Albuquerque, NM

Man accused of killing 4 people in New Mexico sentenced in other murder trial

By Laila Freeman
 4 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The man charged with killing four people and leaving their bodies at the Sunport last year has been sentenced to prison. However, the sentence is for a different crime.

Sean Lannon pleaded guilty in October to beating 66-year-old Michael Dabkowski to death in New Jersey. He will serve 35 years in prison for that murder.

Lannon is still facing murder charges in New Mexico for the killing of his ex-wife, Jennifer Lannon, along with two of her friends, Jesten Mata and Matthew Miller.

Their bodies were discovered in a pickup truck parked at the Sunport, along with a fourth man, Randall Apostalon. Authorities said Apostalon unknowingly helped Lannon move the bodies.

A trial date in the New Mexico case has not been set.

Comments / 10

Are you kidding me
3d ago

With that many bodies on his record, I'm sure he'll be an outstanding inmate. The prison system shouldn't have any disciplinary issues during his stay. SMH. How about the ultimate penalty

Reply(1)
2
 

