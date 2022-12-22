ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

1 dead in Griffith Park crash

By Cindy Von Quednow
 4 days ago

One person was killed in a two-car crash in the Griffith Park area Thursday afternoon.

The crash was reported around 12:50 p.m. in the 6300 block of Forest Lawn Drive, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The site is near Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

One victim needed to be rescued from one of the involved vehicles, but that person was declared dead at the scene, officials said .

Another person was being evaluated before being transported to a hospital.

No further details about the crash have been released.

Several fire trucks were at the scene, along with a mangled vehicle that was on the side of the road, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

