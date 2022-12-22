ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, TX

7 vehicles stolen in Marshall, police share tips to avoid car thefts

By Cynthia Miranda
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w4uUE_0jrquENT00

MARSHALL, Texas ( KETK ) – The Marshall Police Department shared some safety tips with residents after seven vehicles were stolen Wednesday night.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau said car thefts are rising in the United States.

Man arrested after allegedly threatening to harm children while barricaded in home

This crime can happen if a key is left in a car. Thieves are usually also looking for items they can sell inside the car or attempt to take parts of the car.

Here are some tips to avoid car theft:

  • Take your vehicle’s keys; do not leave keys in or on your vehicle. Thieves know that old trick of leaving keys on top of the tire. They will find them!
  • Close windows and lock all doors when you park.
  • If possible, park in a well-lit area.
  • Never leave valuables in your vehicle, especially if they can be seen from outside the vehicle. In fact, any item left in plain view may be an invitation to a thief. Do not leave unattended firearms in your car, even if they are hidden from view.
  • Install an audible alarm system and anti-theft devices. Visible devices, such as a steering wheel lock, window etching or a flashing alarm light may be enough to deter a car thief. They will move on to a car without such devices.
  • Install a vehicle immobilizer so your car cannot be “hotwired.”
  • Install a tracking system. These devices use electronic transmission technology that help law enforcement reveal the location of the stolen vehicle.
  • Call the police if you see someone looking into cars or acting suspiciously. Please be prepared to give the location, vehicle and any details you can observe.
  • If your car is stolen, please contact the police immediately. Locate your vehicle’s pertinent information, including its VIN, license plate number and details of the make, model, color and notable features. After you file the report, call your insurance provider.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5fUY_0jrquENT00


Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app on Android and iPhone.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ktalnews.com

Shots fired during Christmas Day custody exchange in Shreveport; 1 arrested

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is facing charges after police say he opened fire into a car with children inside during a custody exchange on Christmas Day. Police say it happened just before 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and Walker Road in west Shreveport. That’s where they say 29-year-old Leighton Mash and his girlfriend were meeting up with the father of her children for a custody exchange when there was an argument.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

2 Keithville men wanted for vehicle thefts

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Arrest warrants have been issued for two men from Keithville for allegedly being in possession of stolen vehicle from a storage yard in the area. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says the stolen vehicles came from a storage yard located in the 7400 block of W Bert Kouns. Nathan Martin, 20, and Derick Ferguson II, 23, are both accused of possessing a stolen gray 2023 Chevy Camaro SS and a gray 2023 Dodge Charger Scat Pack 392. Martin is also accused of possessing a blue 2019 Dodge Charger stolen out of Halton City, Texas.
KEITHVILLE, LA
CBS19

Officials: Missing man from Longview found safe

LONGVIEW, Texas — Missing man found safe confirmed Longview officials. Longview Police asked the public's help in searching for Calvin King, 60, who was last seen in Longview. King has been located and is safely at home, officials said.
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Official: Tyler family safe, displaced by house fire

TYLER, Texas — Multiple fire departments responded to a family house on fire Tuesday in Tyler. Smith County Fire Marshal Barron Wedgeworth said the family living in the home made it out of the house safely but a cat was injured during the fire. At around noon, Noonday, Dixie,...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Three fire departments respond to fire at Tyler home

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Crews from the Dixie, Red Springs and Lindale Fire Departments responded to a fire in the 11,000 block of Lakeway Drive off of Hwy 110 North Monday. A neighbor delivered clothing to the family to help out while they waited in a car to keep warm.
TYLER, TX
KSLA

Home in Shreveport destroyed by fire on day after Christmas

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A house in Shreveport was destroyed in an early morning fire the day after Christmas. On Monday, Dec. 26, the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a home in the 800 block of Brushy Lane between Wyngate Boulevard and Pine Tree Drive. It was around 3:15 a.m. The home was destroyed by the blaze.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Cedar Grove home heavily damaged in early morning fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A home is heavily damaged after an early morning fire the day after Christmas in Shreveports’s Cedar Grove neighborhood. No one was hurt, but the cause is under investigation. Firefighters were called to the 800 block of Brushy Lane at 3:12 a.m. Monday to...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

1 dead after shooting at Waffle House in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting at Waffle House in Longview early Friday morning. At approximately 2:08 a.m., Longview Police officers responded to a shooting at Waffle House at 318 East Loop 281, officials said. Upon arrival, officers located an adult man and woman with apparent […]
LONGVIEW, TX
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Shooting Leaves Teenager Seriously Injured

Shreveport Police are currently investigating a shooting call that has left a 17 year-old male injured. This call came into dispatch at 12:01 a.m. from the 2700 block of Murray Street, which are located in the Morningside neighborhood. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that a male victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to his body.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

2 people, vehicles hit by gunfire on S. Lakeshore Drive

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigate a shooting early Tuesday morning in which two people and several vehicles were hit by gunfire at Cross Lake Apartment Homes in the 5600 block of South Lakeshore Drive. According to police, while four people were sitting in a parked car, several other...
SHREVEPORT, LA
inforney.com

Suspect wanted on murder charge turns himself in

A suspect is in custody after a Tyler man was killed in a shooting this week. Tarasian Baker, 26, of Jacksonville, was arrested by Jacksonville Police Department officers on Wednesday after a capital murder warrant was issued for his arrest. Baker turned himself into authorities, according to the Jacksonville Police...
JACKSONVILLE, TX
ktalnews.com

De Soto man charged with ‘repair and dash’ at auto shop

DE SOTO, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies arrested a man in De Soto Parish Sunday following an investigation into a recent theft from an auto shop. According to authorities, 18-year-old Kaleb Clay brought his truck to a transmission shop in Caddo Parish on Oct. 14 to have it rebuilt. When he went back for the truck on the 18th, the shop owner allowed him to test drive it to ensure it ran properly.
DE SOTO PARISH, LA
KSLA

KSLA INVESTIGATES: Grieving, frustrated families fear police bias in unsolved trans murders in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It has been a nonstop battle in the streets of Shreveport the last few years: a rise in homicides. KSLA reports on most, but some get little media attention. Now, KSLA Chief Investigative Reporter Stacey Cameron is examining five unsolved homicides. These murders have few clues and different killers, but the victims all share something in common.
SHREVEPORT, LA
CBS19

House fires across east Texas

TYLER, Texas — Firefighters have been busy fighting fires as the temperatures have plummeted. Officials are warning everyone to be careful with space heaters or appliances that are plugged in that could cause a fire. As of Dec. 23 CBS19, reported on four fires within a 24-hour span, some...
TYLER, TX
ktalnews.com

Marshall first responders get special holiday deliveries from business owners

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Community members in Marshall made special deliveries to the city’s first responders Wednesday afternoon to thank them for their hard work and commitment to service. Local businesses come together around the holidays to show appreciation for first responders by gifting them holiday hams. This...
MARSHALL, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy