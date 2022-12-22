Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Shopping Mall That Houses Charleys Philly Steak and H&M Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWhite Plains, NY
NYC doctor stabbed to death in Marcus Garvey Park by man with violent pastEdy ZooNew York City, NY
Christmas Alone in New York CityReyin JasmineNew York City, NY
Brooklyn apartments as low as $1,119 a month in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Related
fox5ny.com
Man accused of deadly NYC crime spree
NEW YORK - The NYPD says they have arrested a man wanted in a string of violent crimes in Manhattan that left two people dead and several others wounded. Roland Codrington, 35, of Manhattan is facing numerous charges, including murder and attempted murder. The NYPD says he is responsible for...
Man stabbed in the back on Manhattan train, police say
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was stabbed in the back aboard a Manhattan train early Monday, police said. The 36-year-old victim and the suspect got into a fight on the northbound No. 6 train at the 33rd Street and Park Avenue subway station at around midnight, authorities said. The suspect then attacked the man […]
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Manhattan cops cuff man for alleged, brazen summer shooting
Shaheed Parks, 46, was nabbed by police and taken to the Midtown South Precinct on Dec. 22. Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Midtown cops cuffed on Thursday the suspect accused of shooting two men as they rode...
NYC mom shot dead on her way to supermarket with son
A Manhattan mother was shot dead while walking to the supermarket with her son Monday — in what police believe was likely a stray-bullet tragedy, authorities and her distraught husband said. Valeria Ortega, 64, was struck in the head at Dyckman Street and Vermilyea Avenue around 11:31 a.m. — just blocks from her Inwood home — and later pronounced dead at Harlem Hospital, according to police. “Oh my God,” her husband, Vicente Garcia, said as he wept near the scene where his wife’s bloody scarf still lay . “My son, he said, ‘Look at my mother’ … My child told me, ‘Look...
fox5ny.com
NYPD investigating 2 shootings in Inwood; 64-year-old dead
NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating two shootings that happened within minutes of each other on Monday in Upper Manhattan. The first shooting happened near Dyckman Street and Vermilyea Avenue in the Inwood section around 11:30 a.m., New York City police said. A 64-year-old woman was shot in the head.
americanmilitarynews.com
NYC to pay $3M to family of Brooklyn teen shot dead by NYPD officers over hairbrush mistaken for gun
The city will shell out $3 million to the mother of a mentally ill teen killed in a hail of police bullets after NYPD officers mistook a hairbrush for a gun, the Daily News has learned. Five cops fired 20 bullets at Khiel Coppin, 18, on Nov. 12, 2007, outside...
Straphanger stabbed in back during fight on NYC subway train
A passenger was stabbed in the back after getting into a scuffle aboard a subway train in Manhattan early Monday, police said. The incident took place around midnight on a northbound No. 6 train at the 33rd Street and Park Avenue station. Investigators said the 36-year-old victim and the suspect got into a fight. It was not immediately known what led to the violence. At one point during the brawl, the suspect produced an unknown cutting object and stabbed the other man in the back, cops said. The victim was taken to an area hospital in stable condition. He has not been named. The suspect fled the subway train and remained on the loose Monday morning, police said. The male attacker has not been identified so far.
Woman, 64, dies from gunshot to head on Manhattan street
A 64-year-old woman was fatally shot in Manhattan Monday morning, authorities said.
Man, 54, fatally stabbed on Brooklyn street
A man was fatally stabbed during an assault early Monday in Brooklyn, authorities said.
Brooklyn man arrested with loaded firearm in New Brighton, says NYPD
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 22-year-old Brooklyn man faces multiple charges after allegedly pulling out a firearm in New Brighton Monday afternoon, police said. Zyair Earps, a resident of 140 Herkimer St. in Bedford-Stuyvesant, allegedly menaced three victims in front of 141 Hendricks Ave., near Jersey Street, during a dispute at the location, according to a written statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Two robbed on subway platform in Brooklyn Christmas morning
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with New York City’s 72nd Precinct are trying to identify a Christmas Grinch who robbed two people in Brooklyn on Christmas morning. The robbery took place on the R train platform at the 25th Street subway station in Brooklyn at around 9:35 am. Detectives investigating the robbery said the suspect motioned that he had a gun under his jacket, but never physically displayed the gun. He robbed the two people of their property before fleeing the scene. The post Two robbed on subway platform in Brooklyn Christmas morning appeared first on Shore News Network.
