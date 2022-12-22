ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log: Juvenile Arrests, Dead Deer x 5, Loose Dogs

12:31 p.m. – A member of the EGHS staff told police someone had keyed their car while it was parked at the school, leaving a mark all along the driver’s side. They noticed it Sunday. The staff member said they had been working at the school all weekend, which was why they thought the damage had happened at the school. They said they could think of no one who would do this.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
caughtindot.com

BPD Investigation Update: Additional Suspect Arrested in Connection to Shooting Incident in the area of 12 Helen Street in Dorchester

Investigation Update: At about 1:50 PM on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force in coordination with patrol officers and detectives assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan) arrested Sydeeq Murchinson, 18, of Dorchester, on firearm-related charges following a foot pursuit in the area of 378 Centre Street in Dorchester. The officers were attempting to stop the suspect in connection to an ongoing investigation when he suddenly took off running with what appeared to be a firearm in his hand, which he then discarded as he fled. Officers were able to place the suspect in custody without further incident and recover the weapon, which was determined to be a partially loaded .45 caliber Ruger SR45 handgun with a defaced serial number.
BOSTON, MA
southarkansassun.com

Man From Massachusetts Held Without Bail After Assaulting 2 Teenage Girls

Michael Fairweather from Massachusetts was held without bail after assaulting two teenage girls. Fairweather’s bail was voided for 90 days for being involved in another assault case, says True Crime Daily. On December 16 at 8:27 p.m., Boston Police received a 911 call reporting a domestic incident. This prompted...
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River Police Department welcomes eight new officers to their ranks

The Fall River Police Department has added to their ranks. FRPD welcomed the newest members of the Fall River Police Department. Pictured left to right, Jeffrey Louis, William Saddler, Clautino Monteiro, Jhonathan Delgado, Jacob Swenson, James Mello, Christopher Silvia and Wanda Otero-Sanchez. According to the Fall River Police Department, this...
FALL RIVER, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Lakeville Police Department arrest alleged trespasser, thief, trying to ruin Christmas

“On Thursday, December 22, 2022, Lakeville officers arrested The Grinch, who was caught trespassing in people’s yards, stealing presents, and trying to ruin Christmas. The arrest was the culmination of a successful investigation by our officers and support and tips from citizens. Our community can sleep this Christmas Eve soundly, knowing that your trees and presents will be safe from the hands of the Grinch.
LAKEVILLE, MA
whdh.com

Boston police investigating deadly shooting in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting in Dorchester late Friday night that left a man dead. Officers responding to a reported shooting at the intersection of Franklin Hill Avenue and Shandon Road around 11 p.m. found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to police. The...
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

27-year-old Dartmouth man killed in bicycle crash remembered as fixture in the community

A Dartmouth man who was well-known throughout the community has died in a bicycle crash. Family and friends have announced that 27-year-old James Leandre was the victim of a fatal crash involving a large truck on Thursday in Acushnet. He was declared deceased at the scene. Leandre was known to be an experienced cyclist that rode often as he did on Thursday.
DARTMOUTH, MA
Turnto10.com

Man arrested in Providence home invasion

(WJAR) — Providence police said a man is accused of forcing himself into an apartment Friday afternoon and holding two females against their will. According to police, officers observed a car driving "erratically," on Cranston Street shortly before 1 p.m. on Friday. When officers tried to stop the vehicle driving onto Route 6, the car struck another vehicle and flipped over, according to police.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Woman killed in Scituate crash Christmas morning

SCITUATE, R.I. (WJAR) — Owners of a nearby property say a woman is dead after a crash in Scituate Christmas morning. The single vehicle crash happened off Hartford Pike around 7:30 a.m. "It's bit of a shock," said Antonio Bianco of Scituate. He said first responders told him that...
SCITUATE, RI
1420 WBSM

Fall River Police Arrest Suspected ‘Porch Pirate’

FALL RIVER — Police in Fall River have arrested a city man they suspect of stealing packages containing Christmas presents from outside a home in a "porch pirate" incident last week. Joseph Machado, 43, was arrested Tuesday and is charged with larceny under $1,200 in connection to the theft...
FALL RIVER, MA
truecrimedaily

Mass. man held without bail for allegedly strangling 2 girls, spitting on one of them

BOSTON (TCD) -- A 36-year-old man is being held without bail after he allegedly strangled a 12-year-old and 14-year-old during a domestic incident. According to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office, Michael Fairweather was arraigned Dec. 19 on two counts of assault and battery on a child causing injury, and two counts of strangulation. His bail was reportedly revoked for 90 days because he was involved in another assault case involving the same juveniles.
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Fire crews put out Cranston house fire

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Fire crews put out a house fire Monday morning in Cranston. The chief said an electrical fire broke out at an unoccupied home on Scenic Drive around 7:15 a.m. He said no injuries were reported and the home is still. The fire marshal is further...
CRANSTON, RI
1420 WBSM

1420 WBSM

