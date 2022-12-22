Wolverines go 2-1 at Pine City quad

PINE CITY—The Rock Ridge wrestling team won two of three matches on Tuesday in their quad meet at Pine City.

In the process, junior Damian Tapio won his 100th career match, helping lead the Wolverines to wins over Luck (Wis.) and Pine City.

The Wolverines lone loss on the day came to Aitkin.

Starting the day off with a 45-15 win over Luck, Rock Ridge head coach Dennis Benz said it was a solid way to start the day for his squad.

“The first match we wrestled pretty well,” Benz said. “We weren’t too flat as we usually are coming off the bus.”

Rock Ridge followed that up with a 39-33 win over Pine City. Benz expected a much tougher match, but was pleased with the effort that put his team on top.

“I knew it was going to be a closer match, and it was. We had a couple of our younger kids step up in the earlier weights and they wrestled really well. Pine City has a nice team.”

The Wolverines had to put up a number of forfeits in their 45-33 loss to Aitkin to close out the match. Benz expects his team might see the Gobblers again in the section tournament where things may turn out differently.

“Against Aitkin, it was a totally different story. We took an early lead and then had to give them a couple forfeits due to some kids being sick and out of the lineup.

“We ended up spotting them 30 free points and they still only beat us by 12. They’re in our region so I’m sure we might get a match with them again in the future. I know for sure we will see them in a couple of individual tournaments that we both will be participating in this season.”

In addition to Tapio’s 100th win highlighting the night, two of Rock Ridge’s wrestlers on the girls side saw some action and picked up wins with Suki Comes Flying and Maddie Alaspa both earning wins by fall.

“Overall, as coaches, we were very happy with the effort that our wrestlers put forth last night. Once we get everyone healthy and fill the empty weights, I believe we’ll be just fine.”

Rock Ridge will get a chance to wrestle in front of their home crowd this coming Wednesday. They’ll host Hibbing and Ashland at the new Laurentian Elementary School gymnasium. Wrestling is set to start at 11 a.m.