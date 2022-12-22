ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

fox13news.com

Road ranger finds woman seriously injured on shoulder of I-275 in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - Troopers are investigating after a woman was found seriously injured on the side of Interstate 275 in Tampa on Christmas morning. The Florida Highway Patrol said an FDOT Road Ranger found the woman just after 7 a.m. Sunday on the outside shoulder of the northbound lanes of I-275 just west of Dale Mabry Highway.
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Florida deputies searching for missing endangered elderly woman

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing endangered elderly woman after she was last seen early Monday morning. According to officials, Wanda Mercer, 77, was last seen around 6 a.m. in the Bea Ct. area of Land O’ Lakes. Mercer is described as 5 feet 3 […]
PASCO COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

FHP: Dover woman found on highway with serious injuries

TAMPA, Fla. — A 29-year-old woman was found laying unresponsive early Christmas morning on the outside northbound shoulder of Interstate 275, south of Dale Mabry Highway, according to a news release. Florida Highway Patrol said in a statement that an FDOT Road Ranger found the Dover woman just after...
DOVER, FL
10 Tampa Bay

1 person injured during house fire in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. — One person was injured during a house fire Saturday morning in Lakeland, authorities say. Fire crews arrived around 4 a.m. at Stella Avenue to find a house about 75 percent covered in flames, the Lakeland Fire Department said in a news release. Authorities said no one...
LAKELAND, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office investigating a homicide in Ellenton

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred December 25th in Ellenton. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an in-progress fight in the 4200 block of Day Bridge Place. En route, deputies say they learned one person had been stabbed....
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
