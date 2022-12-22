Read full article on original website
You'll Regret Missing These 2022 Amazon Best Sellers
It’s finally that time of the year again. No, not just Christmas and Chanukah, but time to see what Best Sellers have risen to the top on Amazon during 2022. Every category has its rankings, and we’ve collected the best of the best in one place. That way, you can spend less time clicking and scrolling and more time nabbing quality products. And what makes these products worthy of Best Seller status? The reviews, of course. Our selections are backed by thousands, if not tens or hundreds of thousands, of glowing reviews. That way, you can find exactly what’s so great about each of these top Amazon sellers below.
AOL Corp
The 56 best tech deals to snag at Walmart, Target, Amazon and more this weekend — as low as $12
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This weekend, there are so many other tech...
Today's Wordle Answer #556 – December 27, 2022 Solution And Hints
It's Wordle time again and today's might be a tough one, especially if you're still sleeping off annual holiday dinners. Hints and the answer await you.
How To Open The SIM Card Slot On Your Android Phone Without The Ejector Tool
So you're in a pinch, and you need to swap out the SIM card or install a microSD in your Android device, but you can't find the nifty little ejector tool that came in the device's retail box. Fret not, however. You can eject the SIM tray with any number of things lying around the house. (If you've got a newer phone, you might be able to avoid this whole situation thanks to eSIMs.)
Which Brand Do You Think Makes The Worst Gaming Prebuilt PCs? Here's What Gamers Said
Gaming PCs are a solid market in the computing space and our readers have picked the worst gaming PC makers out there. Here are the companies to avoid.
The Next Google Chrome Update Could Be Here Soon, With A Long Overdue Feature
Chrome has a couple of major enhancements coming in version 110 As a result, it will be rolling out the new features a week ahead of time in a limited release.
You Can Check Your Beats Headphones Battery Life On iPhone. Here's How
Beats headphones provide an unparalleled experience. But running out of juice just when you need them can be devastating. Use this feature to track the battery.
The 10 Best MacBook Pro Alternatives
If you want a MacBook Pro alternative that runs Windows, there are quite a few options. Here are the 10 best MacBook Pro alternatives you can buy right now.
Here's What You Need To Know Before Buying A Used Fisker Karma
The Fisker Karma, despite all of its problems, is a beautiful vehicle. If you want to buy a used one, there are a few things to keep in mind.
What To Do If You Spill Water On Your Laptop
Spilling water on your laptop is an unfortunate occurrence, but by following these steps you can optimize your computer's chances of survival.
Musk Expands Twitter Blue Perks With More Visibility And Longer Video Uploads
Twitter rolled out two new features for the eight-dollar Twitter Blue tier including promoted replies and longer videos. We have all the details.
Blackmagic's Powerful Video Editing Tool DaVinci Resolve Now Supports Apple iPads
The excellent DaVinci Resolve editing software is finally coming to M1 and M2 iPads, bringing high quality video editing and post-production on the go.
OnePlus Spoils The Flagship Surprise Weeks Before Launch
OnePlus India confirmed Feb. 7, 2023, as the launch date for its next-generation smartphone: the OnePlus 11.
Garmin Venu Sq2 Review: Smartwatch Battery For Days
The Garmin Venu Sq2 is a highly decent smartwatch with a battery that lasts so long, it'll make you forget that you're wearing a smartwatch.
Digital Camera Features We'll Never See In Smartphone Cameras
Mobile photography has always been a controversial topic among photographers. While many folks welcome new technology and a new medium — evidenced by countless guides on taking the best smartphone photos — some old-school photographers are hesitant to embrace the format with open arms. Now that everyone has a smartphone in their pocket, we all have instant access to a camera at a moment's notice. And, thanks to ever-changing advancements in tech, we see improvements in resolution, zoom, and shooting modes with the release of every hot new phone. Still, there are shortfalls. No matter how much the smartphone evolves, there remain things it simply cannot do — or do particularly well.
Apple's Plans For The 2024 iPhone SE 4 May Have Changed Dramatically
Apple is currently on a two-year cycle for releasing its midrange iPhone option, the iPhone SE, but recent analysis indicates that might be about to change.
How To Change Your Signature In Outlook, And Why You Should
Your email signature is your chance to leave a lasting impression at the end of an email you send. We'll show you how to let Outlook do the hard work for you.
The Easiest Way To Transfer Data To Your New Samsung Galaxy
Android lets you back up your phone's data quickly so you can restore it when upgrading your phone or switching devices. You can create backups of your photos, videos, files, call logs, texts, apps, and device preferences. But even if you haven't created backups, switching devices doesn't mean you have to lose any data whatsoever.
