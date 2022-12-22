ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Tom Brady talks Bengals loss, preparing for Cardinals

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers showed a glimmer of hope in the first half last week against the Cincinnati Bengals, but a second-half collapse led to another depressing loss.

Even at 6-8, the Bucs are still in first place in the NFC South, with a chance to clinch a division title and a trip to the postseason by finishing strong over the final three games of the regular season.

After Thursday’s practice, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady spoke with the media about what went right and wrong against the Bengals, and what it will take to get a road win on Christmas night against the Arizona Cardinals:

