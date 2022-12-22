ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wright, KY

Fox 19

Man charged in shooting of wife and Tri-State sheriff’s deputy during bomb cyclone

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - Authorities have identified the suspect who allegedly shot a Tri-State sheriff’s deputy and a civilian on Friday. Gregory Guilfoyle, 31, of Brookville, allegedly shot his own wife and then took the woman’s young daughter out into the bomb cyclone/flash freeze that dropped temperatures a record 39 degrees in a matter of hours overnight into Friday morning.
BROOKVILLE, IN
Fox 19

1 to hospital from Winton Hills shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating an early morning shooting in Winton Hills. A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg on Gardenhill Lane around 4:40 a.m. Monday, police confirm. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to...
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

‘Fully involved’ fire burns Warren Co. ‘family home’

FRANKLIN — Multiple crews responded to a “fully involved” house fire Monday overnight. Franklin, Clearcreek, and Middletown Fires responded to a mutual aid request to put out a residential fire in the 600 block of Spring Avenue at approximately 3:00 a.m., Franklin City Dispatch told News Center 7.
FRANKLIN, OH
WLWT 5

Police close westbound I-275 in Springdale after a crash

SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Police have closed westbound I-275 in Springdale after vehicles crashed due to ice and snow build-ups. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. No injuries have been reported with this incident. There is no timetable for when the interstate...
SPRINGDALE, OH
wvlt.tv

Mom stuck in car with kids for 24 hours on I-71

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Beshear says the National Guard, Kentucky State Police, and local first responders have assisted road crews in trying to clear the interstate and conducting wellness checks on those stuck on I-71. “We’re coming from Akron, and we’re traveling down to Florida. I got here at noon yesterday,” said Nakita Patterson, who says she was traveling southbound on I-71 Friday morning. She was directed to exit the interstate, and she’s been stuck on highway 2850 in Verona ever since.
VERONA, KY
Portsmouth Daily Times

Four arrested on drug charges

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman and Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer announce that a man and woman from Dayton, Ohio along with a man and woman from Portsmouth, Ohio were arrested on drug charges after an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force. At approximately 8:17 p.m. on...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WLWT 5

Archives: Drivers struggle up snowy Ridge Road hill

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati drivers struggling to drive after winter weather: A tale as old as time. After winter weather came through the area in 1989, drivers in Oakley had a difficult time getting up the hill on Ridge Road. One driver WLWT's Jeff Hirsch spoke with said she had...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

1 victim identified in double shooting in College Hill, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One of the two victims of a shooting in College Hill Thursday afternoon has been identified, Cincinnati police say. Officers say James Witherspoon, 32, was shot just after 1 p.m. near the intersection of West Galbraith and Daly roads. Members of the Cincinnati Fire Department tried to...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKYC

4 dead after multiple-vehicle crash in Southwest Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 that left four people dead Saturday morning. According to OSHP, the crash happened at 8:32 a.m. in the southbound lanes on I-75, near milepost 75 in Franklin Township. A Freightliner Cascadia tractor-trailer combination...
FRANKLIN, OH

