ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Judge denies challenge to Proposition 209, which gives medical debt relief to Arizona consumers

By Stephanie Innes and Mary Jo Pitzl, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IJAsz_0jrqt7FQ00

A Maricopa County Superior Court judge has denied an effort to overturn Arizona's Proposition 209, a statewide ballot measure that backers billed as protecting consumers from bankruptcy and poverty from medical debt.

Proposition 209, which voters passed by an overwhelming margin last month, reduces the maximum interest rate on medical debt, among other consumer debt protections.

The ballot initiative, titled the Predatory Debt Collection Act, is now fully in effect as law, Jim Barton, an attorney for Proposition 209 proponents from Healthcare Rising Arizona, said Thursday.

However, a coalition of debt collectors who challenged the measure as unconstitutional signaled Thursday it will appeal the ruling.

Portions of Proposition 209 had been on hold since Dec. 7, putting some rules over debt collection in Arizona in question.

The Arizona Creditors Bar Association and several debt collectors and lenders sued the state Dec. 5, the date the ballot measure took effect. They argued the ballot initiative is unenforceable because of too much vagueness and ambiguity.

The plaintiffs claimed Proposition 209 violates both the U.S. and Arizona constitutions, while the defendants from Healthcare Rising maintained that "manufactured confusion" is not the same thing as unconstitutional vagueness.

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge John Blanchard issued a temporary restraining order on Dec. 7 and gave both sides a chance to make arguments during a Dec. 16 evidentiary hearing.

In a ruling dated Dec. 20, Blanchard denied all of the plaintiffs' challenges to the law, ruling that "Prop. 209 should be permitted to take effect, without guidance or restriction from the court." In his decision, Blanchard wrote that the measure is not unconstitutionally vague.

"While the scope of the law is wide-ranging and impacts important and long-standing processes for collecting debts, the language at issue is neither vague nor unintelligible," he wrote. "In the court’s view, plaintiffs’ arguments are more akin to reasons why Arizona voters should reject the initiative. That time, however, has passed. The voters approved Prop 209."

In a statement Thursday, Healthcare Rising spokesperson Rodd McLeod applauded the ruling. Arizona voters wanted to lower interest rates on medical debt and protect people's homes, he said.

"Greedy debt collectors and their lawyers trying to overturn the will of the people should get the message," his statement says.

Voters supported Proposition 209 by a wide margin, 72% to 28%, in the Nov. 8 election. The initiative reduces the interest rate cap on medical debts from 10% to 3%, and that provision of the law took effect when the state's election results were certified Dec. 5.

In addition to reducing the maximum interest rate cap on medical debt, Proposition 209 also:

  • Increases the amount of equity in a person's home that is protected from certain creditors, including tax liens from state and local governments.
  • Increases the dollar value of personal property and assets exempt from the claims of creditors.
  • Increases the amount of earnings exempt from the claims of creditors.

At issue in the lawsuit was a "savings clause" that says, "this act applies prospectively only," and that it does not affect "rights and duties that matured before the effective date of this act, contracts entered into before the effective date of this act, or the interest rate on judgments that are based on a written agreement entered into before the effective date of this act."

The plaintiffs claim the initiative is unclear about whether its provisions apply to old debts, or only to debts incurred after Proposition 209 takes effect. In his decision, Blanchard said that since the law is new and untested, some element of uncertainty and confusion is to be expected. But such confusion does not make Prop. 209 unconstitutionally vague, Blanchard wrote.

"To be sure, Prop 209 is complex" and is "bound to require thought and work to implement," but that work is underway, Blanchard wrote.

"In essence, plaintiffs’ request for declaratory relief is asking the court to change the words of the law to confirm a more favorable interpretation of Prop 209. It is not the function of the courts to rewrite statutes," Blanchard wrote.

At a time when inflation and the economy are of concern to U.S. voters, Proposition 209 attracted national attention as a test case for other states, according to the Fairness Project, a national nonprofit that funds, organizes and advocates for ballot measures and supported Proposition 209.

“Before now, voters had never taken up medical debt on a statewide ballot measure, but Arizonans have charted a path forward to take on predatory lenders through direct democracy," Fairness Project Executive Director Kelly Hall said in a statement after Proposition 209 passed.

"We’re looking forward to working with citizens in other states who want to pass more ballot measures to protect working families from exploitative lending practices."

Reach health care reporter Stephanie Innes at Stephanie.Innes@gannett.com or at 602-444-8369. Follow her on Twitter @stephanieinnes.

Comments / 42

Ronnie
4d ago

every winning prop that puts the burden on Republican lobbies this cycle is being challenged in court! Dark money has been rendered transparent and absolutely freaks out these Thiel/Masters under the table grifters.

Reply(10)
20
Susan Simpson
3d ago

Yay for this judge. Now let's go after interest rates of other lenders like banks, credit cards, etc. I can remember when they were around 10% & now they're 25, 27, 29% & rising unless you have a super excellent credit rating (& that's gone up too). I don't care if we're a capitalistic society, the amount of greed these days is sick & deplorable & way too rampant.

