Saugerties man arrested after assault at local business

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Saugerties police arrested Joseph M. Wilson, 30 of Saugerties on December 19. Wilson was allegedly involved in an incident where his accomplice assaulted business owners.

On December 6 around 4 p.m., Saugerties police responded to Rust Free Motors on Simmons Drive in Barclay Heights for a report of two people assaulting the business owners. Police report Wilson and Robert Nuzzo, 28, fled the location prior to the arrival of officers. After an investigation involving video footage, police found Wilson had entered the business and interacted with employees while Nuzzo assaulted the business owners and tried to assault one of the employees. Officers explain both victims who sustained injuries in the assault were treated at the scene by paramedics. On December 19, police found Wilson and arrested him for his involvement in the assault.

Charges for Joseph M. Wilson

Sixth degree conspiracy

According to police, Wilson was released on a police appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Saugerties Justice Court. Officers explain Robert Nuzzo has fled the area and is believed to have left the State. On December 22, a warrant for the arrest of Robert Nuzzo was issued by the Town of Saugerties Justice Court. Anyone With information on Nuzzo’s whereabouts is asked to call Saugerties Police at 845-246-9800.

Warrant of Arrest issued for Robert Nuzzo

Two counts of third degree assault

Obstructing blood circulation and breathing

Fourth degree criminal mischief

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.