Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two Cities From Rural AmericaEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
World's first bikeable building opens in BentonvilleEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPrairie Grove, AR
Family grows own food to deal with shortages: "Journey to self-sufficiency"Amy ChristieFayetteville, AR
Related
nwahomepage.com
Hogs hoping to extend bowl winning streak
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has won four of its last five bowl games including a victory over Penn State in the Outback Bowl last year. They will get a chance to win their third-straight Liberty Bowl on Wednesday when they face Kansas. Arkansas will enter the game with just 54 healthy scholarship players remaining. In the COVID season in 2020, teams had to have 53 to be allowed to play. Even among the 54 a couple are battling injuries and questionable for the game.
nwahomepage.com
Five keys for Arkansas to defeat Kansas
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will face Kansas in Wednesday’s AutoZone Liberty Bowl and hoping to end 2022 on a successful note. Both teams enter the game with 6-6 marks. The Jayhawks jumped out to a 5-0 start to season, but then hit a wall. Arkansas started 3-0, lost to Texas A&M and then had close losses to Liberty, LSU and Missouri. The Hogs lost four games by a combined nine points so it was a very thin line between winning six or eight, nine and possibly even 10.
247Sports
Arkansas moves up in latest AP Top 25
The latest update to the AP Top 25 Poll has been released, and the Arkansas Razorbacks have moved up to No. 9 with a total of 1,017 points from the voters. Other SEC schools included in Monday's rankings were No. 7 Tennessee, No. 8 Alabama, No. 19 Kentucky, No. 20 Auburn and No. 21 Mississippi State.
nwahomepage.com
WATCH: Arkansas and Kansas Monday press conferences ahead of AutoZone Liberty Bowl
MEMPHIS, TN. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks arrived in Memphis on Christmas night and the countdown is on until they take on Kansas in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. On Monday, several players sat down with the media to talk about their preparation for the game and more. You can...
nwahomepage.com
Kansas’ Coordinators and players talk about facing Arkansas in AutoZone Liberty Bowl
MEMPHIS, TN. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks are getting ready to take on the Kansas Jayhawks in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Wednesday in Memphis. On Monday, a handful of Kansas players and their coordinators sat down with the media to preview the game. See those interviews in the...
nwahomepage.com
Tales of buried treasure in the Ozarks
Along the Missouri-Arkansas line, a tale of buried Spanish treasure. This story was originally published in an online radio broadcast by Michele Skalicky with KSMU, Ozarks Public Radio. You’ll can read or listen to the full publication, HERE. SULPHUR SPRINGS, Ark. (KSNF/KODE) — Stories of buried treasure in the...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Bentonville
The home of Walmart and the contemporary art capital of Arkansas, Bentonville is the jewel of Northwest Arkansas that’s just waiting to be discovered and explored. Despite only being the 10th-largest city in Arkansas, Bentonville is full of world-class attractions to experience and uncover during your trip to this city.
KTBS
Tyson Foods consolidating headquarters in Arkansas, many workers refusing to relocate
HOPE, Ark. – Tyson Foods is consolidating its headquarters in Springdale, Ark. in early 2023 and hundreds of workers are refusing to relocate. Approximately 1,000 corporate employees working in the prepared foods, beef and pork units in Chicago; Downers Grove, Ill.; and Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, who comprise two of Tyson’s largest business divisions.
talkbusiness.net
$100M investment fund targets NWA acquisitions
A real estate investment group has opened its first investment fund with an equity raise goal of $100 million. Asset management firm InvestNet will target single-family real estate acquisitions in Northwest Arkansas. Nate Nead of Bentonville is the managing member. Stuart Collier of Fayetteville and Jason Powell of Portland, Ore., are the general partners.
onlyinark.com
The Lavacaberry: Arkansas’s Original Berry
Arkansas is known for its farmland and many of its crops. Rice, wheat, corn, cotton and soybeans are grown across the state. However, the state also has its own berry which can be traced to a small community that made a name for itself and its unique berry over 80 years ago – the lavacaberry.
KSN.com
Arkansas detective who died after being struck by a truck during a procession honored on U.S. House of Representatives floor
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Detective Paul Newell, 51, of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas, was killed on duty after being struck by a truck during a Wreaths Across America procession in Bentonville on Dec. 17. On Dec. 21, Arkansas Rep. Steve Womack spoke on the floor...
UPDATE: Fort Smith police locate missing man
Fort Smith police are looking for a 67-year-old man who was reported missing on Dec. 24.
San Angelo LIVE!
Family Dog Mauls 4-day-old Girl to Death
CAVE SPRINGS, AR – News sources are reporting a four-day-old infant girl in Cave Springs AR. died from wounds received from the family dog Wednesday. According to reports, Police in Arkansas said a newborn baby is dead after she succumbed to injuries she received from the family's dog. Police...
UPDATE: Missing Springdale teenage girl found safe
Authorities in Springdale and Fort Smith are searching for a missing teen and tween from their respective area.
Fayetteville bar closing after 27 years
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville bar "Tables and Ale" is closing its doors after a historic 27 years of service. Owner and operator Bob Craft opened the bar in 1995 with Jerry Stiles. He was building homes before getting the opportunity to open the bar. Jenny Didway moved to Church...
talkbusiness.net
You had best get reengaged with your business, and fast
I went by my friend Burt Hanna’s new candle factory in Fayetteville the other day. Since he was kind enough to read a draft copy of my new book, “Confessions of an Entrepreneur,” and write a testimonial for it, I wanted to give him a signed copy when it came out in print.
Fort Smith shooting leaves one injured
Fort Smith Police responded to a shooting near North Albert Pike and Grand Avenue intersection.
Milltown-Washburn Public Water Authority shuts off water to Charleston customers
CHARLESTON, Ark. — Milltown-Washburn Public Water Authority is shutting the water off for customers in Charleston. The utility company says it contacted Logan and Sebastian County Emergency Management but they do not have any "Hippos" available at this time. Milltown-Washburn Public Water Authority says it is going to try...
talkbusiness.net
Bentonville firm 8th & Walton achieves B Corp status
Bentonville-based 8th & Walton, an education and advisory service company for Walmart suppliers, recently announced certification as a B Corporation (B Corp). The Pennsylvania nonprofit B Lab issues the certification in its mission to make businesses “forces for good” by verifying their compliance with high standards of social and environmental practices.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Reminder: Fayetteville residents get four extra trash bag pickups each year
Fayetteville trash and recycling customers with curbside pickup service can place up to four extra bags outside their bins to be collected each year. The extra bag allotments are typically used during the holidays when people have more trash than will fit into their curbside containers, but those extra bags can be placed next to the bins anytime throughout the year.
Comments / 0