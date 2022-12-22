Man accused of killing 4 people in New Mexico sentenced in other murder trial

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The man charged with killing four people and leaving their bodies at the Sunport last year has been sentenced to prison. However, the sentence is for a different crime.

Sean Lannon pleaded guilty in October to beating 66-year-old Michael Dabkowski to death in New Jersey. He will serve 35 years in prison for that murder.

Lannon is still facing murder charges in New Mexico for the killing of his ex-wife, Jennifer Lannon, along with two of her friends, Jesten Mata and Matthew Miller.

Their bodies were discovered in a pickup truck parked at the Sunport, along with a fourth man, Randall Apostalon. Authorities said Apostalon unknowingly helped Lannon move the bodies.

Story continues below:

A trial date in the New Mexico case has not been set.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.