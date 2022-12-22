What to know as Nick Foles makes Colts starting debut vs. Chargers on 'Monday Night Football'

It's never a dull week with the Indianapolis Colts.

They led Minnesota by 33 points at halftime on Saturday – the Colts had a 99.6% chance of winning in the third quarter – before the Vikings rallied for an overtime victory. In the wake of that NFL-record defeat, interim coach Jeff Saturday has decided to go with Nick Foles at quarterback for the "Monday Night Football" game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chargers (8-6) have won two straight games and three of their past four, including last weekend's 17-14 victory over AFC South-leading Tennessee. They enter Week 16 6th in the AFC playoff picture and can clinch a spot with a win.

Insider: 16 things to watch in Colts-Chargers Monday night matchup

Doyel: Starting Foles means one of two things, and either makes the Colts a joke

What a wild ride: 10 craziest results from the Colts season, and there are 3 games left

Pat McAfee's choice: Peyton Manning, Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers?

Insider: How the Colts will use Zack Moss, Deon Jackson to replace Jonathan Taylor

How the Colts can move up the 2023 NFL Draft order

To start, keep losing.

The Colts (4-9-1) stand at No. 5 entering the weekend. Ahead of them: Texans (2-12-1), Bears (3-12), Broncos (pick traded to Seahawks, 4-11) and Cardinals (4-11).

It's possible the Colts' season finale could mean more than just playing out the schedule.

Colts vs. Chargers time, TV, streaming, radio

Time : 8:15 p.m. ET Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis

TV : ESPN, with Joe Buck on play-by-play, Troy Aikman with analysis and Lisa Salters with sideline reporting. It's also on the NFL+ app .

Radio : 93.5 FM, 97.1 FM and 107.5 FM in Indianapolis, SiriusXM channels 88 (national), 225 and 813.

Are the Colts favored against the Chargers?

The Chargers are 4-point favorites, according to Draft Kings. The over/under is 45 overall points.

The Colts are 6-8 against the spread. 5 Colts games have gone over, including their last 3, and 9 have gone under.

The Chargers are 8-5-1 ATS; they had a push last weekend against the Titans. 5 Chargers games have gone over, 8 under and 1 has been a push. Their last 3 games have gone under.

FiveThirtyEight gives the Colts a 56% chance of winning, while the ESPN matchup predictor gives the Chargers a 67.7% chance.

1-99: The best Indianapolis Colts player to wear each number

From 4 schools to NFL kick returns: Dallis Flowers isn’t ‘going against future teachers' now

Nick Foles to make 2022 starting debut

Foles has played two snaps this season, in mop-up duty of a shutout loss to the Jaguars in Week 2. He has been listed as the backup and inactive at various times through the season. His last start came for the Bears last year, passing for 250 yards and a touchdown in his only appearance of the season.

Colts injury report

Colts who did not practice Friday: TE Kylen Granson (ankle), CB Kenny Moore II (ankle); full participation: CB Brandon Facyson (illness), WR Mike Strachan (concussion).

Chargers injury report

Chargers who are out: CB Kemon Hall (hamstring).

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: What to know as Nick Foles makes Colts starting debut vs. Chargers on 'Monday Night Football'