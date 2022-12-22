ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alburgh, VT

This Place in History: Fort Montgomery

By Mike Hoey
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JttJ8_0jrqrQTU00

“We’re on the Lake Champlain shoreline in Alburgh,” Mike Hoey said. “This location wasn’t always part of Vermont.”

“Yes, Mike, a really complex story (and) sometimes humorous in parts,” Vermont Historical Society executive director Steve Perkins said. “It deals with the fort over our shoulder — or more specifically, where that fort is located — and also where we are. We’re on the edge of the causeway leading onto the Rouses Point Bridge; Rouses Point, New York.

“There was the French and Indian War, the Seven Years War, which the British won, ultimately taking over all this area. So, they had to create a boundary at the end of that war where they said, ‘OK, where’s the British province of Quebec versus New York and New England?’. The treaty that ended that war said the 45th parallel is going to be the northern border of New York; remember, there was no Vermont at the time.

“A group of surveyors surveyed what they thought was the 45th parallel. Then, we fought this American Revolution deal; it became an international border and the U.S. government said ‘you know what? We need to fortify it’.”

“And it was fortified twice, with one of those fortifications proving a tad bit more successful, you could say, than the other,” Hoey said.

“Yes! So, 1814, the British came down Lake Champlain, the Battle of Plattsburgh was fought and they were defeated by the American forces, who said ‘we need to put a fort up here’,” Perkins added. “And this point of land over our shoulder — I mean, you can see a fort; this is not the one I’m referring to right now — but ‘we’re going to put a fort right there’. Makes sense, because that’s Canada! We’re looking at Canada right there.

“And so the fortification never really had a name, but it came to be known as Fort Blunder. They started building it in 1816 (but) quickly ended up stopping building because this border became disputed. They weren’t taking into account the curvature of the Earth when drawing this really long line (in the 1770s). (Surveying) became a little more sophisticated by the early 19th century, and when taking that into account, the border’s kind of where we’re standing right now. We would have been on the international border — which puts this new American fort in Canada.”

“Hence, Fort Blunder,” Hoey said.

“We actually had to have (the Webster-Ashburton Treaty) with England which determined what this border was going to be,” Perkins continued. “Part of those negotiations were, ‘OK, we’ll give you a little bit more of Maine if you give us the land that that fort’s on’. And so in 1842, the U.S. goes ahead and builds the fort we see now, Fort Montgomery, which was a state-of-the-art border protection facility. It could take hundreds of soldiers. At max, maybe a hundred (were ever stationed there at one time), so it was garrisoned (but) never fired a shot (in anger). The U.S. government kept it up until 1926, and then they sold it at public auction and has been in private hands ever since.”

“I even remember, long before I moved to this area, hearing that Fort Montgomery — whatever that was; I didn’t know at the time — was (listed for sale) on eBay,” Hoey said. “So, I wanted to go check it out, and I remember seeing it there.”

“Yes, they tried to sell it on eBay (in 2006 and 2009),” Perkins noted. “It didn’t work, (but) it was just purchased (in September), so it does have new owners! They’ve got grand plans for it.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC22 & FOX44.

Comments / 0

Related
WCAX

During school snow days, Vt. students still get drivers-ed lessons

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont winters are long, and knowing how to drive in them is imperative. So it’s important for young drivers to get experience navigating snowy roads. Dudley’s Driving Academy is operated by Paul Dudley. He’s taught hundreds of students how to get behind the wheel...
VERMONT STATE
montpelierbridge.org

WEC: Outage Could Drag On ‘Til Dec. 30- Overnight Warming Shelters Closed

It looks like some people will come close to ringing in the New Year the same way they welcomed St. Nick: In the dark. Washington County still leads the pack for outages as of Monday morning, Dec. 26, with 1,624 out of a total of 5,539 statewide, according to Vtoutages.org. The outages were primarily caused by trees and limbs coming down during an all-conditions storm that rolled through Vermont on Christmas Eve beginning early in the morning. The storm involved heavy rain, sleet, snow, and high winds followed by temperatures plummeting into a deep freeze.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Burlington Public Works offers free salt to residents

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The state of Vermont is warning people about an impending flash freeze on the roads due to this storm. The Burlington Department of Public Works is loading up salt to hit the roads, but they are advising people to stay home. However, Burlington residents can get...
BURLINGTON, VT
Addison Independent

High winds lash Vermont, downing power lines and closing roads

Addison County, like much of the rest of Vermont, is dealing with a big wind storm on Friday and bracing for icy weather conditions later today. Town of Middlebury Emergency Management Director Tom Hanley at noon noted that the winds would be dying down but urged everyone to take care as the storm progressed.
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Storm topples trees, takes down power lines

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The storm sent trees toppling down on top of cars and power lines creating a mess in South Burlington Friday morning. And one of the biggest concerns Friday is power outages. At the New King Church just off Williston Road in South Burlington, crews at...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
wasteadvantagemag.com

Vermont Requiring Casella to Build a Pilot Project to Reduce PFAS in Leachate

State officials have issued a permit that will require Vermont’s only operating landfill, located in Coventry, to start removing a class of harmful chemicals from its leachate. Casella Waste Systems, which owns the landfill, is now required to design a pilot project to reduce the amount of PFAS in the leachate — liquid waste that comes from rainfall and decomposing trash.
VERMONT STATE
cottagesgardens.com

Tour a $2.5M Lakefront Compound in Vermont Where All Things Artistic, Rustic, and Outdoorsy Meet

Perched right on Lake Champlain sits a 12-acre Vermont listing embodying all the characteristics of artistic, pastoral New England living. Sitting only 25 minutes from downtown Burlington, the 1983-built cabin compound is dreamy for wintry cozy hibernation or year-round active fun. Asking $2.5 million, the unique lakefront residence is an ideal retreat for someone creative, outdoorsy, or anything in between.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Police try to ID woman who fired gun in Burlington bar

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are asking the public for help identifying a woman who fired a gun inside a Burlington bar. It happened early this morning at Esox on Main Street. Police say the bullet went into the floor and hit a pipe in the basement, causing water damage.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Christmas Day truck fire temporarily closes Colchester road

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A mechanical issue led to a fire that damaged a pickup truck and closed down a road in Colchester on Christmas Day. It happened on Main Street Sunday afternoon. Police say the driver was having mechanical issues and pulled over. Officers say he stepped away from...
COLCHESTER, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont family reunited with dog after devastating fire

MORRISTOWN, Vt. — A Vermont family reunited with their dog after their dog was missing for 25 days. Back in November, Jessica Harden was home in Morristown with her newborn when she heard someone banging on her door in the middle of the night. When she opened the door, she saw flames. Everyone got out safely but their dog, Bailey got scared and took off.
MORRISTOWN, VT
vermontbiz.com

UVM Home Health & Hospice president announces she will step down Jan 1

Adrianne Johnson Ross, president and chief operating officer at the University of Vermont Health Network's Home Health & Hospice(link is external), has announced she will be stepping down from her position on Jan 1 after six years in various leadership roles at the organization. Christine Werneke, who has been serving...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Pets with Potential: Shadow

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Looking for a super lovable cat? Meet Shadow! He’s the kind of cat where as soon as you plop down on the floor, all he wants is to be on your lap. He is on a special diet for IBS, so he needs a...
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
994K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy