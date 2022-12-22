ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camp Hill, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVM

Candlelight vigil for 24-year-old Bunker Hill Road shooting victim

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Just a day after Christmas and instead of joy, a Columbus family is grieving as they released balloons in honor of their loved one who died Christmas Eve after being shot multiple times. “Right now, I’m disappointed, hurt, in pain, angry, and just overwhelmed,” says the...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

TCSO searching for Dollar General Armed Robbery suspects

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – On Dec. 23 at 9:07 p.m., Troup County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) deputies and investigators were dispatched to the Dollar General on 24 Pyne Road after a report that someone may have possibly been shot inside the store. After the deputy and investigator arrived at the scene, an employee immediately met with […]
TROUP COUNTY, GA
WSFA

Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger dies

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the death of Sheriff Joe Sedinger. The sheriff’s office posted the announcement on Facebook Monday night. His cause of death has not yet been released. Sedinger was just reelected to his third term as sheriff in November,...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama teen dies in Christmas Eve car wreck

An Alabama teenager was killed Christmas Eve night when his vehicle left the road and struck a tree, Alabama state troopers reported. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 9:06 p.m. Saturday and claimed the life of a Tallassee man. Jordan F. Brown, 19, was fatally injured when the 2007 Hyundai...
TALLASSEE, AL
WTVM

Body found in Columbus, death investigation underway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A death investigation is underway in Columbus after a body was found Saturday morning. [SEE ALSO: Man killed, another injured, in Columbus Friday night shooting]. A statement from the Columbus Police Department states the body was found on 29th Street near the 5th Avenue intersection. The...
COLUMBUS, GA
WSFA

Tallassee man killed in Christmas Eve crash

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a Christmas Eve crash that claimed the life of a Tallassee man. According to ALEA, Jordan F. Brown, 19, was killed when the 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. Troopers said Brown was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
TALLASSEE, AL
WTVM

Man killed, another injured, in Columbus Friday night shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus investigators are searching for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man on Friday night. A report from Muscogee County coroner Buddy Brian states 24-year-old Tamareious Miller was shot on Friday evening. His body was found at a home on Bunker Hill Road. A...
COLUMBUS, GA
WSFA

Dadeville man arrested on drug trafficking charges

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force successfully removed 12.5 ounces of methamphetamine from the streets on Thursday. According to the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the narcotics task force received a tip that Christopher Shontae Turner, who had three outstanding distribution warrants, was spotted in a parking lot at 2643 US Highway 280 in Alexander City.
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
WSFA

3 injured in 3 separate Montgomery shootings

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating three separate shooting incidents that left three people wounded Tuesday night. According to police, each of the shootings happened in the span of less than two hours. Authorities responded to the 1600 block of Gibson Street around 7:20 p.m. in reference to...
MONTGOMERY, AL
tallasseetribune.com

Water in short supply in southern Tallapoosa County, eastern Elmore County

The winter weather has caused havoc on multiple water suppliers in the area, primarily in southern Tallapoosa County, eastern Elmore County and portions of Macon County. While demand is high and leaks due to burst pipes abound, one system is completely out of water in its tanks resorting to bottled water. Other water authorities are cautious suggesting limiting usage.
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Muscogee County sherriff warns people of circulating scam

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A current phone scam has the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) warning citizens to stay alert. Sheriff Greg Countryman says their office has received a high volume of calls reporting individuals calling and posing as MCSO personnel. The criminals are using those impersonations as part of a scam to trick people into sending money.
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WTVM

One dead after overnight car accident on I-185 in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus officials have confirmed that one man is dead after a fatal overnight car wreck on highway I-185. The individual has been identified as 33-year-old Jack Crabtree. Coroner Buddy Bryan says Crabtree was riding with his grandmother as she was driving northbound on I-185. As she...
COLUMBUS, GA
wvtm13.com

Gov. Ivey visits Alabama prisons, thanks corrections officers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey this week made visits to two Alabama prisons to thank state corrections officers for their work. Her office said Thursday that Ivey visited Kilby Correctional Facility near Montgomery and Tutwiler Women’s Facility in Wetumpka. The governor said the role of a...
ALABAMA STATE
unionspringsherald.com

Sheriff makes promotions

Sheriff Raymond Rogers made promotions at the recent Bullock County Commission meeting. Sergeant Roderick Rover was promoted to Chief Deputy; Deputy Melvin Grooms was promoted to Sergeant; Sergeant Lisa Turpin was promoted to Sergeant Major; and Jailer Kadeem Morris was promoted to Sergeant. Also, Brandon Nobles was hired as a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy