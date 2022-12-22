ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saugerties, NY

Saugerties man arrested after assault at local business

By Jessie House
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cZARY_0jrqsqGT00

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Saugerties police arrested Joseph M. Wilson, 30 of Saugerties on December 19. Wilson was allegedly involved in an incident where his accomplice assaulted business owners.

Pair accused of providing minors with weed in Castleton

On December 6 around 4 p.m., Saugerties police responded to Rust Free Motors on Simmons Drive in Barclay Heights for a report of two people assaulting the business owners. Police report Wilson and Robert Nuzzo, 28, fled the location prior to the arrival of officers. After an investigation involving video footage, police found Wilson had entered the business and interacted with employees while Nuzzo assaulted the business owners and tried to assault one of the employees. Officers explain both victims who sustained injuries in the assault were treated at the scene by paramedics. On December 19, police found Wilson and arrested him for his involvement in the assault.

Charges for Joseph M. Wilson

  • Sixth degree conspiracy
SP: Albany man shoplifts Kohl’s of over $1,000

According to police, Wilson was released on a police appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Saugerties Justice Court. Officers explain Robert Nuzzo has fled the area and is believed to have left the State. On December 22, a warrant for the arrest of Robert Nuzzo was issued by the Town of Saugerties Justice Court. Anyone With information on Nuzzo’s whereabouts is asked to call Saugerties Police at 845-246-9800.

Warrant of Arrest issued for Robert Nuzzo

  • Two counts of third degree assault
  • Obstructing blood circulation and breathing
  • Fourth degree criminal mischief
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two reported stabbed in Greenville

TOWN OF GREENVILLE – Two people sustained stab wounds Sunday evening at a Carpenter Road address in the Town of Greenville in what State Police are calling a mental health call. A suspect was taken into custody. The conditions of those injured were not immediately known.
GREENVILLE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Warrant issued for man with knife

LIBERTY – An arrest warrant has been issued for a man wanted for assault and criminal possession of a weapon. Village of Liberty Police said Alberto Conde, 35, may be armed with a folding, curved karambit-style knife, Police said if spotted, officers are warned to exercise caution and if the knife is located, officers should secure it as evidence for potential forensic processing.
LIBERTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Cat burglars arrested in Columbia County

CANAAN – Five alleged thieves of catalytic converters have been arrested by State Police in Columbia County. Charged with criminal possession of stolen property and possession of burglar tools were Robert Perez, 41, Tonya Perez, 39, Lucindia Rideout, 51, Crawford Boice, 29, all of Schodack, and Ross Hendrick, 45, Castleton on Hudson.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

One arrested, one wanted in connection with Saugerties assault

SAUGERTIES – Police in Saugerties have arrested one man and have a warrant out for the arrest of another in connection with an assault at Rust Free Motors at 2 Simmons Drive in Barclay Manor. Police said the incident occurred at 4 p.m. on December 6. The two alleged...
SAUGERTIES, NY
columbiapaper.com

Employees arrested for theft of narcotics

LIVINGSTON—State Police from the Livingston barracks arrested Lauren E. Emery, 39, of Hudson and Alison Steedle, 47, of Clinton, December 5 and 6 respectively, in connection with the theft of narcotics from a nursing home. Each woman was charged with second degree forgery of medical prescriptions, a class D...
HUDSON, NY
New York Post

Boy, 5, fatally hit by school bus in upstate NY

A 5-year-old boy was fatally hit by a school bus Sunday in upstate Kiryas Joel, according to reports. Little Efrayim Yaakov Lebowitz was struck near Forest Road and Seven Springs Mont Road in the predominantly Hasidic Jewish village in Orange County, the Yeshiva World reported. First responders rushed to the scene and tried to resuscitate the boy but could not, the outlet said. A funeral was due to be held later Sunday. New York State police did not immediately respond to a request for more information. On Dec. 1, a Jewish Ribnitzer school bus packed with young school boys rolled down a hill and crashed into a house in the Rockland County village of Spring Valley, police said. The bus struck two cars and slammed into a house, leaving at least six children injured. In July, dozens of people were injured when a school bus overturned on the Hutchinson River Parkway in the Bronx. None of the injuries were life-threatening, cops said.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Sullivan County man sentenced to Pike County Jail

MILFORD, PA – A 34-year-old Highland Lake, NY man was sentenced in Pike County Court to six months to 23 months in the Pike County Jail for the crimes of theft and fleeing or eluding a police officer. Jason Michael Rosi was charged with taking over $2,000 from a...
PIKE COUNTY, PA
Mid-Hudson News Network

Saugerties man charged residential burglary

SAUGERTIES – A 33-year-old Saugerties man has been remanded to the Ulster County Jail in connection with a residential burglary that occurred on September 30. At that time, the homeowner reported to police that someone had broken into their residence and stole personal belongings, jewelry, paintings, copper pipes and $75,000 in cash.
SAUGERTIES, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Saugerties man admits to stealing ATV last summer

SAUGERTIES – A Town of Saugerties man was arrested on charges of grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property after he admitted to stealing an ATV from a residence on George Sickle Road back in August. Police conducted an investigation at 171 Churchland Road where they located the...
SAUGERTIES, NY
Daily Voice

20-Year-Old Killed After SUV Goes Airborne, Crashes Into Embankment In Danbury

A local man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a busy stretch of I-84. The crash happened in Fairfield County at around 3:15 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. The vehicle, a 2016 Honda CR-V EX was traveling westbound in the area of Exit 5 in Danbury when it veered to the right off of the roadway, traveled into a grassy area, and became airborne, traveling over the guard rail into an embankment, Connecticut State Police said.
DANBURY, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Grinch makes court appearance in Poughkeepsie (VIDEO)

TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – Members of the Dutchess County Bar Association gathered for their annual holiday gathering and learned that the Grinch had recently been arrested and charged with burglary and criminal possession of stolen property. While most in the room knew the judge, the Hon. Tracy MacWhozie of Whoville (Dutchess County Family Court Judge Tracy MacKenzie), the true identity of the Grinch was not revealed until after the proceedings.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Paramedic struck by drunk driver and dies in Newburgh, city withholds information

NEWBURGH – A female paramedic with the Ambulnz service was struck while crossing the four-lane road of Robinson Avenue in the City of Newburgh last Friday, December 16 at 6:18 in the evening by an alleged drunk driver and the city never issued any news release about it. The woman died from her injuries on this Wednesday and still no word from the city administration that prohibits the police or fire departments, or any other agency in city government, from releasing information or talking to the media.
NEWBURGH, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

45K+
Followers
24K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy