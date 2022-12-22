Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
‘Avatar 2’ Gets Optimal Digital Display at Australian Cinema Palace: ‘The Quality of the Visuals Is Absolutely Mind-Blowing’
Just as “Avatar: The Way of Water” closes in on the $1 billion mark in worldwide box office, the Hayden Orpheum Picture Palace in Sydney, a leading heritage cinema in Australia, is showcasing the film via a newly installed laser projection system from Christie Digital Systems. Powered by...
SFGate
‘I Wanna Dance with Somebody’: Fact-Checking the Whitney Houston Biopic
No one will accuse Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody of glossing over the turbulent life of Whitney Houston. In its two-plus hours, the movie, which was authorized by Houston’s family and was co-produced by her music mentor Clive Davis, features a multi-layered performance by British actress Naomi Ackie, whose lip-synching to Houston’s vocals is incredibly convincing. The movie doesn’t skimp on scenes of Houston in the possession of drugs, kissing and frolicking with her close companion (and future creative director) Robyn Crawford, going into rehab, asserting her views on which songs were right or wrong for her and brawling with Bobby Brown.
The untold tales behind the walls at the Old Western Saloon in Point Reyes
Point Reyes changes with the years, but the Western remains.
SFGate
Ready To Run Down a Dream? Buy Tom Petty's Malibu Beach House for $9.8M
Tom Petty's three-bedroom beach house in Malibu, CA, is listed for $9,850,000. Listing agent Chris Cortazzo, of Compass, originally sold the oceanfront compound to the Grammy winner in 2010 for $6.8 million. And he's back to find its next owner. According to the Wall Street Journal, the "American Girl" singer...
Comments / 0