ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Franco Harris' family releases statement following his death

By Andrew Limberg
KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3azJF8_0jrqseuz00

The family of Franco Harris has shared a statement with the public, and like the rest of us are in a state of shock.

The statement reads in full:

We are truly heartbroken. The reality of losing such a magnificent individual has not settled in. We have shared Franco with so many people throughout our lives and in so many. Beyond his incredible career in the NFL Franco represents what is best in humanity: kindness, charity, decency and humility. He led by example on and off the field with the goal of making this a better world for us all. We know he has touched so many of you and we mourn with you. We will remain steadfast in living and achieving the world that he wanted to build.

The statement was shared by Post-Gazette Steelers reporter Gerry Dulac.

Steelers fans were preparing to celebrate this weekend's 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception, one of the most famous plays in NFL history.

Most events have been canceled following the death of Franco Harris, including an event Thursday at the Heinz History Center.

The Steelers have also moved the playing of the original radio broadcast of the Immaculate Reception at 3:41 p.m., when the played happened.

Due to the severe weather forecast, the celebration will be moved to the FedEx Great Hall.

Admission is free to the public and food and drinks will be for sale.

His teammate Judge Dwayne Woodruff was just with Franco on Saturday. He tells the Big K Morning show that he was looking forward to this weekend's celebrations, but says now is a time for reflection instead.

“We just need to thank the lord for the time we had with him and the things that he did, his achievements on the field more importantly his generosity and being part of our lives off the field as well,” said Woodruff.

The Steelers will still retire Harris’ number during halftime of Saturday’s game against the Steelers and Raiders.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Steelers Hall Of Famer Franco Harris Angrily Demanded Ball For First Time Ever Before 22-Yard TD Run In Super Bowl XIII

Super Bowl XIII pitted the Pittsburgh Steelers, who had won Super Bowl IX and X, against the Dallas Cowboys, who had won Super Bowl VI and Super Bowl XI. It was the game of the century and a showdown to see who would be the team of the decade in the 1970’s. It drew a 47.1 Nielsen rating and was the most watched Super Bowl in history at the time of the game.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Sporting News

Franco Harris halftime tribute: NFL Network flamed for 'total lack of class' after cutting away to commercial during ceremony

The NFL Network is receiving criticism for its coverage — or lack thereof — of Franco Harris' jersey retirement ceremony at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday. The network had mentioned the ceremony at length in the days and hours leading up to the ceremony, which took place during halftime of Pittsburgh's home game vs. the Raiders. The event took on even greater importance considering it was the 50th anniversary of his legendary "Immaculate Reception" and occurred just days following his death at the age of 72. NFLN even produced the 'Franco Harris: A Football Life' TV special ahead of the game, halftime tribute.;
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh's Black leaders reflect on Franco Harris' legacy and contributions

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The impact Franco Harris had reached far beyond the football field. He put his platform to good use for numerous causes and charities, including the services he performed within his own community. Black leaders in the city are reflecting on his life, legacy and contributions.Some say it's hard to live in Pittsburgh, let alone grow up here, without hearing about the influence Harris has had on the city. They say his impact on the community, especially minority communities, has been significant. And now with him gone, the leaders KDKA-TV's Royce Jones spoke with say they feel like an...
PITTSBURGH, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

Remembering Franco Harris, the teammate: 'He was a great leader in life'

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - On the football field, Tom Donchez had a close-up view of the greatness of Franco Harris. That carried over into the real world, too. “Franco was a great leader,” said Donchez, a star at Liberty High School who played football with Harris at Penn State. “He wasn’t just a football leader. He was a great leader in life.”
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Athlon Sports

Breaking: Christmas Eve NFL Game Has Been Delayed

Christmas Eve will be jam-packed with NFL action. But one of the games on the schedule won't be starting on time.  Today's Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans AFC South battle has officially been delayed.  The "bomb cyclone" sweeping across the country has impacted Nashville. There are ...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: NFL Game Could Get Very Ugly Today

The Browns and Saints won't just compete against each other this Saturday afternoon, they'll have to fend off Mother Nature. According to the latest weather forecast, the wind-chill temperature will be minus-11 degrees. It has also been reported that wind gusts will be around 30 mph. Moments ago, ESPN's Jake...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Saddened By Legendary Quarterback's Christmas Plans

Being an all-time NFL quarterback certainly has its perks. However, Christmas plans aren't really one of them. The NFL world is a bit saddened by the Christmas plans of one legendary quarterback. Tom Brady, recently divorced, will be spending the holidays alone in a hotel. His family will not be...
Yardbarker

Steelers Players Honor Franco Harris Before Raiders Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers are spending Christmas Eve competing to keep their playoff hopes alive and honoring the late Franco Harris on the night his number will be retired by the franchise. To begin the celebration, Steelers players entered the stadium all dawned in Harris #32 jerseys, paying tribute to the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Kickoff time for Christmas Eve NFL game pushed back to conserve power

The city of Nashville is being a Grinch to fans of the Tennessee Titans. At least the Grinch returned the Christmas spirt to Whoville eventually. Maybe Nashville mayor John Cooper will do the same?. The Tennessee Titans-Houston Texans game has been postponed to 2:02 p.m. ET due to rolling blackouts...
NASHVILLE, TN
KDKA News Radio

KDKA News Radio

Pittsburgh, PA
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from Pittsburgh.

 https://www.audacy.com/kdkaradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy