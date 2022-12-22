Read full article on original website
Related
Coastal Flood Warning issued for parts of the Outer Banks
AVON, N.C. — Portions of Dare County are expected to experience coastal flooding, gusty winds, possible ocean overwash, record-low temperatures, and hazardous marine conditions beginning on Friday, the county said. "The National Weather Service at Newport/Morehead City has issued a Coastal Flood Warning, as well as a High Wind...
obxtoday.com
Debris clean-up underway in Manteo following Friday flooding
Crews braced the bitter cold early this morning and ventured out to clean up debris from yesterday’s floodwaters in Downtown Manteo. Most of the flood waters have subsided, but a few roads remain closed. The roadways that are currently closed include: Fernando Street (east of Highway 64), Agona Street...
outerbanksvoice.com
Latest update on road conditions from Dare Sheriff
At about 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, the Dare County Sheriff’s Office posted this update on flooding and road conditions in the county. Duck Report of ice and slush starting to develop in the area between Cook Drive and Ships Watch Drive. Please use extreme caution when driving.
Chesapeake man arrested following police pursuit in Currituck County
According to the Currituck County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement attempted to stop a speeding vehicle around 6:17 p.m., however, the driver failed to yield.
2 suspects in King St. homicide arrested following police pursuit in Pasquotank Co.
PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – Two men who are suspects in the King St. homicide in Portsmouth have been arrested following a police pursuit Saturday evening in Pasquotank County. According to the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, the Pasquotank County Central Communications were advised over the radio that the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office was following a […]
School bus crash in Perquimans County, NC, sends three to hospital
Three people had to go to the hospital following a crash involving a school bus in Perquimans County on Wednesday, according to a release from the school district.
This Small North Carolina Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of North Carolina, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of charming towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Tar Heel State?
Father accused of shooting, killing son in Elizabeth City
On Thursday, December 22, officers of the Elizabeth City Police Department arrested Richard Wayne Graham for murder.
DOJ: Bloods gang member sentenced for selling more than 4 lbs of cocaine
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Quayshaun Banks, a 31-year-old man from Elizabeth City, was sentenced to spend more than 9 years in prison for selling cocaine. The Department of Justice (DOJ) shared information about the case on Friday. Its spokesperson said Banks is a known member of the Bloods gang...
Comments / 0