pix11.com
Bouncer critically injured in fight outside NYC bar, police say
CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 61-year-old bouncer was badly injured in a fight outside a Chelsea bar Saturday morning, police said. The bouncer and another man came to blows outside Billymark’s West Bar on Ninth Avenue, near 29th Street, at around 3 a.m., police said. The suspect punched the bouncer in the face, causing him to fall back and hit his head on the pavement, officials said.
fox5ny.com
Violent Christmas in NYC subway system
NEW YORK - It was a violent Christmas in the New York City subway system. There were at least four separate incidents. In one incident a 37-year-old MTA worker was pepper sprayed through a train window as she was operating a train. The northbound 2 train was pulling into the 135th St. and Lenox Ave. Station at around 3 a.m. when the attack occurred.
Elite NYPD squad uses surveillance video to track and catch criminals: ‘We take a lot of pride in our work’
To these NYPD detectives, New York City is one giant “Where’s Waldo?” game. Armed with cyber savvy, hunters’ instincts and a love for solving puzzles, the Manhattan North Homicide and Shooting Enhancement Team has helped close some of the city’s biggest criminal cases by painstakingly tracking suspects through surveillance video — sometimes right to the wanted person’s home. The squad’s ...
NYPD cop stabbed, wounded in Bronx on Christmas Eve, visited in hospital by Mayor Adams
An NYPD cop was stabbed and wounded responding to a Bronx 911 call on Christmas Eve, cops said Sunday. Officer Lin Zhen was responding to a call for an emotionally disturbed person on DeKalb Ave. near E. 212th St. about 5:45 p.m. on Saturday when he was knifed in the right arm. Zhen, 34, was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital with a non-life-threatening wound. At 10 p.m. on Saturday, Mayor Adams ...
Subway operator allegedly sprayed in the face through train window in NYC
An MTA worker was hit in the face with pepper spray on Christmas morning in Harlem, cops said. The 37-year-old victim was operating a northbound No. 2 train as it pulled into the 135th Street and Lenox Avenue station in Harlem around 3 a.m. When she opened the train’s window, a man sprayed the substance in her face, police said. She was taken to Harlem Hospital with redness and swelling to her face, cops said. The man who sprayed her ran away to the street, cops said. He was wearing a gray sweater and blue jeans.
Police: Man dead following shooting near East Tremont, Marmion avenues
Police say a man is dead after he was shot early Monday morning in the Bronx.
Rockland County man fatally stabbed in NYC park identified
The doctor lived in the Bronx but practiced out of Nyack.
NYPD officer stabbed in the arm on Christmas Eve in the Bronx
An NYPD cop was stabbed in the arm Christmas Eve while responding to reports of a person in need of medical assistance, police said. Officer Lin Zhen was knifed in his right arm around 5:45 p.m. after he and a partner responded to the distress call near Dekalb Avenue and East 212 Street in the Bronx, officials said. Zhen, 35, who joined the department in 2018, was stabbed by a 26-year-old man, cops said. “New Yorkers can celebrate in safety today because heroes like P.O. Lin Zhen are on the street and in harm’s way,” the NYPD Police Benevolent Association tweeted Sunday. “We’re grateful that our brother is going to be OK,” the union said. “His fellow NYC police officers will carry on keeping the peace while he’s on the mend.” EMS transported Zhen to St. Barnabas hospital in stable condition and transported the attacker to North Central Bronx Hospital for an evaluation, police said. According to a police source, the suspect is schizophrenic. Charges are still pending. The mayor tweeted a photo of himself walking into St. Barnabas Hospital in the Bronx to visit Zhen shortly before Hizzoner attended Midnight Mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan.
Swedish tourists robbed at NYC subway station on Christmas
Two tourists from Sweden were among at least three straphangers robbed in the city Christmas morning, police said. The targeted foreigners, a 30-year-old woman and 31-year-old man, were standing on the southbound R train platform at 25th Street in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, around 9:30 a.m. when a male crook approached them, “simulated a firearm” and demanded they hand over their things, according to the NYPD. The robber made off with the pair’s cellphones, wallets, cash and a purse, cops said. The suspect wore orange sneakers, a gray coat, blue jeans and a black face mask and had an Adidas backpack, NYPD said. The crime...
Comments / 0