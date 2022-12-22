Read full article on original website
Related
A.V. Club
Welcome To Chippendales puts Steve Banerjee's killer plan into motion
Oh, look! Another episode of Welcome to Chippendales kicks off with a montage that eventually leads to setting up a stand-off between Nick (Murray Bartlett) and Steve (Kumail Nanjiani). How novel!. Rarely have I watched a limited series so precipitously drop in quality episode after episode. Yet here we are,...
A.V. Club
The Witcher: Blood Origin
Welcome to What’s On, our weekly picks of must-watch shows. Here’s what you need to watch from Sunday, December 25, to Thursday, December 29. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekend edition of What’s On drops on Fridays.]. The biggies. The Witcher: Blood Origin (Netflix, Sunday, 3:01...
A.V. Club
Broker film review: a family that preys together may not stay together
Hirokazu Kore-eda has devoted much of his career to waxing lyrical on makeshift family units and the pull-yourself-up-by-the-bootstraps resolve of those living on the margins, recurring themes in his signature films Shoplifters and Nobody Knows. He continues exploring these concepts with Broker, though this time in South Korea instead of his native Japan.
A.V. Club
Year-end roundtable: How Kate Bush became the real star of Stranger Things—andthe MVP of summer
In a series of special year-end roundtable discussions, The A.V. Club looks back at the stories that made the biggest impact on pop culture in 2022. Kate Bush’s song “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” initially came out in 1985, when it became the artist’s first Top 40 hit in the United States. In 2022, thanks to a combination of music streaming and Stranger Things, the track became Bush’s first Top 10 hit, climbing up that Billboard Hot 100 chart to number three. Below, three A.V. Club staffers discuss the impact of Stranger Things and the resurgence of Kate Bush.
A.V. Club
19 albums you need to hear in January, including new works by Iggy Pop, Kimbra, and Sam Smith
A new year is just around the corner, with its promises of renewal and a fresh start—and that means we’ve got another whole year of music releases to look forward to. With a solid lineup of new albums in January from the likes of Iggy Pop, Sam Smith, Kimbra, Samia, King Tuff, it looks like 2023 will get off to a strong start.
A.V. Club
How they did it: the visual effects team on Avatar: The Way Of Water gives us the 101
Pretty much everything you see in Avatar: The Way Of Water is there thanks to Wētā FX. When James Cameron gets an idea, senior animation supervisor Dan Barrett and senior visual effects supervisor Eric Saindon are among those tasked with finding a way to make it possible. Judging by reactions so far, they’ve succeeded, but in a conversation with The A.V. Club, the two technicians explain the challenges built into the process, reveal the visual cheat in the first film you probably didn’t notice, share the way of de-aging, discuss whether Avatar counts as an animated film, and tell us what the shoot had in common with NFL games. If you’ve ever wondered, for example, how nine-foot-tall CG characters match their eyelines and blocking with mere humans, read on.
Comments / 0