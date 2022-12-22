Read full article on original website
Futurism
Scientists Release Audio of NASA Rover Getting Swallowed by a 387 Foot Dust Devil On Mars
As an imposing dust devil rattled NASA's Perseverance rover on Mars, its onboard SuperCam microphone was kept hot, producing the first ever sound recording of the fascinating yet little understood weather phenomenon on the Red Planet. That's cool on its own, but the recording in conjunction with other measurements taken...
Wormhole is created inside a quantum computer that 'teleported' a message from one side to the other - and this could help scientists observe the theorized passages in real space
The first-ever wormhole, a theoretical passage that creates shortcuts in space-time, has been created inside of a quantum computer in a breakthrough that could lead to the first observation of one in space. While this tunnel is not through actual space, scientists made it by simulating two black holes in...
Scientists find new ‘waterworlds’ that look nothing like any planet in our solar system
Scientists have found two “water worlds” that are unlike anything seen in our solar system.The planets are almost entirely made up largely of water, marking the first time that such worlds have ever been confidently identified by scientists.Previously, the researchers were thought to be far more standard planets – but they are actually far more pioneering than we realised, scientists say.“We previously thought that planets that were a bit larger than Earth were big balls of metal and rock, like scaled-up versions of Earth, and that’s why we called them super-Earths,” said Björn Benneke, one of the scientists on the...
Europe's fastest supercomputer just connected to a quantum computer in Finland — here's why
The merged computing power can give rise to faster and more accurate machine learning applications.
Phys.org
Mysteriously bright flash is a black hole jet pointing straight toward Earth, astronomers say
Earlier this year, astronomers were keeping tabs on data from the Zwicky Transient Facility, an all-sky survey based at the Palomar Observatory in California, when they detected an extraordinary flash in a part of the sky where no such light had been observed the night before. From a rough calculation, the flash appeared to give off more light than 1,000 trillion suns.
Scientists can now "see" things without "looking" at them using a new quantum technique
A team of scientists has devised a means of using quantum mechanics to "view" objects indirectly. The new method could improve measurements for quantum computers and other systems. It brings together the quantum and classical worlds. We "see" things via the complex interaction of light photons within specialized cells in...
Scientists Propose New, Faster Method of Interstellar Space Travel
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have proposed a dazzling new mission to travel to the stars that is inspired by the elegant flights of seabirds, such as albatrosses, reports a new study. The interstellar concept mission would harness shifting winds generated by the Sun in order to accelerate a spacecraft to as much as 2 percent the speed of light within two years, allowing it to soar into the vast expanse beyond our solar system.
NASA Ingenuity helicopter just broke one of its own records on Mars
More than a year and a half after its first flight on Mars, the NASA Ingenuity helicopter has set a new altitude record during its 35th aerial excursion.
A communications satellite the size of an apartment is so bright it can outshine stars, and astronomers are worried it could interfere with their research
AST SpaceMobile's BlueWalker 3 can shine as bright as the 16th brightest star in the night sky. Hundreds of other satellites are planned for orbit.
scitechdaily.com
NASA Discovers Pair of Super-Earths With 1,000-Mile-Deep Oceans
NASA’s Hubble and Spitzer Find Two Exoplanets May Be Mostly Water. In the 1995 post-apocalyptic action film “Waterworld” Earth’s polar ice caps have completely melted, and the sea level has risen to over 5 miles, covering nearly all of the land. Astronomers have uncovered a pair of planets that are true “water worlds,” unlike any planet found in our solar system.
‘Are we alone in the universe?’: work begins in Western Australia on world’s most powerful radio telescopes
More than 100,000 antennas will be built on Wajarri country, enabling astronomers to peek billions of years back to the ‘cosmic dawn’
‘World’s first’ steam-propelled spacecraft heads to the moon and beyond
In a world first, Japan's space agency announced it successfully used steam to propel a spacecraft toward the Moon. Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's (JAXA) water-powered CubeSat spacecraft, EQUilibriUm Lunar-Earth point 6U (EQUULEUS), was launched on its way by NASA's Orion spacecraft, which recently broke a record for the farthest distance traveled by a human-rated spacecraft.
Nasa space telescope proves stars ‘don’t die alone’ with mind-blowing explosion display
ONE of Nasa's most prominent telescopes has revealed a mind-blowing discovery about what happens when stars die. The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) currently orbits Earth at the second Sun-Earth Lagrange point (L2), a spot that's close to Earth but actually orbits the sun, according to Space.com. JWST launched on...
SpaceNews.com
China sets out clear and independent long-term vision for space
HELSINKI — China’s main space contractor is working towards making the country a leading space power with a focus on developing capabilities, space infrastructure and self-reliance. Wu Yansheng, chairman of China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC), the country’s main space contractor outlined a series of goals in...
Army Times
Close combat ‘mixed reality’ goggle fielding in 2023
After a few technical difficulties and delays, some soldiers in operational and training units will finally see the Army’s new “mixed reality” goggle in their hands in 2023. The nearly $22 billion program to put the situational awareness of a fighter pilot on the lowest level grunt,...
The largest telescope on Earth is coming to hunt radio-waves from the early universe
After 30 years of planning, construction of the SKA Telescope, set to be the world's largest telescope array, began in South Africa on December 5.
Scientists just made a wormhole to learn more about traversing space and time
Wormholes are an intriguing bit that most people probably chalk up to science fiction. After all, seeing the Millennium Falcon barreling through hyperspeed in Star Wars is exciting, but there’s no way we could ever actually travel like that, right? Well, it might not actually be that impossible. According to new research, scientists were able to make a man-made wormhole using a quantum processor.
Noozhawk
NASA Awards SpaceX Launch of Ocean-Observing Satellite
NASA has picked Space Exploration Technologies to deliver the next in a serious of ocean-observing satellites into orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base in three years. The space agency recently announced the selection of a launch services provider for the Sentinel-6B mission. Sentinel-6B will continue the long-term global sea level...
scitechdaily.com
Stumping the Best Scientists for 50 Years: Physicists Solve a Lightning Mystery
Approximately 8.6 million lightning strikes take place each day all over the planet, each moving at a speed of more than 320,000 kilometers per hour and generating a tremendous amount of electricity. Have you ever wondered why lightning zigzags? Scientists have argued over the reasons why lightning zigzags and how...
Elon Musk's Biggest Tech Failures That No One Talks About
Elon Musk, at times the world's richest man, is certainly one of its most discussed. After making a name for himself at PayPal, he would go on to buy his way into the already-established Tesla Motors company, becoming an industry leader in electric vehicles. Unable to be constrained by Earth or its gravity, his next venture was SpaceX, and Musk became a leader in private space exploration.
