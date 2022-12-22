Read full article on original website
Related
MotorAuthority
2024 Mercedes-Benz V-Class spy shots
Mercedes-Benz is working on an update for its V-Class, the premium version of the Metris van sold in the U.S. Prototypes spotted in the wild hint at mild styling tweaks for the mid-size van, which is expected to be launched in updated form in the second half of 2023. The...
The Panoz Esperante Is The Underrated American Sports Car Everyone Forgot Existed
Starting a low-volume sports car company is one of America's favorite automotive pastimes — next to building giant trucks and putting superchargers on everything. Mosler was one such company that made the MT900, an incredibly lightweight super car capable of competing with the best on the track. The founder, Warren Mosler, had his fun making cars and sold the company off.
The Chrysler Thunderbolt Concept Featured A Navigation And Infotainment System Ahead Of Its Time
Concept cars are one of the more exciting ways that automakers can show off the latest and greatest when it comes to automotive technology. Concepts can be morphed into full-fledged production cars, or the automaker can borrow styling cues or pieces of technology from a car to use in future models. For example, the Aurora wagon never saw the light of day, but Ford used what it learned from it to inform future design decisions. Some concepts are clearly just to show off. Dodge likely had no real intentions to make the Tomahawk motorcycle that was powered by a V10 ripped right out of a Viper.
What’s the Best Pickup Truck for the Money?
What makes a truck a good value for money? U.S. News picked this truck for some interesting reasons. The post What’s the Best Pickup Truck for the Money? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Jalopnik
Hyundai Is Now the World's Third-Largest Carmaker
Hyundai is now the third largest automaker in the world by volume, behind only Volkswagen and Toyota, which are often at odds for first and second place among the biggest car companies in the world. In a little over half a century, the South Korean carmaker has leapt over American auto giant General Motors, as well as the multinational conglomerate Stellantis, according to Bloomberg.
torquenews.com
Hordes of Tesla Vehicles Await Export at Giga Shanghai
There is a picture at Shanghai port of a horde of Tesla vehicles awaiting transport. This confirms that Giga Shanghai is at full production. We have some of the latest drone footage at Shanghai port showing a horde of Tesla vehicles waiting for export. They are filling the parking lot with barely any space available. This answers many questions about Giga Shanghai and its production capacity.
How Long Does It Take To Charge A Tesla Model X?
Tesla's Model X is the electric car company's take on the SUV, offering more space for storage and passengers than the Model Y or Model S while still retaining many of the perks you'd expect from a Tesla. It offers fans of mid-sized vehicles a chance to consider going full electric. However, electric cars have their downsides. When a conventional vehicle is out of fuel, you can go to a gas station and refill the tank in less than five minutes. With electric vehicles (EVs) it's a different story.
The Audi Mid-Engine Supercar Concept We Wish Made It To Production
Audi pulled a fakeout back in 1991 when it unveiled it's first supercar concept, which had a stunning aerodynamic design, but introduced an imaginary engine.
Garmin Venu Sq2 Review: Smartwatch Battery For Days
The Garmin Venu Sq2 is a highly decent smartwatch with a battery that lasts so long, it'll make you forget that you're wearing a smartwatch.
The Zagato Raptor Is A Futuristic Lamborghini Concept We Wish Made Production
The Lamborghini Zagato Raptor was an amazing-looking and handling concept car from the mid-1990s. We'll tell you why we wish it had been built and released.
torquenews.com
Tesla Explodes In The Stationary Battery Market: Megapack
Although Tesla grabs headlines for its amazing electric cars - and for the adventures of Elon Musk -, the company also offers a wide variety of products that are increasingly successful, such as its Megapack stationary batteries. Tesla is mainly known for its high-quality electric cars, which have become the...
Why America Banned The Toyota Sera
Toyota's unassuming little Sera was a sign of things to come, but it was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.
dallasexpress.com
Toyota CEO Reluctant to Go Electric
While many auto manufacturers are moving towards an electric vehicle lineup, Toyota’s CEO recently expressed concern over the massive shift in auto manufacturing. Toyota President Akio Toyoda said he is among the silent majority in the auto industry questioning whether electric vehicles should be pursued exclusively, according to The Wall Street Journal.
Carscoops
What’s The Most Comfortable Car You Ever Had?
It’s easy to get caught up in the idea of owning a supercar or a hardcore track-capable sports car of one sort or another but there’s one big drawback of both. Neither one usually offers supreme comfort and sometimes, that’s all we really want when behind the wheel. With that in mind, what’s the most comfortable car you’ve ever had?
What Does the Mazda Name Mean and Where Does It Come From?
Here's a look at the history behind the Mazda automaker, including what its name means and where it comes from. The post What Does the Mazda Name Mean and Where Does It Come From? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
insideevs.com
First Shipment Of Vinfast EVs Arrive In The US
VinFast celebrates the arrival of the first electric cars into the United States, sent from Vietnam onboard the Silver Queen Ocean vessel 26 days ago. The first shipment of 999 units of the VF 8 model is a very important step for the Vietnamese company, which has an ambition to become a global BEV player present also in Canada and Europe.
boatingmag.com
Mercury V-10 Verado Outboard
The first question we asked about Mercury’s V-10 Verado outboards is why a V-10? The answer proved straightforward. By maintaining the 64-degree cylinder angle of the V-8 Verado 250/300 hp motors, Mercury can offer a 350/400 hp V-10 that maintains standard 26-inch multi-engine transom spacing. This eases rigging new boats and repowers. A V-8 with the same 5.7-liter displacement would need to be wider; for example, the 60-degree, 5.6-liter V-8 Yamaha XTO 425 requires 28.5-inch spacing.
The USPS' Plan For EVs Is As Ambitious As It Is Weird-Looking
After drawing criticism for its initial fleet overhaul plans, the USPS is making an ambitious investment into NGDV EVs to reinvent its delivery fleet.
The Pontiac Piranha Was A Supercharged Coupe Concept With Coach Doors
In the early 2000s, Pontiac designed an all-rounder concept for the adventurous types called the 'Piranha,' and it was full of recreational surprises.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Dragonfly secures patent for solid-state battery dry powder coating
Dragonfly Energy, a manufacturer of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries, has been awarded a patent for its dry powder coating layers used in the electrochemical cell of its battery construction. The patent award is a major step forward toward the ramping up of the company’s domestic manufacturing of all solid-state battery cells.
SlashGear
61K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.https://www.slashgear.com
Comments / 0