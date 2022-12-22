Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Coffee Shop Has Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
This Cincinnatti couple continue to give away millionsAsh JurbergCincinnati, OH
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSOhio State
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CincinattiTed RiversCincinnati, OH
Related
Fox 19
Man charged in shooting of wife and Tri-State sheriff’s deputy during bomb cyclone
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - Authorities have identified the suspect who allegedly shot a Tri-State sheriff’s deputy and a civilian on Friday. Gregory Guilfoyle, 31, of Brookville, allegedly shot his own wife and then took the woman’s young daughter out into the bomb cyclone/flash freeze that dropped temperatures a record 39 degrees in a matter of hours overnight into Friday morning.
Fox 19
1 to hospital from Winton Hills shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating an early morning shooting in Winton Hills. A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg on Gardenhill Lane around 4:40 a.m. Monday, police confirm. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to...
Fox 19
Lebanon prison correction officers rushed to hospital after inmate assaults them Christmas Day
LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - Two correction officers at a state prison in Warren County were taken to a hospital after they were assaulted by an inmate on Christmas Day, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction. “There was an inmate-on-staff assault yesterday at the Lebanon Correctional Institution which...
‘Fully involved’ fire burns Warren Co. ‘family home’
FRANKLIN — Multiple crews responded to a “fully involved” house fire Monday overnight. Franklin, Clearcreek, and Middletown Fires responded to a mutual aid request to put out a residential fire in the 600 block of Spring Avenue at approximately 3:00 a.m., Franklin City Dispatch told News Center 7.
Nine indicted by Brown County grand jury
Nine individuals were indicted by a grand jury in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas on Dec. 15. Zachary H. Watson
Fox 19
OSP responded to report of Christmas night assault on at least 1 officer at prison in Lebanon
LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - Investigators with the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the state prison in Lebanon on Christmas night after receiving a report of an assault on at least one correction officer, an OSP dispatcher confirms. The call from the Lebanon Correctional Institution at 3791 State Route 63...
WLWT 5
Police close westbound I-275 in Springdale after a crash
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Police have closed westbound I-275 in Springdale after vehicles crashed due to ice and snow build-ups. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. No injuries have been reported with this incident. There is no timetable for when the interstate...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Madison Pike at I-275, near Edgewood
EDGEWOOD, Ky. — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Madison Pike at I-275, near Edgewood. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
wvlt.tv
Mom stuck in car with kids for 24 hours on I-71
GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Beshear says the National Guard, Kentucky State Police, and local first responders have assisted road crews in trying to clear the interstate and conducting wellness checks on those stuck on I-71. “We’re coming from Akron, and we’re traveling down to Florida. I got here at noon yesterday,” said Nakita Patterson, who says she was traveling southbound on I-71 Friday morning. She was directed to exit the interstate, and she’s been stuck on highway 2850 in Verona ever since.
WLWT 5
Police responding to Deshler Drive in Colerain Township for reports of an assault with injuries
CINCINNATI — Police responding to Deshler Drive in Colerain Township for reports of an assault with injuries. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WLWT 5
Freezing temperatures cause sprinkler system to burst at Fort Thomas apartment
FORT THOMAS, Ky. — Most people can't wait to hop out of bed Christmas morning and rush toward the tree, but Hannah Larkins' morning wasn't what she hoped it would be. "As soon as I put my feet down, they were soaking wet," Larkins said. Inside her bathroom, there...
Four arrested on drug charges
Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman and Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer announce that a man and woman from Dayton, Ohio along with a man and woman from Portsmouth, Ohio were arrested on drug charges after an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force. At approximately 8:17 p.m. on...
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to reports of a crash with injuries on High Street in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crews are responding to reports of a crash with injuries on High Street in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you...
WLWT 5
Archives: Drivers struggle up snowy Ridge Road hill
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati drivers struggling to drive after winter weather: A tale as old as time. After winter weather came through the area in 1989, drivers in Oakley had a difficult time getting up the hill on Ridge Road. One driver WLWT's Jeff Hirsch spoke with said she had...
Combating drug addiction in Brown County
Brown County residents have much to be proud of. A rural county made up of some charming villages rich in history, communities that lack high r
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reported crash with injuries on Bethel-New Richmond Road in Bethel
BETHEL, Ohio — Crews responding to reported crash with injuries on Bethel-New Richmond Road in Bethel. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on I-75N at Mt. Zion exit in Boone County
FLORENCE, Ky. — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on I-75N at Mt. Zion exit in Boone County. Car into a ditch. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
Fox 19
1 victim identified in double shooting in College Hill, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One of the two victims of a shooting in College Hill Thursday afternoon has been identified, Cincinnati police say. Officers say James Witherspoon, 32, was shot just after 1 p.m. near the intersection of West Galbraith and Daly roads. Members of the Cincinnati Fire Department tried to...
WLWT 5
Police responding to Buttercup Lane for reports of a person shot in Mount Airy
CINCINNATI — Police responding to Buttercup Lane for reports of a person shot in Mount Airy. According to officials, one person has sustained non life-threatening injuries in the shooting. Police say that the person shot was a juvenile. The exact age of the person is not known at this...
WKYC
4 dead after multiple-vehicle crash in Southwest Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 that left four people dead Saturday morning. According to OSHP, the crash happened at 8:32 a.m. in the southbound lanes on I-75, near milepost 75 in Franklin Township. A Freightliner Cascadia tractor-trailer combination...
Comments / 0