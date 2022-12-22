Read full article on original website
FIRST ALERT DAY until Noon Monday 12/26
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- A FIRST ALERT DAY in effect from 8 PM this evening until 12 Noon Monday for Snow and slippery roads. We’ve got a good sized clipper sweeping into the region this evening, bringing some light and fluffy accumulations of snow to the QCA. The main issues of concern will be the timing of this system overnight into early Monday, and any impacts it may have on the morning commute or any holiday travel. Roads may become slick, along with brief visibility issues during the period.
Winter storm forces restaurant owner to make decision that affects her customers, employees and profit
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Finding a restaurant to eat or drink at during a winter storm is a rare occurrence, but for Tara Elkins, owner of The Diner in Downtown Davenport, it's a decision that is harder to make than it seems. "We're everyday people just wanting to make a...
Last Minute Christmas Shopping Hiccups Hit Walmart Customers
The empty shelves of WalmartPhoto byAuthor taken picture. That last-minute shopping trip for the odds and ends around the holidays is an inevitable part of some people's existence. Whether they are guilty of being the procrastinator, or maybe they honestly forgot something, it's going to happen. Going to Walmart in Galesburg might not do the trick if they don't get their coolers back up and running. It was a throwback to March 2020 when everybody bought everything in sight for the start of the pandemic lockdowns.
Moline could hire consultant in spring for Downtown plan
We’re back with Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati. There are other development ideas being explored in Moline – specifically, the area of the city south of the Rock River and south of the Quad Cities International Airport. This isn’t a new idea. A basic plan has been around for...
Winter storm sends Knox County plows home
KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD)– The weather has forced Knox County to cease all plowing for the night. According to the Knox County Sheriff Facebook page, plowing will not resume until Friday morning. The post encouraged everyone to stay home until conditions improve.
No injuries in Saturday afternoon fire
No one injured was injured in a house fire Saturday afternoon in Davenport, according to a news release. Shortly before 1245 p.m. Saturday, Davenport Firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 5500 block of North Marquette Street. Five fire apparatus and one Incident Command vehicle responded with a total...
Library offers live music, film fest, toddler story times
With a number of free library events happening in early January 2023, the Rock Island Public Library can help you meet your resolutions for family time, personal development and enrichment, a news release says. For those wanting to start 2023 with more music and culture, try the Rock Island Public...
Galesburg suspends public transportation Friday
The City of Galesburg Public Transportation System is suspending services for Friday, December 23 due to inclement weather. They will resume regular business hours and service on Tuesday, December 27 due to the holiday weekend. Contact the Public Transportation System at (309) 345-3686 with questions.
I-80 bridge westbound reopens after crash
UPDATE: Westbound traffic is being allowed to pass the scene of the crash as crews continue to clean up debris. Alternate routes are still recommended. EARLIER UPDATE: Crews are working in the dangerous cold to clear the scene of a crash on the Interstate 80 bridge near South Cody Road. Lanes westbound have been closed […]
Accident closes Highway 22 for several hours between Lone Tree and Nichols
It wasn’t the weather, but a car accident that closed Highway 22 between Lone Tree and Nichols Thursday afternoon. According to the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, the highway was closed between Bancroft Avenue and 180th Street just after 12:30pm. A post on Facebook notes Highway 22 was reopened to normal traffic just before 6pm.
Recycle Christmas trees at drop-off site
You can recycle your natural holiday trees at the drop-off site sponsored by Lowe’s, Waste Management, and the City of Galesburg. Beginning Christmas Day and ending Jan. 4, natural holiday trees can be dropped off at the west side of Lowe’s parking lot, at 531 West Carl Sandburg Drive, for recycling.
Moline’s big idea for affordable housing is going small
Mayor doesn't expect accessory dwelling units to 'mushroom' in Moline. Go anywhere in this country and you’re likely to hear government leaders stress the need for affordable housing. We hear that rallying cry around the Quad Cities. Moline plans to do something about it with an ordinance that follows...
‘The whole apartment was on fire.’ Mom asks for help after blaze
Betty Washington is a Davenport mother who works hard to provide for her three children: a 13-year-old girl, an 11-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy. But on Friday, tragedy struck that made her mission a lot harder. Washington came home from doing some last-minute Christmas shopping to see fire trucks...
Crews battle 5 blazes in 2 days
Burlington firefighters fought five blazes – including one that resulted in the deaths of two dogs and two ducklings – on Friday and Saturday, according to a news release. At 10:23 a.m. Saturday, Burlington and West Burlington crews were called to a house fire on the 2200 block of Melvin Avenue in Burlington. Smoke and flames were coming from the back of the house when firefighters arrived at 10:26 a.m. Firefighters brought the blaze under control by 11:06 a.m., a news release says.
Police respond to semi crash on I-80 Bridge Friday morning
(KWQC) - No injuries were reported following a crash involving a semi on the Interstate 80 Bridge Friday morning. LeClaire Police Chief Shane Themas said the semi was westbound on the bridge around 5:30 a.m. when the driver lost control and jackknifed, block the interstate. The rear of the trailer...
One dead, another injured after apartment fire in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person has died and another is in critical condition after an apartment fire in Davenport on Friday. According to the Davenport Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire in the 1600 block of W. 42 Street around 2 p.m. Friday. The complex had...
One man dead after accident at John Deere Road and 53rd Street
MOLINE, Ill. — Update:. The victim from Wednesday's crash along John Deere Road has been identified as Tyler J. Snyder, 20, of Moline, according to Rock Island County coroner Brian Gustafson. The initial cause of death was ruled to be multiple traumatic injuries. The case remains open and active...
UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 injured in QC apartment fire
UPDATE, December 24, 10:15 a.m. One person has died and another is in critical condition from injuries received during the blaze on December 23, according to a press release from the Davenport Fire Department. Names are being withheld pending notification of relatives. EARLIER: Crews battled an apartment fire on the...
Rock Island Police: 14 cars stolen or recovered in past 24 hours
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Over the course of 24 hours, Rock Island Police handled 14 cases of cars being stolen, attempted to be stolen or recovered as stolen, according to a press release sent out by the department the morning of Thursday Dec. 22. In all but one of...
3 teens arrested in connection to stolen vehicle in Rock Island, police say
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Three teens were charged in connection to two of 14 stolen vehicle incidents in Rock Island. The Rock Island Police Department said in 24 hours, there were 14 incidents of vehicles stolen, attempted to be stolen, or recovered, according to a media release Thursday. In all but one, the vehicles were a Hyundai or Kia.
