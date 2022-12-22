Read full article on original website
Chops Lobster Bar
The renovated two-level Buckhead institution successfully rose from the ashes (of a kitchen fire that shuttered it for much of ’22) to reclaim its spot at the city’s crowded formal-dining table. Inside the ground-level lobster bar, you’ll find dark mahogany and shiny cooper on the walls and a healthy mix of friends and fawning couples in the seats. Waiters, working in harmonious pairs, smartly explain how a peach puree cocktail complements the pan-roasted chicken or bone-in tomahawk. The latter entrée comes already sliced in manageable bites that somehow make the meal look less gluttonous but taste no less glorious. Super moist and exceptionally seasoned, the ribeye exemplifies everything that’s made Chops a smoldering night-out address for decades.
Barebottle Brewing Company
Barebottle is always buzzing, probably because this Bernal Heights brewery will make you feel like a kid again—and that’s not just because it’s one of the few kid-friendly bars in town. You’ll see shuffleboard, pinball, and, famously, one of four Killer Queen consoles in the whole city within this warehouse-like space. Grab a pint of a charmingly named beer, like Rainbow Road Shortcut or Tiramisu Ti Amo, and admire all the miniature dogs that pack the place from a big table or couch.
The Ponce Room Bar & Kitchen
The Ponce Room Bar & Kitchen sits roughly 200 feet from the Fox Theatre in the lobby of the Courtyard by Marriott. It’s common to find business people in town for the week hanging around the bar sipping cocktails and asking the familiar, “What brings you to Atlanta?” icebreaker question to total strangers. The Ponce Room offers casual Southern bites in the laid-back atmosphere of a hotel, where time is irrelevant and folks are constantly coming and going. While we can assure you that nothing you get here will be bad—though it won’t be memorable either. We will commit a few things to memory, like their burger, which has a tasty comeback sauce, plenty of cheese, and sweet pickles. And wings with a smoky dry rub are a nice snack as you watch Midtown traffic whiz by through the floor-to-ceiling windows that open to their patio.
Hop City
A revitalized factory from the 1920s in the Old Fourth Ward, Krog Street Market’s lively food court has everything from juicy cheesesteaks (Fred’s Meat & Bread) to vegan chocolate (Xocolatl), and of course there’s a place where you can grab a beer to sip while exploring all the other stalls. Hop City’s got you covered with its prominent bar, where bartenders who know their sh!t serve from 60 rotating taps of the latest craft beers from the US and abroad. Hop City also has an equally impressive selection of cans and bottles in its adjacent package store. We always come to create our own customized six-pack, in which you can select from existing packs to pair your own collection.
Lips Atlanta
Between the incredibly heavy-handed cocktails and the eight entree options, there’s certainly a lot to feast on at this lively dinner theater and drag show on Buford Highway. At $32, which covers your three-course dinner, dishes like salmon with a mango salsa and mushroom ravioli actually deliver a pretty solid meal. The only bland thing on the menu is the al carte spinach dip appetizer. Running Wednesday through Sunday, themed shows include everything from Broadway numbers to celebrity impersonations —be sure to get a reservation for the best seating (there are cozy four-person booths, long communal tables in the middle, and a mezzanine area in the back of the room), or risk getting sat by the bar, out of stage view, in no man’s land.
Pizzeria Grata
Inside of a gas station near Menchaca and Ben White in South Austin, Pizzeria Grata is quietly making some of the best pizza in Austin. But this isn’t some take-and-bake situation—there’s a full-sized wood-burning oven built into the space, plus a small countertop where you can sit and watch every step of the process, like a way more exciting version of the Domino’s pizza tracker. The pies lean Neapolitan, but with a crispier base, and a chew that we think about often. We like the sweet and spicy pizza that comes topped with sweet bacon marmalade and hot pepper relish.
