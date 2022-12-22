ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheldon, IA

kiwaradio.com

Cold Makes For Frigid Friday Firefighting Near George

George, Iowa– Two farm buildings and their contents were destroyed in a fire on Friday, December 23, 2022, near George. According to George Fire Chief Bill Sprock, at about 12:10 p.m., the George Fire Department was called to the report of a building fire at 2273 Kingbird Avenue, a mile east and a mile and a half south of the funeral home corner in George.
GEORGE, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

Xcel suggests the ideal thermostat temperature during cold front

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Xcel Energy has provided customers steps for managing energy use and saving on energy bills during this week’s severe cold. Xcel offered the following tips for saving on energy:. Lower your thermostat a few degrees, ideally to 68 degrees or lower. Adjust...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
iowapublicradio.org

Sioux City Warming Shelter to extend services year-round

Sioux City’s Warming Shelter will no longer serve unhoused people only during the colder months. The organization will now provide shelter and community services for 365 days of the year. The change comes to meet a growing number of unhoused people seeking help from the nonprofit. Executive Director Tessa...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Experts: With Extreme Cold And Blowing Snow, Check Your Vents

Northwest Iowa — With the extra cold temperatures and snow blowing furiously the past couple of days, some reminders are in order according to some experts. Northwest Iowa fire chiefs say if you only have an older gas furnace, your furnace exhaust probably leaves your house from a chimney on your roof. But if your furnace is new in the last 20 years or so, you probably have a high-efficiency gas furnace. Those usually vent out of the side of your house, usually low to the ground. They say the exhaust that comes out of them is a lot cooler, but tell us the exhaust also has water vapor in it, which can cause a problem when temperatures outside are very low. The vapor can condense and freeze, sometimes blocking the pipe. And that’s obviously very bad because carbon monoxide will build up in your home.
SANBORN, IA
kiwaradio.com

Iowa fire departments see rise in house fires caused by space heaters

Northwest Iowa – Many Iowans try to combat the bone-chilling cold of winter with space heaters, but they can also bring an increased risk of house fires. Le Mars Fire and Rescue Chief Dave Schipper says space heaters can provide much-needed warmth to an icy room, however, they can also be very dangerous if they’re misused.
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Blizzard conditions developing in NE South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow drifts are forming in northeastern KELOLAND Monday evening, the South Dakota Highway Patrol said. Authorities say that blizzard conditions are beginning to form along Interstate 29 near Wilmot. Visibility is reduced in that area. Highway Patrol also posted the photo below to show...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Interstates remain closed; Noem declares winter storm emergency

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, December 23. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. This morning, over 500 miles of Interstate 90 is closed… from Rapid City all the way to Albert Lea, Minnesota. I-29 is also closed from Sioux Falls to the North Dakota border.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Feeding South Dakota receives double- and triple-donation match

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A couple is matching all Feeding South Dakota donations until the end of the year. One family has also stepped up to triple match donations for one day on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Bill and Carolyn Hicks from Furniture Mart USA will double any...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kiwaradio.com

Spencer Citizens Petitioning City To Stop Factory From Expelling Obnoxious Odors

Spencer, Iowa — A group of people in Spencer are upset about the stench emanating from a processing plant in the northwest part of that city. According to the website SpencerStinks.com, the group states that something smells like raw sewage, or dead animals. They say the “horrible smell” is coming from a plant in the Spencer industrial park that is processing egg parts into animal food.
SPENCER, IA
KELOLAND TV

Water line burst causes flooding at Sanford

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — First responders were at the Sanford USD Medical Center and Hospital this Christmas Eve after a water line froze and burst. According to a statement from Kris Denevan, Executive Director of Facilities, Sanford Health, the burst line caused flooding in the main lobby of the hospital.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Stranded in Sioux Falls for Christmas

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Truck drivers, who’ve been stranded for days by the ground blizzard in KELOLAND, are starting to get their rigs rolling again now that sections of the interstates are gradually re-opening. But the delay has set many of them so far behind, they aren’t going to make it home in time for Christmas. Truckers at Love’s Travel Stop in Sioux Falls say that while being stranded is disappointing, it’s the safest option under these conditions.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
more1049.com

Travel Remains Not Advised Across Local Area

Spencer, IA (KICD)– Law enforcement agencies across the local area are continuing to advise no travel as blizzard conditions continue to greatly reduce visibility. Clay County Sheriff Chris Raveling tells KICD News he and his team have been constantly running to help stranded motorists all morning but that will not be the case going forward on Friday afternoon unless there is a medical emergency.
SPENCER, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Roads impassible in northwest Iowa, several highways closed

CLAY COUNTY, Iowa — Roads are impassible in northwest Iowa as high winds and blizzard conditions continue throughout the tri-state. Clay County Sheriff Chris Raveling tells Siouxland News that a jackknifed semi on Highway 71 by Fostoria has closed that road and has kept his deputies busy. "The weather...
CLAY COUNTY, IA
KELOLAND TV

Sunday night snow, then warming for end of 2022: Storm Center PM Update – Saturday, December 24

Weather conditions – and travel conditions – have improved as we have moved into Christmas weekend. The blizzard warning have all ended as the blowing snow has diminished. Wind Chill advisories remain in place, because although the winds are lighter, the air is bitterly cold. Air temperatures will remain below zero except for the SW part of South Dakota. Sioux Falls actually warmed above zero for the first time since Wednesday afternoon.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Record sale prices for farmland

SHELDON—While Mark Twain was not known for his economic prognostications, it appears as if he may have been right on the money when he said, “Buy land, they’re not making it anymore.”. Farmland seven miles southwest of Sheldon sold for a record $30,000 an acre on Nov....
SHELDON, IA
KELOLAND TV

Interstate reopens in some areas of South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bitterly cold temperatures, strong winds and blizzard warnings continue to linger in KELOLAND Friday morning. On Friday afternoon, the South Dakota Department of Transportation has reopened Interstate 90, both eastbound and westbound, from Rapid City to Murdo. I-90 from Murdo to Mitchell, eastbound and...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Good Earth State Park featured on CBS Sunday Morning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good Earth State Park was featured on CBS Sunday Morning’s “Do Nothing for Two Minutes” segment this Christmas. KELOLAND’s Chief Photographer Kevin Kjergaard shot the video of the winter wonderland. This isn’t the first time Kjergaard’s work has been featured...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kiwaradio.com

Large Shop Building And 12 Semi Tractors Inside All Destroyed In Sibley Fire

Sibley, Iowa– A 200 by 100-foot metal building, the office inside, and 12 semi-tractors were all destroyed in a fire early on Thursday, December 22, 2022, in Sibley. According to Sibley Fire Chief Ken Huls, at about 2:50 a.m., the Sibley Fire Department was called to the report of a truck on fire in the shop at Bosma Poultry trucking company, just south of Jackrabbit Junction.
SIBLEY, IA

