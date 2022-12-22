WESTBOROUGH – A Charlestown man faces several charges after he was apprehended at the Herb Chambers Honda dealership on Worcester Turnpike on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Aquiles Bernabe was arrested by Westborough Police after he attempted to pass a fraudulent check to collect parts from the dealership. It is alleged that Bernabe used a check from a business located in Rhode Island to make the purchase. Officers were able to confirm this with the business listed on the check.