Midtown Bowl
Midtown Bowl is charmingly old school, and for more than 60 years, it has been one of the city’s most popular locations. And that’s because pins ain’t the only things getting knocked down at this iconic alley. Midtown’s beer selection served by the can, bottle, and draft has even the most discerning beer geek dapping the beverage manager up. They even have local brewery tap takeovers monthly. While splitting frames may get you kicked out of your friend group, splitting the 24-piece chicken wing basket is a good idea for a crew. Plus, it wouldn’t be a legit bowling alley without a menu of mostly deep fried things, so we’d say get the fried pickles, which is always an interesting Southern staple to introduce to your visiting pals.
Publik Draft House
Don’t get us wrong, there are quite a few Fox showings when you’ll blend right in wearing that holey, well-worn concert t-shirt that you still have from the late ’90s. In those cases, beer, strong bourbon drinks, pub fare, and a dark tavern atmosphere will be more of your calling. That’s also when the two-level Publik Draft House delivers with sweet potato fries and a hearty burger. Just steer clear of entrees like the gamey duck quesadilla and the unseasoned fried catfish.
The Wreck Room
At first glance, The Wreck Room in Nob Hill looks like a dive bar you’d stumble into on the last stop of a tequila-fueled night. But the dark, easy-to-miss spot is actually one of the most fun places in the area to spend a few hours. It has endless ways to stay entertained, from a pool table and Skee-ball to a punching bag and shuffleboard. This space with TVs on the walls is also big enough for all your friends to spread out without getting elbowed by a stranger throwing darts.
Forte
Forte is attached to Symphony Center, making it a convenient place to grab a meal or drink before or after a CSO concert. But the just-fine Mediterranean food means that convenience is the main incentive to visit. Dishes like dolma, octopus with romesco, and rigatoni, while inoffensive, are also uninspiring. And at $29 for a bowl of pasta, the expectation is that it’ll taste better than a box of Bertolli. So unless time constraints are a huge factor or it’s -30 degrees outside, we recommend checking out some of the other great restaurants in the Loop.
Ramen Sho Ryu
We’re big fans of restaurants that involve many levels of customization (blame it on us being Type A). At this casual Japanese spot in Nob Hill, you’re in control of your own ramen bowl destiny, from noodle thickness and spice levels to the type of soup. Broth options range from standards like tonkotsu and miso to decadent versions involving white truffle and wagyu. Though the soup is thinner and less flavorful than we like, these bowls do the trick when we're in the area.
The Local
Everyone from local tattoo artists to Fortune 500 CEOs crowd this beloved dive bar in the O4W for the eclectic music blasting through the speakers, karaoke, darts, and arguably the best wings in ATL—which can only be wolfed down on site as a rule (to-go orders are not an option). We pair our wings with a tall boy of Pabst, IPA, cider, stout, or anything else from their lengthy list of beers that are predominately—you guessed it—local. And speaking of sampling the local bests, let’s get back to the banging wings. They are served with an array of sauces you can mix—even ATL’s beloved lemon pepper wet, which every visitor should try at least once.
Grant Central Pizza
For more than 30 years, Grant Central Pizza East has been serving up huge, thin-crust New York-style slices of pizza, which gives you the maximum amount of cheese and toppings in every bite. You can’t see it but we’re doing the chef’s kiss motion right now like we do every time we think about their slices. EAV really isn’t with all the extraness you’ll find in other parts of the city, so keeping it on brand, this neighborhood pillar and pizzeria sticks to the basics with the usual toppings—the only show you’ll get is from pizza makers who nonchalantly cut off hunks of dough and roll them into balls in the middle of the room, then make huge pies cut into slices the size of our heads.
Baldinucci Pizza Romana
Located in a busy shopping center in West Lake Hills, Baldinucci’s giant glass viewing area is full of whole pizzas and pre-cut slices that allow you to window shop before pointing at the piece (or eight) that you want. They serve round pies, but we can’t get enough of their puffy Roman squares, preferably topped with whipped ricotta and a pile of mushrooms. With an incredible crunch and pillowy interior, it feels like some laws of science are being defied.
