Springfield, MO

Photos: Snow falls across the Ozarks

By Tony Nguyen
KOLR10 News
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A winter storm has rolled into the Ozarks on Dec. 20, bringing freezing temperatures and snow.

Below is a slideshow of photos from users showing snow around the area. You can email pics to news@kolr10.com, and then receive a form to be added to the gallery.

    Lincoln – Christie Ross
    Lincoln – Christie Ross
    Springfield – Jessica Edgington
    Springfield – Jessica Edgington
    Central Springfield – Jennifer Needham
    Central Springfield – Jennifer Needham

Here’s a look at a few videos submitted:

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

