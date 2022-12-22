Read full article on original website
Gov. Lee grants clemency to 16 people, including two Davidson County women convicted of murder
Gov. Bill Lee announced executive clemency decisions for 16 people on Thursday, in addition to granting expedited parole eligibility to 30 people jailed under a recently amended drug sentencing law.
radionwtn.com
The Grinch Won’t Be Spoiling Christmas
Dover, Tenn.–The Grinch won’t be able to spoil Christmas–in Stewart County, anyway. The Sheriff’s Office was finally able to snare the Grinch just in time before Christmas. Sheriff Frankie Gray said, “He has been a pretty slippery fellow especially with all his cronies in Stewart County helping him. The Sheriff’s Office couldn’t run him down so they set a trap with goodies and knew he couldn’t resist.” When the Sheriff and Chief Deputy checked the trap later, they found he was caught like a rat. So he’s off to jail and we hope he gets enough jail time but he will probably be out by Christmas Time Next Year. (Stewat County sheriff’s office photo).
Driver dead after getting shot in truck along I-24 in East Nashville
Nashville homicide detectives are investigating the murder of a Greenbrier man who was shot along Interstate 24 Sunday, with police calling road rage a potential motive.
smokeybarn.com
Greenbrier Man Shot To Death On I-24 Noon Christmas Day
GREENBRIER TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – Police are asking for the community’s assistance as they investigate the shooting death of 37-year-old Christopher Spaunhorst of Greenbrier, Tennessee. Spaunhorst was on I-24 west at noon Christmas day in his blue Ford F-150 pickup truck when the shooting occurred. Police believe that road rage may be the motive.
newsleaderonline.com
Three Arrested on Drug Charges
A multi-agency drug investigation that began nine months ago by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the 24th Judicial District Drug Task Force, Huntingdon Police Department, McKenzie Police Department, and Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in search warrants, arrests, and the seizure of drugs and weapons.
radionwtn.com
Anthony Ray Haywood
Mr. Anthony Ray Haywood, 67, died Friday, December 23, 2022, at St Thomas Rutherford. He was born in Waverly, Wednesday, October 19, 1955, to Roy and Louise Lowe Haywood. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother: Roger Haywood. He was a retired occupational therapist for the Veteran...
radionwtn.com
New Administrator, Director Of Nursing At Henry County Healthcare
Paris, Tenn.– Henry County Healthcare Center has undergone a change in leadership within the last few weeks as David Len McBride takes over as Administrator and Judy Planty moves into the role of Director of Nursing. McBride, a native of Henry, graduated from McKenzie High School in McKenzie. After...
WKRN
Grinch steals toys in Dickson County
Thousands of dollars in toys stolen in Dickson County. Just a few days before Christmas, gifts were all set to be given to families in need. Instead, they were stolen in downtown Dickson. Salvation Army bell ringing ends early. The Salvation Army's bell ringing season is ending early due to...
radionwtn.com
Kimberly Melton
Ms. Kimberly Melton, 55, of Indian Mound, Tennessee, was called home to be with the Lord, Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Henry County Medical Center in Paris, Tennessee. She was born Tuesday, November 28, 1967, the beloved daughter of the late James and Velma Austin Burkhart. Kim is preceded in death by her parents: James and Velma Burkhart; daughter: Ashlyn Melton; son: Michael Melton, and several aunt and uncles.
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Motel Damaged In Fire
A motel on North Main Street in Hopkinsville was damaged in a fire on Christmas Day. Hopkinsville firefighters say they were called to the American Inn for smoke inside the structure and found a fire in the attic of a vacant room. Everyone was able to get out of the...
Man being held in Kentucky jail charged as fugitive from Tennessee
A man who is already behind bars in Kentucky is expected to return to Middle Tennessee to face multiple sex-related charges involving a minor.
WSMV
Unusual stash of stolen items found in Henry Co.
PARIS, Tenn. (WSMV) - A joint operation between a drug task force and deputies produced drugs, weapons, and cash on Tuesday, but that’s not all. Stolen tractors and other pieces of heavy machinery were also found stashed at a home in Henry County, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO).
clarksvillenow.com
2 teenagers from Clarksville charged with murder in Interstate 24 shooting on Halloween
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have arrested two Clarksville 17-year-olds in the Halloween deadly shooting of a Nashville woman in Interstate 24. At about 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 31, suspects in a black Charger shot a woman near mile marker 19 in...
Carjacking suspect accused of using child as shield taken into custody
A Goodlettsville woman was arrested after she reportedly used her own child as a shield while carjacking people in Clarksville.
radionwtn.com
Henry County Government Offices To Open 2 Hours Late
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County General Government Offices will open two hours late Tuesday morning at 10 am. According to Henry County Mayor John Penn Ridgeway, the temperature is forecasted to rise to 39 degrees Tuesday and opening two hous late should give extra time for road conditions to improve for the morning commute for county employees.
radionwtn.com
Grow Operation, Drugs, Guns Seized In Hazel
Hazel, Ky.–Three Hazel residents are lodged in the Calloway County Jail after their arrests on multiple charges, including growing hallucinogenic mushrooms. Items seized included two pounds of mushrooms, ten pounds of marijuana, over 200 packaged marijuana products, guns and drug proceeds. A search warrant was issued December 21 at...
2 teens charged with murder in connection with I-24 shooting in Robertson County
Two Clarksville teens have been arrested on first degree murder charges in connection with a deadly shooting that happened on Halloween night on Interstate 24.
whvoradio.com
Todd County Home Severely Damaged In Fire
A home on Greenville Road in Todd County was severely damaged in a fire Saturday night. Allegra Fire Department Chief Steven Weaver says the fire is believed to have started in the kitchen area and caused severe damage to the home located at the 16000 block of Greenville Road. No...
radionwtn.com
Hazardous Forecast To Close Fort Donelson
Dover, Tenn. – Fort Donelson National Battlefield will be closed on Friday, December 23rd, 2022 due to anticipated hazardous weather. Park staff will assess weather and road conditions on Saturday morning and provide updates to park access status.
Human heart found in pile of salt in Tennessee
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (TCD) -- Workers at a Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) facility reportedly unearthed a human heart in a pile of salt last week. Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis told WKRN-TV deputies received the call from the TDOT facility in McEwen on Thursday, Dec. 15, regarding some "items that were found of interest."