Ho-ja
If you work in W12 or need somewhere to fill up before a gig at Shepherd’s Bush Empire, then Ho-Ja is a very useful place to have in your back pocket. A small, casual Taiwanese restaurant and shop on Goldhawk Road, this is the kind of place where students come for stir-fried udon noodles, and locals stop by with pyjama tops on under their coats to pick up bubble tea and a bag of frozen gyoza. This place will feed you quickly and almost everything is under a tenner. The bao tend to be underfilled and lack flavour, but you can’t go wrong with a rainy Wednesday emergency order of steaming beef noodle soup, or the hefty Taiwanese pancake katsu roll. It ranks as one of the best grab-and-go lunchtime options in the area.
East Atlanta Village
As one of the few places on the main drag of EAV serving Mexican food, Holy Taco is clutch when the taco cravings hit. You won’t find a larger patio in East Atlanta Village than the one at Holy Taco (sorry Midway, we still love you). You’ll often see families with little kids and strollers the size of Buicks because the place is so spacious. To avoid the kids entirely, go later in the evening and get a Holy Margarita and the Tres Amigos, which is a trio of salsa, queso, and guacamole. It feels painfully obvious, but if you’re going to Holy Taco for a full meal, you should get tacos. It just makes sense. We recommend the skirt steak or the tender braised pork belly on corn tortillas.
El Valle
Finding a sleek and stylish restaurant in Midtown isn’t really a surprise, but there’s something particularly charming about El Valle. From the intricate black and white star-patterned floor to the emerald chairs, the Mexican restaurant dials up the gloss and dims down the lights. Toss back a Bonita y Mentirosa, a crisp and fresh tequila cocktail, as you decide between the light but flavorful risotto with scallops or the Mole de Ajo Negro, which reminds us of one of those generations-perfected family pot roast recipes. If an entree seems too heavy before you sit through a two-hour production at the Fox, their tacos are excellent substitutes. And since they're open late, roll in for another cocktail after the show, too.
Slingshot Social Game Club
If it’s been far too long since you cursed at a giant screen of Pac-Man desperately trying to eat the final dot, then head to Slingshot Social in West Midtown to rectify this consuming problem. They have every kind of game imaginable, from digital selections like Galaga and Big Buck Hunter to tactile options like basketball, and Dance Revolution. You can get electronic wristbands for the beer wall (think Pour), making it easy to refill drinks while you heckle your friends playing Skee-Ball. You’re not really here for the food, but the nachos with spicy chili and jalapeños or the pretty standard hot dog with fries are decent when you need a break from your losing streak in duckpin or jet pong.
Mezzanine Sushi
Beverly Grove’s West 3rd Street has no shortage of pre-going-out spots—sexy, booze-forward restaurants where you can snack on good food, get a little tipsy, and still make it to the bar/nightclub/party you committed to afterward. The newly opened Mezzanine Sushi in the Palihouse West Hollywood is already one of the best options in the neighborhood for exactly those nights. Located on the hotel’s loungey second floor, Mezzanine has “sushi” in its name, but the small izakaya plates are what you should concentrate on. The seafood pancake is plump and juicy, the grilled yellowtail collar flakes beautifully under a pair of chopsticks, and the wood-fired tomatoes are tiny smoke explosions in your mouth. Of course, drinking is a big part of the experience here, too, with a large range of interesting sake to choose from and a bar downstairs that has every classic cocktail in the book.
Wagaya
Wagaya, which also has a sister restaurant in West Midtown, is arguably the most popular dinner spot in Emory Village, and for good reason. With affordable prices and a book-length Japanese menu, we’re always down to squeeze into the noisy, close quarters. If you must have three feet of personal space at all times or have no patience to wait on a table, get there before 6pm. For sushi, get the Devil’s Breath roll (the spicy aioli adds a kick) and watch as the tuna topping is blowtorched right at your table. Another must is the Japanese Spicy Curry Ramen with thin, tasty slices of pork and noodles. Wash it down with any of their Japanese craft beers—we like the Wednesday Cat for a fruity taste.
