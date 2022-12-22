ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man charged with passing fraudulent check

WESTBOROUGH – A Charlestown man faces several charges after he was apprehended at the Herb Chambers Honda dealership on Worcester Turnpike on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Aquiles Bernabe was arrested by Westborough Police after he attempted to pass a fraudulent check to collect parts from the dealership. It is alleged that Bernabe used a check from a business located in Rhode Island to make the purchase. Officers were able to confirm this with the business listed on the check.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
whdh.com

Lincoln police warn homeowners of multiple break-ins

LINCOLN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are warning residents after two homes in Lincoln were broken into. The break-ins both happened over the last week, according to police. A window at one of the homes was completely shattered. Police are asking residents to make sure their homes are secure before leaving...
LINCOLN, MA
newstalknewengland.com

Derek Daprato Of Hooksett, New Hampshire Pleads Gulty In Violent Maine Home Invasion Case

On Wednesday at the United States District Court in Portland, Maine, Derek Daprato, 34, of Hooksett, New Hampshire pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit Hobbs Act robbery, interfering with commerce by violence and aiding and abetting the same, discharging a firearm during a crime of violence and aiding and abetting the same, and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence and aiding and abetting the same.
HOOKSETT, NH
mynbc5.com

Vermont man arrested after more than 70 businesses were burglarized

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. — Brattleboro Police have arrested 37-year-old James R. Owen after a lengthy investigation. Police said that between July and December, they have responded to more than 70 business burglaries. On Tuesday, they took Owen into custody on an arrest warrant. Owen was subsequently charged with nine counts...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
fallriverreporter.com

Elderly woman fatally struck by vehicle while standing in her driveway just miles from Massachusetts, Rhode Island border

Authorities say that an elderly Massachusetts woman was struck and killed while in her driveway just a few miles from the Massachusetts and Rhode Island border. According to police, at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon the Douglas Police Department received numerous 911 calls reporting that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle in the area of 93 West Street.
DOUGLAS, MA
Daily Voice

Woman Slaps Security Guard At Milford Restaurant, Breaks His Glasses, Police Say

A 22-year-old woman from Massachusetts was charged after police said she slapped a security guard at a Connecticut restaurant and broke his glasses. Worcester County resident Grace Louder, of Holden, is charged with second-degree breach of peace and third-degree criminal mischief for the incident that happened in New Haven County on Saturday, Dec. 24, the Milford Police Department reported.
MILFORD, MA
NECN

Lowell Woman Killed by Husband in Christmas Day Murder-Suicide, DA Says

A man fatally shot his wife, then himself, at a home in Lowell, Massachusetts, on Christmas Day, authorities said. The victim was identified as Rosa Santiago, 55, according to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office. Her killer was identified as Jose Santiago, 60. The shooting was reported about 1:38 p.m. at...
LOWELL, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield man arrested after breaking windows with golf club at MGM Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A man has been arrested after police said he broke windows on MGM Springfield property with a golf club Saturday evening. According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, Springfield officers and State Police troopers assigned to the Gaming Enforcement Unit officers arrested 57-year-old Edith Ortiz of Springfield Saturday evening shortly after the incident took place.
SPRINGFIELD, MA

