Holyoke Police looking for check cashing suspect
The Holyoke Police Department is looking for help identifying a suspect in a check cashing scheme.
communityadvocate.com
Man charged with passing fraudulent check
WESTBOROUGH – A Charlestown man faces several charges after he was apprehended at the Herb Chambers Honda dealership on Worcester Turnpike on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Aquiles Bernabe was arrested by Westborough Police after he attempted to pass a fraudulent check to collect parts from the dealership. It is alleged that Bernabe used a check from a business located in Rhode Island to make the purchase. Officers were able to confirm this with the business listed on the check.
Police: Body Found In Beverly, Death Either Suicide Or Overdose (Update)
A body found in Beverly is the result of either suicide of an overdose, the Beverly Police Department confirmed to Daily Voice. Police were called by a neighbor between 9 and 9:30 a.m. about a dead body, Public Information and Education Officer Michael Boccuzzi said. Beverly police and fi…
Man arrested after police follow car for miles on I-91
In Northampton Monday night, police had to follow a swerving car for miles on the highway.
manchesterinklink.com
Police ID woman who died in tent on Christmas; another who gave birth in a tent arraigned in court
MANCHESTER, NH – The woman who was found dead in a tent outside the Families in Transition shelter on Christmas morning has been identified as Amanda Hartness, 34. Another woman who was arrested late Christmas night for allegedly abandoning her son after giving birth in a tent in an unrelated incident appeared in court Tuesday.
Framingham Police Arrest Man, 37, on Drug & Vehicle Charges
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man yesterday, December 26 on drug and motor vehicle charges. Police pulled over a vehicle at Charles and Hollis streets just around 11 p.m. The driver was operating on a suspended license. Police arrested Christopher Dudley, 37, of 15 Weld Street, of...
whdh.com
Lincoln police warn homeowners of multiple break-ins
LINCOLN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are warning residents after two homes in Lincoln were broken into. The break-ins both happened over the last week, according to police. A window at one of the homes was completely shattered. Police are asking residents to make sure their homes are secure before leaving...
NECN
Fitchburg Mayor Under Fire After Ceremony to Raise ‘Nuclear Family' Flag Over Park
A flag flying over a park in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, and the mayor's participation in a ceremony, have drawn strong criticism. Not long after a "nuclear family" flag went up last week in Riverfront Park, the comments started pouring in. Many in the community were not happy that the flag was...
whdh.com
Police: Woman gave birth in woods in NH, waited an hour to give child’s location to officers
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A woman is facing criminal charges after Manchester, New Hampshire police say she gave birth to a baby in the woods early Monday morning and then waited nearly an hour to direct police to the child’s location. Officers responding to a reported of a woman...
newstalknewengland.com
Derek Daprato Of Hooksett, New Hampshire Pleads Gulty In Violent Maine Home Invasion Case
On Wednesday at the United States District Court in Portland, Maine, Derek Daprato, 34, of Hooksett, New Hampshire pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit Hobbs Act robbery, interfering with commerce by violence and aiding and abetting the same, discharging a firearm during a crime of violence and aiding and abetting the same, and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence and aiding and abetting the same.
Fentanyl Strike Force probe leads to 3-kilo drug bust, 3 Mass. arrests, AG says
A months-long joint investigation led by the New England Fentanyl Strike Force has resulted in the arrest of three individuals in connection to a drug trafficking organization, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Friday. Michael Reyes of Rochester, Shawn Panepinto of Wareham and Jakeem Finley of Brockton were all arrested on...
mynbc5.com
Vermont man arrested after more than 70 businesses were burglarized
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. — Brattleboro Police have arrested 37-year-old James R. Owen after a lengthy investigation. Police said that between July and December, they have responded to more than 70 business burglaries. On Tuesday, they took Owen into custody on an arrest warrant. Owen was subsequently charged with nine counts...
Boston Woman Goes Full Carrie Underwood On Cheating Boyfriend: DA
A Boston man will likely think twice before he cheats again after police say his girlfriend ran him over with her car and then stabbed him after she found out he was unfaithful, authorities said.Lashonda Warner, 27, faces two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon — car and knif…
Ludlow Police searching for package thief
The Ludlow Police Department is seeking the public's help identifying a package thief.
fallriverreporter.com
Elderly woman fatally struck by vehicle while standing in her driveway just miles from Massachusetts, Rhode Island border
Authorities say that an elderly Massachusetts woman was struck and killed while in her driveway just a few miles from the Massachusetts and Rhode Island border. According to police, at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon the Douglas Police Department received numerous 911 calls reporting that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle in the area of 93 West Street.
Woman Slaps Security Guard At Milford Restaurant, Breaks His Glasses, Police Say
A 22-year-old woman from Massachusetts was charged after police said she slapped a security guard at a Connecticut restaurant and broke his glasses. Worcester County resident Grace Louder, of Holden, is charged with second-degree breach of peace and third-degree criminal mischief for the incident that happened in New Haven County on Saturday, Dec. 24, the Milford Police Department reported.
Massachusetts woman charged with fatally poisoning boyfriend
A Massachusetts woman charged with fatally poisoning her boyfriend with a chemical commonly found in antifreeze and deicing fluid pleaded not guilty to murder and was held without bail at her arraignment Friday.
Mass. woman dead after being hit by car in her driveway, police say
UPDATE: Authorities identify 71-year-old Douglas woman killed by car in her own driveway. A Massachusetts woman is dead after police said she was hit by a car at the end of her driveway. The Douglas Police Department received multiple 911 calls around 1:30 p.m. Monday that a pedestrian had been...
NECN
Lowell Woman Killed by Husband in Christmas Day Murder-Suicide, DA Says
A man fatally shot his wife, then himself, at a home in Lowell, Massachusetts, on Christmas Day, authorities said. The victim was identified as Rosa Santiago, 55, according to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office. Her killer was identified as Jose Santiago, 60. The shooting was reported about 1:38 p.m. at...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield man arrested after breaking windows with golf club at MGM Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A man has been arrested after police said he broke windows on MGM Springfield property with a golf club Saturday evening. According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, Springfield officers and State Police troopers assigned to the Gaming Enforcement Unit officers arrested 57-year-old Edith Ortiz of Springfield Saturday evening shortly after the incident took place.
