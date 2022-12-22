ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

What to know as Nick Foles makes Colts starting debut vs. Chargers on 'Monday Night Football'

By Scott Horner, Indianapolis Star
 4 days ago

It's never a dull week with the Indianapolis Colts.

They led Minnesota by 33 points at halftime on Saturday – the Colts had a 99.6% chance of winning in the third quarter – before the Vikings rallied for an overtime victory. In the wake of that NFL-record defeat, interim coach Jeff Saturday has decided to go with Nick Foles at quarterback for the "Monday Night Football" game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chargers (8-6) have won two straight games and three of their past four, including last weekend's 17-14 victory over AFC South-leading Tennessee. They enter Week 16 6th in the AFC playoff picture and can clinch a spot with a win.

To start, keep losing.

The Colts (4-9-1) stand at No. 5 entering the weekend. Ahead of them: Texans (2-12-1), Bears (3-12), Broncos (pick traded to Seahawks, 4-11) and Cardinals (4-11).

It's possible the Colts' season finale could mean more than just playing out the schedule.

Colts vs. Chargers time, TV, streaming, radio

Time : 8:15 p.m. ET Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis

TV : ESPN, with Joe Buck on play-by-play, Troy Aikman with analysis and Lisa Salters with sideline reporting. It's also on the NFL+ app .

Radio : 93.5 FM, 97.1 FM and 107.5 FM in Indianapolis, SiriusXM channels 88 (national), 225 and 813.

Are the Colts favored against the Chargers?

The Chargers are 4-point favorites, according to Draft Kings. The over/under is 45 overall points.

The Colts are 6-8 against the spread. 5 Colts games have gone over, including their last 3, and 9 have gone under.

The Chargers are 8-5-1 ATS; they had a push last weekend against the Titans. 5 Chargers games have gone over, 8 under and 1 has been a push. Their last 3 games have gone under.

FiveThirtyEight gives the Colts a 56% chance of winning, while the ESPN matchup predictor gives the Chargers a 67.7% chance.

Nick Foles to make 2022 starting debut

Foles has played two snaps this season, in mop-up duty of a shutout loss to the Jaguars in Week 2. He has been listed as the backup and inactive at various times through the season. His last start came for the Bears last year, passing for 250 yards and a touchdown in his only appearance of the season.

Colts injury report

Colts who did not practice Friday: TE Kylen Granson (ankle), CB Kenny Moore II (ankle); full participation: CB Brandon Facyson (illness), WR Mike Strachan (concussion).

Chargers injury report

Chargers who are out: CB Kemon Hall (hamstring).

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: What to know as Nick Foles makes Colts starting debut vs. Chargers on 'Monday Night Football'

Texts from Andrew Luck, passes from dad & more: What to know about T.Y. Hilton's NFL return

Third-and-30 The Cowboys were trailing Philadelphia 33-27 and facing third-and-30 from their own 29-yard line with 8:02 to play when Dak Prescott hit Hilton for a 52-yard gain. It was the first time a team converted a third-and-30 since a pass interference penalty in 1995, a streak of 101 such plays. Dallas would go on to win the game.
'Breaking tackles, moving the pile': What Colts RB Zack Moss brought to struggling offense

INDIANAPOLIS -- On a Monday night where the Indianapolis Colts' anemic offense was particularly punchless, recently-acquired running back Zack Moss provided the lone bright spot in a 20-3 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Interim Colts coach Jeff Saturday said the team planned to rotate Moss with backs Jordan Wilkins and Deon Jackson, but Moss started strong and ended up handling 12 of 13 running back carries for 65 yards against the Chargers.
Where will the Colts pick in the 2023 NFL Draft?

The Indianapolis Colts hold the No. 5 spot in the 2023 NFL Draft with Monday Night's 20-3 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Here is the current draft order and each team's remaining schedule: Houston 2-12-1: Jacksonville, at IndianapolisChicago 3-12: at Detroit, MinnesotaDenver 4-11: at Kansas City, L.A. ChargersArizona 4-11: at Atlanta, at San FranciscoIndianapolis 4-10-1: at N.Y. Giants, HoustonAtlanta 5-10: Arizona, Tampa BayL.A. Rams 5-10: at L.A. Chargers, at SeattleCarolina 6-9: at Tampa Bay, at New...
Colts fans are ready for Monday Night Football on WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Rick Stevens is about as big of a Colts fan as they come and is known as the 'Colts Caveman' on social media and at games when he dresses up in his Colts gear. He is ready to round out this holiday weekend cheering on the Colts as they take on the Chargers during Monday Night Football on WISH-TV. "It's Monday Night Football, it's during the holidays people have time off from work, it's going to be a huge party and it's going to be a blue out," Stevens said.
