ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Here’s how the 1.7T government funding package could affect North Alabama

By Zach Hester
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=139a2y_0jrqsyKH00

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. ( WHNT ) — In a 68-29 vote, the U.S. Senate approved a $1.7 trillion comprehensive spending package Thursday – with billions set to come home to North Alabama.

According to a news release from U.S. Senator Richard Shelby, who voted in favor of the package, the vote to fully fund the federal government in 2023 could be his final vote.

What is your county’s COVID-19 community level?

Here’s how that vote could impact North Alabama:

$17 billion of investment in transformative technologies for U.S. Army research

Fully-funded hypersonic weapons research with $60 million to develop a hypersonic glide body and another $50 million for high energy laser development

$2.6 billion for the Space Launch System

Includes $600 million for concurrent Block IB development, managed by Marshall Space Flight Center (MSFC) in Huntsville

$110 million for nuclear thermal propulsion, benefitting MSFC

$652 million for FBI construction at Redstone Arsenal

$44 million for a physics lab at Redstone Arsenal

$52 million for consolidated warehouses

$6 million to update Building 6231 at Redstone Arsenal

$151 million for DIA/MSIC’s Advanced Analysis Facility Phase 2

$11 million for backup power generation

$30 million in funding for the state’s northern beltline of the Appalachian Development Highway System

$500,000 for an invasive species mitigation plan to begin planning, designing, engineering, and managing carp barrier construction at the Mississippi River Basin, including the Tennessee River, and Tennessee-Tombigbee waterway

$27 million for the state’s Fish & Wildlife Service (FWS) to combat Asian Carp

No less than $10.5 million for the NOAA Vortex-SE program located at the University of Alabama in Huntsville

“The funding for Alabama in this package is significant in terms of the impact it will have on communities and the overall statewide economy for generations to come,” Shelby stated.

“I have been blessed to represent the great state of Alabama for 36 years in the Senate, and it is my hope that I have left the state better than I found it,” he continued. “I look forward to witnessing the results of this funding and the state’s continued growth as a private citizen in just a few short weeks.”

New murder trial dates set for Casey White

Shelby will be replaced in the U.S. Senate in January by Senator-elect Katie Britt.

The 12 bills, all simply labeled FY23 spending bills, include funding for the National Defense Authorization Act, $47 billion for emergency funding to Ukraine, $38 billion for emergency disaster assistance, and a 5.5% increase in non-defense funding.

The House of Representatives is expected to vote on the package this week prior to the December 23 deadline.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 11

Michael Luloff
4d ago

penalize out children and grandchildren with crushing debt . we have politicians not representative's now just lining their pockets and approving pork.

Reply
7
Patriot America
4d ago

mean while many people in Alabama live in poverty can't afford medical care,and kids in our state go to bed hungry, federal and state government is corrupted to it's core !

Reply
3
Related
AL.com

Katie Britt, the ‘girl from the Wiregrass,’ on being first Alabama woman elected to US Senate

This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
ALABAMA STATE
The Tuscaloosa News

Senate package includes $100 million to replace Woolsey Finnell Bridge in Tuscaloosa

A $1.7 trillion omnibus government funding package approved Thursday by the U.S. Senate includes money that would be used to replace the existing four-lane Woolsey Finnell Bridge with a new six-lane bridge in Tuscaloosa. The package was also approved by the House of Representatives, ahead of a Friday deadline for funding the government. According to U.S. Sen. Richard...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
R.A. Heim

Alabama residents to get $400 payments soon

rolls of moneyPhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Pexels) If you live in Alabama, there's a very good chance that you'll soon have a $400 payment (or more) coming your way. But will you be getting this money before the holidays? Right now it looks like the state government weighing the best options to move forward.
ALABAMA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Poorest City in Tennessee

The consumer price index has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch – particularly those […]
TENNESSEE STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Alabama

Widely known as the Heart of Dixie, Alabama is one of the states that makes up the American South. Located between Georgia in the east and Mississippi in the west, Alabama also borders the Gulf of Mexico in the south. Huntsville, Mobile, and Birmingham are some of the state’s largest and most important cities. Interspersed among the urban areas are thousands of miles of waterways and wetlands. The southern half of the state is chock full of American alligators, as well as snakes, turtles, and other water-loving creatures. While not generally known for its cold temperatures, there is one city that takes the title of coldest place in Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
Joel Eisenberg

Dillard’s Permanently Closing Longstanding Location

The closure was announced weeks following an insider trading incident. Redevelopment of the property is reported to be the reason. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, Google.com, SimplyWall.st, and GettheCoast.com.
April Killian

Alabama And Tennessee Purple Paint Laws: What You Need To Know

Alabama and Tennessee both have a relatively new law you should know about that was passed in 2016 and 2017 respectively: The Purple Paint Law. In fact, Purple Paint Laws now exist in 15 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Maine and Pennsylvania. Unfortunately, this new law won't prevent your neighbor from having the tackiest house on the block - but here's what it does mean and what you should know....
ALABAMA STATE
Tennessee Lookout

In West Tennessee, a group of Black farmers take on Tyson Foods

Brenda Scott’s father came to west Tennessee as a sharecropper. By 1971 — as a result of hard work and government loans — he had 129 acres of his own, some of which his descendants occupy today. His adult children and grandchildren belong to an enclave of Black farming families that have lived in Henderson […] The post In West Tennessee, a group of Black farmers take on Tyson Foods appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

50K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy