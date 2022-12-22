Read full article on original website
fallriverreporter.com
State Police: Troopers arrest 24-year-old after weekend rollover crash on Route 95
State Troopers have arrested a driver who was reportedly involved in a crash over the weekend. Just after 7:45 a.m. this morning, Troopers with the Rhode Island State Police arrested 24-year-old Miguel Perez of Woonsocket, Rhode Island. Perez faces charges of Driving to Endanger Resulting in Personal Injury (three counts)...
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log: Juvenile Arrests, Dead Deer x 5, Loose Dogs
12:31 p.m. – A member of the EGHS staff told police someone had keyed their car while it was parked at the school, leaving a mark all along the driver’s side. They noticed it Sunday. The staff member said they had been working at the school all weekend, which was why they thought the damage had happened at the school. They said they could think of no one who would do this.
GoLocalProv
Brawl at Providence School Involving 15 People Leads to 4 Students’ Arrests, Staff Assaulted
A fight at a Providence public charter school involving approximately 15 individuals — including adults — led to the arrest of four juveniles, GoLocal has learned. Providence police were called on Thursday afternoon to Charette Charter School on Westminster Street. According to police, chairs and tables had been...
caughtindot.com
BPD Investigation Update: Additional Suspect Arrested in Connection to Shooting Incident in the area of 12 Helen Street in Dorchester
Investigation Update: At about 1:50 PM on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force in coordination with patrol officers and detectives assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan) arrested Sydeeq Murchinson, 18, of Dorchester, on firearm-related charges following a foot pursuit in the area of 378 Centre Street in Dorchester. The officers were attempting to stop the suspect in connection to an ongoing investigation when he suddenly took off running with what appeared to be a firearm in his hand, which he then discarded as he fled. Officers were able to place the suspect in custody without further incident and recover the weapon, which was determined to be a partially loaded .45 caliber Ruger SR45 handgun with a defaced serial number.
southarkansassun.com
Man From Massachusetts Held Without Bail After Assaulting 2 Teenage Girls
Michael Fairweather from Massachusetts was held without bail after assaulting two teenage girls. Fairweather’s bail was voided for 90 days for being involved in another assault case, says True Crime Daily. On December 16 at 8:27 p.m., Boston Police received a 911 call reporting a domestic incident. This prompted...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police Department welcomes eight new officers to their ranks
The Fall River Police Department has added to their ranks. FRPD welcomed the newest members of the Fall River Police Department. Pictured left to right, Jeffrey Louis, William Saddler, Clautino Monteiro, Jhonathan Delgado, Jacob Swenson, James Mello, Christopher Silvia and Wanda Otero-Sanchez. According to the Fall River Police Department, this...
newbedfordguide.com
Lakeville Police Department arrest alleged trespasser, thief, trying to ruin Christmas
“On Thursday, December 22, 2022, Lakeville officers arrested The Grinch, who was caught trespassing in people’s yards, stealing presents, and trying to ruin Christmas. The arrest was the culmination of a successful investigation by our officers and support and tips from citizens. Our community can sleep this Christmas Eve soundly, knowing that your trees and presents will be safe from the hands of the Grinch.
whdh.com
Boston police investigating deadly shooting in Dorchester
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting in Dorchester late Friday night that left a man dead. Officers responding to a reported shooting at the intersection of Franklin Hill Avenue and Shandon Road around 11 p.m. found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to police. The...
fallriverreporter.com
27-year-old Dartmouth man killed in bicycle crash remembered as fixture in the community
A Dartmouth man who was well-known throughout the community has died in a bicycle crash. Family and friends have announced that 27-year-old James Leandre was the victim of a fatal crash involving a large truck on Thursday in Acushnet. He was declared deceased at the scene. Leandre was known to be an experienced cyclist that rode often as he did on Thursday.
GoLocalProv
Speeding Mercedes Flips Over in Providence Attempting to Evade Police — Stolen Gun Found in Vehicle
Providence police say that the driver of a black Mercedes SUV flipped the vehicle over in the city on Friday, trying to flee the police. According to police, occupants of the vehicle fled when it crashed — they were later apprehended, and a stolen gun was located in the Mercedes.
ABC6.com
Cranston man arrested for drugs and weapons through multi-agency investigation
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police say a Cranston man was arrested Friday on narcotics and weapons charges. State police say that they seized numerous drugs, weapons, and vehicles during a search of a Cranston address connected to Manuel A. Coradin. This was a joint investigation between...
Turnto10.com
Man arrested in Providence home invasion
(WJAR) — Providence police said a man is accused of forcing himself into an apartment Friday afternoon and holding two females against their will. According to police, officers observed a car driving "erratically," on Cranston Street shortly before 1 p.m. on Friday. When officers tried to stop the vehicle driving onto Route 6, the car struck another vehicle and flipped over, according to police.
newbedfordguide.com
Dartmouth Police Department mourns loss of “beloved Lorie Vieira”
“Please join Chief Levesque and the members of Dartmouth Police Department as we mourn the loss of our beloved Lorie Vieira, who passed away on Christmas Eve after a prolonged period of declining health. Prior to her retirement in 2022, Lorie worked as a clerk at DPD for 24 years.
WCVB
18-year-old accused of attempting to rape woman after she exited Wollaston MBTA station
QUINCY, Mass. — Minutes after a woman reported she was attacked near an MBTA station, police officers dashed to the next station up the line. When a train pulled in, they arrested a teenager in connection with the case. According to the Quincy Police Department, a woman called at...
fallriverreporter.com
Over 1.6 kilos of fentanyl, over 1.3 kilos of cocaine seized from southeastern MA motel, arrests made
BOSTON – Three individuals have been arrested and arraigned as a result of a takedown by the AG’s New England Fentanyl Strike Force that recovered more than 1.6 kilograms of fentanyl, 1.4 kilograms of cocaine, a firearm and ammunition, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Friday. Michael Reyes, age...
Turnto10.com
Woman killed in Scituate crash Christmas morning
SCITUATE, R.I. (WJAR) — Owners of a nearby property say a woman is dead after a crash in Scituate Christmas morning. The single vehicle crash happened off Hartford Pike around 7:30 a.m. "It's bit of a shock," said Antonio Bianco of Scituate. He said first responders told him that...
Fall River Police Arrest Suspected ‘Porch Pirate’
FALL RIVER — Police in Fall River have arrested a city man they suspect of stealing packages containing Christmas presents from outside a home in a "porch pirate" incident last week. Joseph Machado, 43, was arrested Tuesday and is charged with larceny under $1,200 in connection to the theft...
fallriverreporter.com
District Attorney: 7 Massachusetts men indicted; 4 men wanted in Norfolk County shooting death
A Norfolk County Grand Jury this week has indicted seven Massachusetts men for murder in the August 18, 2022, shooting of Jordan Wiggins in the parking area of his Quincy apartment building, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey. “One of the men, Cornel Bell, Jr., was taken into...
Mass. man held without bail for allegedly strangling 2 girls, spitting on one of them
BOSTON (TCD) -- A 36-year-old man is being held without bail after he allegedly strangled a 12-year-old and 14-year-old during a domestic incident. According to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office, Michael Fairweather was arraigned Dec. 19 on two counts of assault and battery on a child causing injury, and two counts of strangulation. His bail was reportedly revoked for 90 days because he was involved in another assault case involving the same juveniles.
ABC6.com
Fire crews put out Cranston house fire
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Fire crews put out a house fire Monday morning in Cranston. The chief said an electrical fire broke out at an unoccupied home on Scenic Drive around 7:15 a.m. He said no injuries were reported and the home is still. The fire marshal is further...
