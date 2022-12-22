Read full article on original website
Tony Roma’s Bones And Burgers Opens In TampaMadocTampa, FL
Elderly residents of St. Petersburg apartment complex face uncomfortable Christmas without heatEdy ZooSaint Petersburg, FL
Hidden History: Tampa's Mutual Aid SocietiesModern GlobeTampa, FL
Walmart is now using drones for deliveriesR.A. HeimTampa, FL
An Image of What Looked Like the Virgin Mary Appeared on a Florida Bank. It was Called a "Christmas Miracle"L. CaneClearwater, FL
Road ranger finds woman seriously injured on shoulder of I-275 in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - Troopers are investigating after a woman was found seriously injured on the side of Interstate 275 in Tampa on Christmas morning. The Florida Highway Patrol said an FDOT Road Ranger found the woman just after 7 a.m. Sunday on the outside shoulder of the northbound lanes of I-275 just west of Dale Mabry Highway.
Dover Woman Identified As Victim Found By Florida Road Ranger Lying On I-275
The victim from the December 25th incident on I-275 has been identified as a 29-year-old woman from Dover, Florida. According to troopers, on Sunday, December 25, 2022, just after 7:00 AM, an FDOT Road Ranger saw a adult white female lying on the northbound outside
Police: 2 people shot near Lakeland apartment complex, shooter not yet found
LAKELAND, Fla. — Two people were shot in an outdoor area on Monday near an apartment complex in Lakeland, authorities say. At around 5:35 p.m., officers received a report of a shooting and found two adults with gunshot wounds near Providence Reserve Apartments, the Lakeland Police Department says. The...
Police search for suspect after 2 people shot, critically injured in Lakeland
Lakeland Police said two people were shot at an apartment complex in Lakeland Monday evening. According to police, the suspect fled the scene and has still not been found.
2 shot at Lakeland apartment complex, suspect at large
Two people were shot at a Lakeland apartment complex on Monday evening, police said.
Florida deputies searching for missing endangered elderly woman
LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing endangered elderly woman after she was last seen early Monday morning. According to officials, Wanda Mercer, 77, was last seen around 6 a.m. in the Bea Ct. area of Land O’ Lakes. Mercer is described as 5 feet 3 […]
Deputies: Man dies after being stabbed during fight in Ellenton
ELLENTON, Fla. — A 41-year-old man died early Christmas morning after being stabbed in Ellenton, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies said in a statement Gonzalo Juarez died after he was stabbed during a fight over an alleged extramarital relationship. Deputies said, "the incident appears to have stemmed...
Plant City police officer relieved of duties after suspicions of DUI
A Plant City police officer was relieved of his duties after being suspected of driving while intoxicated on Saturday.
Family of Winter Haven woman killed by hit-and-run driver wants suspect caught
On December 3, Kelly Hagan was crossing the street, heading to the Winter Haven Christmas boat parade, when she was hit and killed.
Pinellas County sergeant demoted over hidden camera investigation
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office demoted a sergeant after investigators say he mishandled evidence at a video voyeurism crime scene. In August, a woman reported she found a hidden camera in her bedroom’s air conditioning vent. 10 Investigates got a hold of an...
FHP: Dover woman found on highway with serious injuries
TAMPA, Fla. — A 29-year-old woman was found laying unresponsive early Christmas morning on the outside northbound shoulder of Interstate 275, south of Dale Mabry Highway, according to a news release. Florida Highway Patrol said in a statement that an FDOT Road Ranger found the Dover woman just after...
One Dead From Stabbing After Fight Breaks Out At Plant City Party
PLANT CITY, Fla. – Two people were injured, and one man is dead after a fight broke out at an overnight party in Plant City. According to police, on Sunday, at approximately 3:45 a.m., at 205 Waller Street, Plant City, multiple people were at a
Death investigation underway after violent inmates dies at Central Florida jail
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a registered sex offender after deputies said he violently attacked detention deputies at the South County Jail. Eric Nelson, 46, was arrested Dec. 23 by the Lakeland Police Department, which had responded to a...
Plant City Police Officer Arrested After DUI Crash On Christmas Eve
PLANT CITY, Fla. – A Plant City Police Department officer has been relieved of duty following a DUI arrest Saturday afternoon, according to investigators. Gregory Nelsen was arrested at 5:07 p.m. on Saturday, December 24, 2022, after being involved in a single-vehicle crash at Riverview
Woman with ‘significant’ head injury, road rash found along I-275 in Tampa
A woman is fighting for her life in the hospital after she was found with serious injuries along I-275 in Tampa on Sunday.
1 person injured during house fire in Lakeland
LAKELAND, Fla. — One person was injured during a house fire Saturday morning in Lakeland, authorities say. Fire crews arrived around 4 a.m. at Stella Avenue to find a house about 75 percent covered in flames, the Lakeland Fire Department said in a news release. Authorities said no one...
Pasco County deputies searching for missing endangered man
The Pasco County Sheriff's office is searching for a missing endangered man after he was last seen on Sunday afternoon.
Tampa family loses nearly everything, including 3 dogs, in fire
TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa family lost nearly everything after a fire broke out inside their mobile home early Friday morning. Darlene Martelli said five people were inside the home at the time, including her 15-year-old daughter named Lenni. The teen said her older sister helped save her life.
I-275 reopens after FedEx truck overturns in St. Petersburg
All southbound lanes of I-75 are closed in Pinellas County due to a major crash on Saturday morning.
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office investigating a homicide in Ellenton
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred December 25th in Ellenton. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an in-progress fight in the 4200 block of Day Bridge Place. En route, deputies say they learned one person had been stabbed....
