WTVM
Candlelight vigil for 24-year-old Bunker Hill Road shooting victim
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Just a day after Christmas and instead of joy, a Columbus family is grieving as they released balloons in honor of their loved one who died Christmas Eve after being shot multiple times. “Right now, I’m disappointed, hurt, in pain, angry, and just overwhelmed,” says the...
TCSO searching for Dollar General Armed Robbery suspects
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – On Dec. 23 at 9:07 p.m., Troup County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) deputies and investigators were dispatched to the Dollar General on 24 Pyne Road after a report that someone may have possibly been shot inside the store. After the deputy and investigator arrived at the scene, an employee immediately met with […]
WSFA
Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger dies
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the death of Sheriff Joe Sedinger. The sheriff’s office posted the announcement on Facebook Monday night. His cause of death has not yet been released. Sedinger was just reelected to his third term as sheriff in November,...
WTVM
Single-vehicle crash claims life of Lafayette man in Chambers County
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Lafayette man. On Sunday, Dec. 25, at approximately 9:41 p.m., a single-vehicle crash claimed the life of Robert L. Bowden, 44, when the 2014 Jeep Latitude he was driving left the roadway, struck a tree and flipped.
Alabama teen dies in Christmas Eve car wreck
An Alabama teenager was killed Christmas Eve night when his vehicle left the road and struck a tree, Alabama state troopers reported. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 9:06 p.m. Saturday and claimed the life of a Tallassee man. Jordan F. Brown, 19, was fatally injured when the 2007 Hyundai...
WTVM
Body found in Columbus, death investigation underway
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A death investigation is underway in Columbus after a body was found Saturday morning. [SEE ALSO: Man killed, another injured, in Columbus Friday night shooting]. A statement from the Columbus Police Department states the body was found on 29th Street near the 5th Avenue intersection. The...
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Opelika man in Tallapoosa County
A 23-year-old man was arrested and charged with the murder in the shooting death of a 49-year-old Opelika man in Tallapoosa County, authorities said Thursday. Camp Hill police officers responded to the 100 block of Alberta Street around 2:05 p.m. Sunday on a call of a gunshot victim, said Chief Danny J. Williams.
WSFA
Tallassee man killed in Christmas Eve crash
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a Christmas Eve crash that claimed the life of a Tallassee man. According to ALEA, Jordan F. Brown, 19, was killed when the 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. Troopers said Brown was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Alabama man killed Christmas Day when SUV strikes tree, overturns
An Alabama man was killed Christmas Day when his SUV struck a tree and overturned, Alabama state troopers said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 9:41 p.m. Sunday, and claimed the life of a Lafayette man. Robert L. Bowden, 44, was fatally injured when the 2014 Jeep Latitude he was...
Man killed on Christmas Eve following Columbus shooting, another injured
Authorities are investigating a deadly Christmas Eve shooting in Columbus. Columbus police say they were called to the scene in the 1600 block of Bunker Hill Road around 1:20 a.m. on Dec. 24. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan identified the victim as 24-year-old Tamareious Miller. Bryan says Miller died from multiple gunshot wounds. Bryan says […]
WTVM
Man killed, another injured, in Columbus Friday night shooting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus investigators are searching for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man on Friday night. A report from Muscogee County coroner Buddy Brian states 24-year-old Tamareious Miller was shot on Friday evening. His body was found at a home on Bunker Hill Road. A...
WSFA
Dadeville man arrested on drug trafficking charges
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force successfully removed 12.5 ounces of methamphetamine from the streets on Thursday. According to the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the narcotics task force received a tip that Christopher Shontae Turner, who had three outstanding distribution warrants, was spotted in a parking lot at 2643 US Highway 280 in Alexander City.
WSFA
3 injured in 3 separate Montgomery shootings
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating three separate shooting incidents that left three people wounded Tuesday night. According to police, each of the shootings happened in the span of less than two hours. Authorities responded to the 1600 block of Gibson Street around 7:20 p.m. in reference to...
tallasseetribune.com
Water in short supply in southern Tallapoosa County, eastern Elmore County
The winter weather has caused havoc on multiple water suppliers in the area, primarily in southern Tallapoosa County, eastern Elmore County and portions of Macon County. While demand is high and leaks due to burst pipes abound, one system is completely out of water in its tanks resorting to bottled water. Other water authorities are cautious suggesting limiting usage.
WTVM
Muscogee County sherriff warns people of circulating scam
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A current phone scam has the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) warning citizens to stay alert. Sheriff Greg Countryman says their office has received a high volume of calls reporting individuals calling and posing as MCSO personnel. The criminals are using those impersonations as part of a scam to trick people into sending money.
WTVM
One dead after overnight car accident on I-185 in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus officials have confirmed that one man is dead after a fatal overnight car wreck on highway I-185. The individual has been identified as 33-year-old Jack Crabtree. Coroner Buddy Bryan says Crabtree was riding with his grandmother as she was driving northbound on I-185. As she...
A year after his car was found in Alabama, there are more questions than answers in the disappearance of Kyle Clinkscales
Since 1976, Martha Morrison has been looking for the answer to one question: what happened to Kyle Clinkscales?
wvtm13.com
Gov. Ivey visits Alabama prisons, thanks corrections officers
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey this week made visits to two Alabama prisons to thank state corrections officers for their work. Her office said Thursday that Ivey visited Kilby Correctional Facility near Montgomery and Tutwiler Women’s Facility in Wetumpka. The governor said the role of a...
unionspringsherald.com
Sheriff makes promotions
Sheriff Raymond Rogers made promotions at the recent Bullock County Commission meeting. Sergeant Roderick Rover was promoted to Chief Deputy; Deputy Melvin Grooms was promoted to Sergeant; Sergeant Lisa Turpin was promoted to Sergeant Major; and Jailer Kadeem Morris was promoted to Sergeant. Also, Brandon Nobles was hired as a...
