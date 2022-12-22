ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dare County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
13News Now

Coastal Flood Warning issued for parts of the Outer Banks

AVON, N.C. — Portions of Dare County are expected to experience coastal flooding, gusty winds, possible ocean overwash, record-low temperatures, and hazardous marine conditions beginning on Friday, the county said. "The National Weather Service at Newport/Morehead City has issued a Coastal Flood Warning, as well as a High Wind...
DARE COUNTY, NC
obxtoday.com

Debris clean-up underway in Manteo following Friday flooding

Crews braced the bitter cold early this morning and ventured out to clean up debris from yesterday’s floodwaters in Downtown Manteo. Most of the flood waters have subsided, but a few roads remain closed. The roadways that are currently closed include: Fernando Street (east of Highway 64), Agona Street...
MANTEO, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Latest update on road conditions from Dare Sheriff

At about 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, the Dare County Sheriff’s Office posted this update on flooding and road conditions in the county. Duck Report of ice and slush starting to develop in the area between Cook Drive and Ships Watch Drive. Please use extreme caution when driving.
DARE COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

2 suspects in King St. homicide arrested following police pursuit in Pasquotank Co.

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – Two men who are suspects in the King St. homicide in Portsmouth have been arrested following a police pursuit Saturday evening in Pasquotank County. According to the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, the Pasquotank County Central Communications were advised over the radio that the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office was following a […]
PASQUOTANK COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy