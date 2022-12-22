ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Some coastal waters closed to fishing during freeze to prevent depletion

By Olivia Garrett, Corpus Christi Caller Times
 4 days ago
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has issued a temporary closure on saltwater fishing along parts of the Texas coast starting Saturday, the organization announced Thursday.

Beginning at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, saltwater fishing will not be allowed in waters including Barney Davis Outfall, Bluff's Point Channel, Harbor Island Hole, Humble Channel, Island Moorings, Pelican Cove and Bay Harbor canals, Padre Island canals, Rincon subdivision, and Tropical Islands subdivision in Nueces County; Conn Brown in San Patricio County; and Cove Harbor, Little Bay, the Racquet and Yacht Club canals, Kon Tiki Harbor, Redfish Bay subdivisions, Rockport Harbor, Sea Gun Marina, the Reserve subdivision and Fulton Harbor in Aransas County.

The department has not announced when fishing may resume. A news release from TPWD on Thursday stated notifications about the closure will be shared on social media and on the department website.

The areas will be closed to fishing because water temperatures on the coast are predicted to fall below 40 degrees. Hard freezes kill game fish in shallow waters and cause surviving fish to congregate in deeper areas where they become sluggish and prone to capture, according to the release.

"The high mortality that a freeze can cause may deplete fish stocks for years," Coastal Fisheries Division director Robin Riechers said in a news release. "Protection of the surviving fish during the few days when they are especially vulnerable to capture would likely shorten the time period for overall recovery of coastal species, especially spotted seatrout."

During the last major freeze in February 2021, an estimated 3.8 million fish were killed, according to the release. Another freeze in 1989 killed an estimated 11 million fish.

The public can report fish kills or sluggish or cold-stunned fish by contacting the TPWD Law Enforcement Communication office at (281) 842-8100 or (512) 389-4848 or through the iNaturalist web portal.

Reports of stranded or stunned sea turtles can be made by calling 1-866-TURTLE-5.

As Texas braces for brutal cold, state leaders promise electric grid is 'ready, reliable'

Comments / 7

