Franco Harris' family releases statement following his death

The family of Franco Harris has shared a statement with the public, and like the rest of us are in a state of shock.

The statement reads in full:

We are truly heartbroken. The reality of losing such a magnificent individual has not settled in. We have shared Franco with so many people throughout our lives and in so many. Beyond his incredible career in the NFL Franco represents what is best in humanity: kindness, charity, decency and humility. He led by example on and off the field with the goal of making this a better world for us all. We know he has touched so many of you and we mourn with you. We will remain steadfast in living and achieving the world that he wanted to build.

The statement was shared by Post-Gazette Steelers reporter Gerry Dulac.

Steelers fans were preparing to celebrate this weekend's 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception, one of the most famous plays in NFL history.

Most events have been canceled following the death of Franco Harris, including an event Thursday at the Heinz History Center.

The Steelers have also moved the playing of the original radio broadcast of the Immaculate Reception at 3:41 p.m., when the played happened.

Due to the severe weather forecast, the celebration will be moved to the FedEx Great Hall.

Admission is free to the public and food and drinks will be for sale.

His teammate Judge Dwayne Woodruff was just with Franco on Saturday. He tells the Big K Morning show that he was looking forward to this weekend's celebrations, but says now is a time for reflection instead.

“We just need to thank the lord for the time we had with him and the things that he did, his achievements on the field more importantly his generosity and being part of our lives off the field as well,” said Woodruff.

The Steelers will still retire Harris’ number during halftime of Saturday’s game against the Steelers and Raiders.