Reply(1)
12
mememememe
4d ago

We all get it you only get debt relief if you’re here illegally, the rest of us taxpayers who can’t afford insurance our self will pick up the bill, this is what you get when you vote Democrat folks

Reply(4)
19
Related
Ballotpedia News

These Arizona State House candidates raised the most money and lost

Elections for all 30 districts in the Arizona House of Representatives took place on Nov. 8, 2022. Republicans held a 31-29 majority heading into the election. This article details the five candidates who raised the most money and lost their election. In the 2022 election cycle, 30 of 30 general elections were contested. The losing candidates are shown along with the percentage of the vote they received compared to the winner. In cases where the race was pushed to a runoff, vote percentages for both advancing candidates are included.
ARIZONA STATE
azpm.org

Colleges expect more undocumented students this spring after Prop 308

Paulina Mendoza, a Mesa resident, had just graduated high school in 2020 and was set to be the first in her family to attend college – until she wasn’t. State law at the time prohibited undocumented immigrants like Mendoza from getting in-state tuition at one of the state’s universities, even though they lived in state. Mendoza could not afford school at the out-of-state rate, which is two to three times higher than the in-state rate, so her college dream was put on hold.
MESA, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Tax defeat leaves fire districts in a bind

State firefighter organizations lobbied the Legislature this year to put a question on the Nov. 8 ballot asking voters to approve a 20-year, .1% sales tax that would generate revenue for fire districts across the state. The Legislature obliged, but in a 52-48% vote – 1,230,042 against to 1,144,495 for...
ARIZONA STATE
West Valley View

Opinion: Looking at 2023, here are some predictions

Come year’s end, newspaper columnists traditionally look backward, chewing over the past 365 days. “Year in review” columns bore me, because they’re too easy. Here, we look ahead, reviewing the year that has not yet happened. And 2023 promises to be an epic affair. How so?. Jan....
ARIZONA STATE
12news.com

SOS asks to delay presenting Arizona's recount results

PHOENIX — Lawyers for the Arizona Secretary of State's Office have asked to delay presenting the results of recounts done for three election races that were too close to call following the state's general election in November. The candidates for attorney general, superintendent of public instruction, and Legislative District...
ARIZONA STATE
allaboutarizonanews.com

Governor Ducey Dedicates More Than $26 Million in Funding For Veterans, First Responders Programs

Governor Doug Ducey announced Thursday more than $26 million in funding for critical programs that support the mental health and well-being of veterans and first responders. “In Arizona, we work everyday to give back to our selfless veterans and first responders who have given us so much,” said Governor Ducey. “We’ve removed barriers for these brave men and women to succeed while increasing options available to care for their wellbeing. These investments build upon our actions to connect veterans and first responders with mental health services.”
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples study committee produces list of recommendations

After hearing from Indigenous community members about how the missing and murdered Indigenous peoples crisis has impacted them, the Arizona House Ad Hoc Committee on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples outlined new recommendations for addressing the issue. “Missing and murdered Indigenous peoples is an issue that has touched many lives,” said Committee Chair and state […] The post Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples study committee produces list of recommendations appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
votebeat.org

Kari Lake seizes on shrunken ballot problem to claim stolen election

In court Thursday, Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s legal team seized on a new explanation for some of the Election Day problems in Maricopa County, arguing it shows malicious intent that ultimately changed the election outcome. While it’s true that Maricopa County election officials for the first time said...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
12 News

Mesa church taking in 60 migrants a week

MESA, Ariz. — Every week, about 60 migrants searching for a new life are dropped off at a Valley church. Iglesia Cristiana El Buen Pastor Church near Alma School Road and Southern Avenue in Mesa takes them in, giving them warm meals, clothes, and a place to sleep. All of the items have been donated by the church and the community.
MESA, AZ
KOLD-TV

Judge to decide whether to overturn 2022 election

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A decision which could have a profound impact on the Arizona Governor’s race is in the hands of a Maricopa County judge tonight. After two days of testimony, Judge Peter Thompson must decide whether the Maricopa County Election’s Office botched the 2022 election in such a manner that flipped the election from Lake to Governor-elect Katie Hobbs.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
azmarijuana.com

Arizona to Allow 6 New Marijuana Dispensaries to Open

Per Arizona Revised Statutes (A.R.S.) § 36-2804, the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) may not issue more than one nonprofit medical marijuana dispensary registration certificate for every 10 pharmacies registered in the state of Arizona. However, the ADHS may issue nonprofit medical marijuana dispensary registration certificates in excess of this limit if necessary to ensure there is at least one dispensary in each county where an application has been approved.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Arizona prison director David Shinn reportedly retiring in January

PHOENIX — Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry director David Shinn is reportedly retiring from the position early next month. In an internal letter obtained by ABC 15 on Friday afternoon, Shinn said he is retiring on Jan. 4 after nearly 36 consecutive years of public service. “I...
ARIZONA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

24K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy