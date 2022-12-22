Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ManchesterTed RiversManchester, NH
A New PetWellClinic Location Is Opening In Methuen Spring 2023MadocMethuen, MA
Capital Region Food Program Announces The 2022 Holiday Voucher Pilot To Better Serve Those Facing Food InsecuritiesThe Concord SentinelConcord, NH
New Hampshire State Police cruiser involved in crash on I-93 rampEdy ZooSalem, NH
Alarming Report: Dunkin' Donuts Child Labor Violations Across 14 LocationsTy D.Lowell, MA
WMUR.com
How to make holiday gift returns less stressful
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Joe Loisclle, of Manchester, said he was happy with his Christmas gift. "I got one gift, which is a picture of my grandaughter, which I will never return," Loisclle said. For those who are not as fortunate as Loisclle, holiday gift returns are in full force.
whdh.com
Christmas meals served to those in need on the North Shore
BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Volunteers spent Christmas Day serving free meals to those in need at charity meal events across the North Shore that are aimed at making sure everyone can have a holiday meal this year. Community members in Beverly, Peabody, and Lynn were plating meals for those who...
Watertown News
Dog & Watertown Woman Being Reunited on Christmas
A Watertown woman will get a special delivery from the Holy Land on Christmas, not from Santa but from a Massachusetts-based charity. A dog named Koke was discovered by a Watertown woman on a recent trip to Israel, according to a report by WBZ Radio. The pooch was found with a litter of newborns on the side of the road.
NHPR
'It’s always rough': Manchester residents honor unhoused people who died this year
Keith Keene sleeps close to the park where the Homeless People’s Memorial Day ceremony took place this Wednesday. He says he has lost numerous friends who, in homelessness, were vulnerable to chronic illness and violence. Although he was the only person without a home at the memorial, he said...
manchesterinklink.com
Woman dies in tent outside shelter
MANCHESTER, NH – A woman living in a tent outside the Families in Transition shelter was found dead Sunday. Manchester Police, fire, and AMR ambulance responded outside the Families In Transition shelter at 199 Manchester Street for an unresponsive person in a tent at approximately 11:25 a.m. She was pronounced dead by firefighters at the scene.
whdh.com
Last-minute shoppers flock to stores before Christmas
WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Last-minute shoppers crowded into stores at a shopping plaza in Woburn on Christmas Eve. Many stores will be closed Sunday in observance of Christmas Day, others will have limited hours. Customers are encouraged to call ahead or check online,. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights...
whdh.com
Nashua, NH fire leaves 3 displaced on Christmas
NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A fire tore through a home in Nashua, New Hampshire on Christmas Eve, forcing three residents out into the cold and looking for somewhere to stay for the holiday. Crews responded to the blaze on Tolles Street around 8:45 p.m. and determined the fire was in...
nbcboston.com
Woman Charged After Giving Birth in NH Woods, Misleading Manchester Police
A woman is facing a felony charge after she gave birth overnight in the woods in Manchester, New Hampshire, and then allegedly lied to police about where the baby was. Manchester police say 26-year-old Alexandra Eckersley has been charged with felony reckless conduct after first responders were called to the area of 3 Electric Street, near the baseball field adjacent to the West Side Arena, around 12:30 a.m. Monday for a report of a woman who had delivered a baby in the woods in that area.
WCVB
'It sounded like a firehose'; burst pipe floods apartment, ruining Christmas dinner
LYNN, Mass. — One family's Christmas dinner was ruined after their third-floor apartment was flooded with water from a burst pipe. "It actually sounded like a firehose to me, it was that loud," said John Silver, who experienced the unfortunate leak inside Caggiano Plaza in Lynn. Maritza Martinez said...
NECN
Fire in Merrimac Displaces a Family
Multiple fire departments assisted in fighting a fire on 63 Church St. in Merrimac, Massachusetts, Monday morning, according to officials. Authorities say they arrived around 7:30 a.m. to a 2.5 story home occupied by two families with visible smoke coming from the building. Crews say the smoke was coming from...
Eliot, ME Farmhouse Built in 1855 Damaged by Fire
Fire heavily damaged a farmhouse built in the 1800s in Eliot displacing a mother and her children on Christmas Eve. Firefighters working in frigid conditions at the home on Frost Hill Road brought the fire under control quickly, according to the South Berwick Fire Department which responded to the fire along with the Eliot Fire Department.
NH mother charged after police found newborn in Manchester woods
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A young mother from Manchester, N.H. is charged after police say she gave birth to a baby in the woods early Monday morning and then waited nearly an hour to direct police to the child’s location. Manchester Police responded to the area of the West...
trazeetravel.com
Historic Shopping in New Hampshire
If you find yourself in New Hampshire this holiday season, get in some of your Christmas shopping — whether looking for something special to add to your holiday spread or a unique gift — at one of these unique and historic general stores. In Barrington, New Hampshire, this...
manchesterinklink.com
City Health Department hires Director of Overdose Prevention as part of $300K grant award
MANCHESTER, NH – The City of Manchester has been selected as one of 20 communities nationally by the National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the National Center for Injury Control and Prevention (NCIPC), to receive a $300,000 funding award which will bolster overdose prevention strategies on the local level.
Wilmington Apple
NEIGHBOR NEWS: Tewksbury Restaurant Facing Shutdown; Local Charity Receives $100K Donation From ‘100 People Who Care Tewksbury’
TEWKSBURY, MA — Ever wonder what’s making news next door in Tewksbury? The Tewksbury Carnation has the answer!. Below is a collection of top Tewksbury stories that were recently published on Tewksbury’s new hyperlocal news site. Top Tewksbury Stories:. Tewksbury Carnation is quickly becoming Tewksbury’s premier online...
WMUR.com
Officials identify hiker found dead on Franconia trail
FRANCONIA, N.H. — Officials said Guopeng “Tony” Li, 28, of Salem set out at about 11 a.m. Saturday to hike the 8.6-mile Bridle Path and Falling Waters Loop trail in Franconia. A relative notified officials when Li did not return by 9 p.m. that night. "We were...
Holiday Hijinks: The Grinch Taken Into Custody in Londonderry, New Hampshire
We wouldn't touch him with a thirty-nine-and-a-half foot pole. 'Tis the season for all sorts of holiday hijinks, and you know what that means: time for the mischievous Grinch to do his dirty work by stealing presents from children and families everywhere. The grouchy green creature has also been trending...
Authorities identify 28-year-old New Hampshire man who died hiking over Christmas weekend
FRANCONIA, N.H. — Authorities have released the identity of a man who died while hiking Mount Lincoln over the weekend. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said the body of 28-year-old Guopeng “Tony” Li of Salem, New Hampshire, was recovered Sunday about a half-mile from the Falling Waters Trail in Franconia.
NECN
Haverhill Family Loses Home to Massive Fire Morning After Christmas
A fire destroyed a home in Haverhill, Massachusetts, just one day after Christmas, with firefighters being forced to use water from the Merrimack River to put the fire out, officials said. The homeowners called 911 early Monday morning about what they believed was an electrical issue with the hot tub...
