Remains Not Advised Across Local Area
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Law enforcement agencies across the local area are continuing to advise no travel as blizzard conditions continue to greatly reduce visibility. Clay County Sheriff Chris Raveling tells KICD News he and his team have been constantly running to help stranded motorists all morning but that will not be the case going forward on Friday afternoon unless there is a medical emergency.
siouxlandnews.com
Roads impassible in northwest Iowa, several highways closed
CLAY COUNTY, Iowa — Roads are impassible in northwest Iowa as high winds and blizzard conditions continue throughout the tri-state. Clay County Sheriff Chris Raveling tells Siouxland News that a jackknifed semi on Highway 71 by Fostoria has closed that road and has kept his deputies busy. "The weather...
KELOLAND TV
Sunday night snow, then warming for end of 2022: Storm Center PM Update – Saturday, December 24
Weather conditions – and travel conditions – have improved as we have moved into Christmas weekend. The blizzard warning have all ended as the blowing snow has diminished. Wind Chill advisories remain in place, because although the winds are lighter, the air is bitterly cold. Air temperatures will remain below zero except for the SW part of South Dakota. Sioux Falls actually warmed above zero for the first time since Wednesday afternoon.
Almost all southwestern Minnesota roads closed due to whiteout conditions
Just after 1 PM on Friday, December 23, 2022, the Minnesota Department of Transportation issued a statement saying they would once again close I-90 from Albert Lee to the South Dakota border at 2 PM Friday for the extremely hazardous travel conditions that are ongoing across the region.
nwestiowa.com
Record sale prices for farmland
SHELDON—While Mark Twain was not known for his economic prognostications, it appears as if he may have been right on the money when he said, “Buy land, they’re not making it anymore.”. Farmland seven miles southwest of Sheldon sold for a record $30,000 an acre on Nov....
KELOLAND TV
Interstate reopens in some areas of South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bitterly cold temperatures, strong winds and blizzard warnings continue to linger in KELOLAND Friday morning. On Friday afternoon, the South Dakota Department of Transportation has reopened Interstate 90, both eastbound and westbound, from Rapid City to Murdo. I-90 from Murdo to Mitchell, eastbound and...
KELOLAND TV
Good Earth State Park featured on CBS Sunday Morning
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good Earth State Park was featured on CBS Sunday Morning’s “Do Nothing for Two Minutes” segment this Christmas. KELOLAND’s Chief Photographer Kevin Kjergaard shot the video of the winter wonderland. This isn’t the first time Kjergaard’s work has been featured...
kiwaradio.com
Large Shop Building And 12 Semi Tractors Inside All Destroyed In Sibley Fire
Sibley, Iowa– A 200 by 100-foot metal building, the office inside, and 12 semi-tractors were all destroyed in a fire early on Thursday, December 22, 2022, in Sibley. According to Sibley Fire Chief Ken Huls, at about 2:50 a.m., the Sibley Fire Department was called to the report of a truck on fire in the shop at Bosma Poultry trucking company, just south of Jackrabbit Junction.
