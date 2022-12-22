Read full article on original website
Hernando Briefs
The Nature Coast Community Services Foundation serves the homeless of Hernando with food, clothing, shoes, jobs, IDs, food stamps, spaying and neutering pets, transportation and more. We urgently need donations of non-perishable foods, clean gallon jugs, camping equipment and winter clothing. If you have a RV or property you have...
County approves ban on smoking, vaping in parks, beaches
BROOKSVILLE – Tresa Watson and her colleagues had to wait until the last item of the agenda on Tuesday, Dec. 13, but it was worth the wait. The Hernando County Commission voted 5-0 to ban smoking and vaping in county recreation areas, including parks and beaches. Watson, the director...
Civil Air Patrol cadets get look at airline operations
Civil Air Patrol cadets with the Hernando County Composite Squadron attended a commercial aviation training event at JetBlue University recently. The training included a wide range of flight operations including hands-on cabin training, an introduction to the maintenance apprenticeship program and time in the Airbus A220 simulators. The event gave...
Children have fun at Brooksville Family fair
BROOKSVILLE – Annabelle Bell was having a fun time riding a pony on Tuesday, Dec. 20, while her mother Nicole Bell had a secure grip on her. The little girl is 18 months old, so maybe she doesn’t know much about Christmas yet, but she sure loved riding Betty the pony, and took several circuits under the overhang at a building at the Hernando County Fairgrounds.
