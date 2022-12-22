PetWellClinic is a walk-in wellness clinic that offers affordable and excellent veterinary care to dogs and cats. Residents of Methuen and beyond are about to have a trusted center that they can rely on to give their pets quality care. PetWellClinic franchisee, Jeff Bezer has successfully secured a lease to occupy a space in the Loop at 90 pleasant street in Methuen. The new clinic which is expected to open in Spring 2023 is the first of three covered by a multi-unit development agreement for Northeastern Massachusetts that Bezer signed earlier this year.

METHUEN, MA ・ 15 HOURS AGO