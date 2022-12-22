Pretty much everything you see in Avatar: The Way Of Water is there thanks to Wētā FX. When James Cameron gets an idea, senior animation supervisor Dan Barrett and senior visual effects supervisor Eric Saindon are among those tasked with finding a way to make it possible. Judging by reactions so far, they’ve succeeded, but in a conversation with The A.V. Club, the two technicians explain the challenges built into the process, reveal the visual cheat in the first film you probably didn’t notice, share the way of de-aging, discuss whether Avatar counts as an animated film, and tell us what the shoot had in common with NFL games. If you’ve ever wondered, for example, how nine-foot-tall CG characters match their eyelines and blocking with mere humans, read on.

20 HOURS AGO