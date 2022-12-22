Photos: Snow falls across the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A winter storm has rolled into the Ozarks on Dec. 20, bringing freezing temperatures and snow.
Below is a slideshow of photos from users showing snow around the area. You can email pics to news@kolr10.com, and then receive a form to be added to the gallery.
Here's a look at a few videos submitted:
