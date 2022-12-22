Read full article on original website
localsyr.com
Food Bank donations triple after David Muir featured Dinosaur’s charity chips on ABC World News Tonight
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Donations to the Food Back of Central New York tripled last week the day after the organization was featured on ABC World News Tonight. On his evening broadcast last Wednesday, Syracuse-area native David Muir visited Dinosaur Bar-B-Que’s Brooklyn location and interviewed owner, John Stage.
Central NY school superintendent resigns after being ‘temporarily away’ for several weeks
Sandy Creek, N.Y. – Kyle Faulkner, who has been superintendent in the Sandy Creek School District since 2016, has resigned “for purposes of retirement,” according to school board minutes. At the Dec. 15 Sandy Creek school board meeting, the board approved an employment separation agreement for a...
International retailer Primark is coming to Upstate NY. Will it land in Syracuse?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Primark, a Dublin-based retailer known for offering trendy fashions at low prices, is coming to Albany and Buffalo as it expands its U.S. presence. The retailing chain’s website says it will open stores soon in Crossgates Mall in suburban Albany and the Walden Galleria mall in suburban Buffalo.
cnycentral.com
McMahon working to turn $100 billion Micron promise into signed deal
Onondaga County’s Economic Development team is wrapping up 2022 pushing hard to maximize the opportunity of memory chipmaker Micron selecting the Syracuse area as its new manufacturing home. Heavy construction on the mega fab plant is scheduled to start in 2024. Before that happens the company, the county and other government agencies have to fine tune and agree on details of the deal.
Syracuse Basketball: Adam Weitsman offers 7-figure NIL deal to 5-star PG
Businessman and top SU booster Adam Weitsman has offered a three-year, seven-figure name, image and likeness deal to 2024 five-star point guard Elliot Cadeau, who has a top six that includes Syracuse basketball. Weitsman shared this news with me on Monday by telephone. He says he has been speaking with...
localsyr.com
NewsChannel 9 team helps bring airport passenger to safety
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It was a chance encounter when NewsChannel 9’s Madison Moore and Ben Augustine found passenger Peter Einset walking on the side of the road at Syracuse Hancock International Airport. Our crew was heading to the airport to talk with passengers about the storm canceling flights...
localsyr.com
Heinous holiday weekend continues as Syracuse Police respond to reported stabbing
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Syracuse Police Department responded to a reported stabbing on Monday, December 26, at approximately 2:40 a.m. following an already hectic holiday weekend. According to SPD, they were called to St. Joseph’s Hospital in regard to a shooting that happened at 212 Sunset Ave.
14850.com
Family evicted “properly” from their home of 38 years, days before Christmas, Habitat for Humanity insists
Habitat for Humanity of Tompkins and Cortland Counties and the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office evicted a family from their home of 38 years on Ithaca’s south hill on Monday, Sheriff Derek Osborne confirmed to 14850 Today. Habitat for Humanity executive director Shannon MacCarrick insists “foreclosure notices were properly sent by the City of Ithaca,” though the Ithaca Tenants Union says “the necessary notifications were not sent to the correct addresses.”
Central NY man charged with selling computer attacks worldwide, prosecutors say
Clay, N.Y. — A Central New York man has been accused of being part of a business that for a fee organized massive international cyberattacks, according to federal prosecutors. Six people have been charged, accused of over a million attacks or attempted attacks on individuals and educational institutions, government...
Restaurant inspections: Red Robin, Doug’s Fish Fry (mobile unit) and King David’s have violations; 41 satisfactory
Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from Dec. 4 to 10:. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
newyorkupstate.com
‘I’ve been ready since April’: A multimillion-dollar marijuana dispensary without a license
The Office of Cannabis Management made news this month when it announced that the state’s first marijuana dispensary operators would be allowed to secure their own locations – a drastic change from earlier this year when the agency said these business owners would be required to take a location provided by The Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY).
20-year-old shot in Syracuse, sent to hospital
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 20-year-old man was shot in the leg on Friday, December 23, according to Syracuse Police. Police say that around 5:53 p.m. they responded to the 100 block of East Matson Ave. for a reported shooting in the 100 block of Roney Lane, Syracuse. After police arrived, they found the 20-year-old […]
WKTV
Rare Tundra Swan rescued in Sylvan Beach
Sylvan Beach, N.Y.-- The Woodhaven Wildlife Rescue in Chadwicks received quite the surprise Christmas Eve when they were called to rescue a rare Tundra Swan roaming around a parking lot off of Route 13 in Sylvan Beach. The swan is native to Alaska, Northern Canada and the Arctic, however does migrate to the southern Atlantic coast in the winter. According to Judy Cusworth, president of the Woodhaven Wildlife Rescue, the migration path of the birds usually doesn't go over Central New York.
Teen walking dog near Syracuse’s Westcott Street hit in head with gun, robbed
Syracuse, N.Y. — A teen walking a dog near Westcott Street in Syracuse was robbed at gun point Thursday night, according to Syracuse police. The teen was hit in the head with the gun, police said in a news release Friday. He was taken by ambulance to Upstate University Hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries, police said.
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest a former Corning resident for Rape 2nd Degree, (class D felony), and 28 counts of Rape 3rd Degree, (class E felony).
The New York State Police in Painted Post announce the arrest of 51-year-old Lauren S. Brooks, of West Edmeston, New York. Brooks was arrested following an investigation and subsequent indictment by the Steuben County Grand Jury, for contact he had with a minor child. These incidents of contact occurred while Brooks resided in the town of Corning from 2012-2016.
cnycentral.com
37-year-old man killed in shooting on Midland Avenue in Syracuse on Christmas night
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on Christmas night. Police were called to the scene at an intersection of Midland Avenue near West Pleasant Avenue and W. Caltrop Avenue shortly after 9:00 p.m. Sunday. Aaron Jordan, 37, was found struck multiple times by...
