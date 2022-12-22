Read full article on original website
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
One stabbed, two arrested after officers responded to a disorderly call
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two individuals were arrested in connection to a stabbing that occurred Sunday, according to authorities. Breanna Fleeton, 25, was arrested for assault and Brandon Fleeton, 28, was arrested for failure to obey and eluding police, authorities said. Police responded to 900 Downtowner Boulevard, The Estates of...
WALA-TV FOX10
Man arrested on robbery charges after domestic dispute call
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was arrested for robbery after discovering another man at his girlfriend’s house and demanding his money and property at gun point, according to police. Police said on Sunday, Dec. 25, at approximately 12:58 a.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of O’Conner Street...
WLOX
Man dead from weather exposure in Pearl River Co. identified
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - One man has been pronounced dead following harsh weather conditions this weekend. Pearl River County EMA confirms a 57-year-old transient man was found dead Monday morning. A passing motorist found him near Highway 26 and I-59 in Poplarville. Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage...
utv44.com
MPD investigating shooting on Durant Street
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Mobile Police Department, a man was shot on Durant Street early Saturday morning. Officers responded to reports of shots fired at the 100 block of Durant Street at approximately 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Upon arrival, police say they discovered a man sitting...
1 shot while sitting in his car: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said one person was shot by an unknown suspect while sitting in their car Saturday morning. Officials say the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. at the 100 block of Durant Street. When officers arrived to the neighborhood, they said the victim was driven to University […]
Mobile Police looking for two suspects in Friday night shooting at hotel
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department say a shooting Friday night occurred between two male suspects firing at one another. The shooting happened around 10:54 p.m. on Dec. 23. According to Mobile Police, the suspects were shooting at one another at Extenda Suites off I-65 Service Road South. When officers arrived […]
Four vehicles involved in Jones County crash
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County authorities are investigating a four-vehicle crash that injured multiple people. The crash happened on Highway 15 North on Saturday, December 24. According to witnesses, a stalled vehicle was rear ended, which caused a chain reaction with the four vehicles. The driver of a GEO Tracker had to be […]
wtva.com
Man dead from weather exposure in south Mississippi
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The winter weather left one man dead in south Mississippi. According to the Pearl River County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), a motorist found a 57-year-old transient man dead Monday morning near Highway 26 and Interstate 59 in Poplarville. Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage said the...
60-year-old arrested following Thursday night shooting on General Gorgas Drive: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a 60-year-old man Thursday night following a shooting on General Gorgas Drive. Jose Robinson, 60, was charged with first degree assault. Police said Robinson and another man were involved in a “verbal dispute that turned physical.” Robinson then took out a gun and shot […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Man accused to hitting woman following parking dispute
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man is facing a number of charges after a case of parking too close escalated to assault at a fast-food restaurant Friday morning, police said. Phillip Meredith, 43, is charged with third-degree robbery, third-degree criminal mischief, and harassment/harassing communications. According to the Mobile Police...
WDAM-TV
Police investigating mysterious shooting in Laurel, Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that happened earlier this week. While there are few details available at this time, it was reported that a man was discovered with a gunshot wound and sent to the South Central Reginal Medical Center for treatment on Monday night. His condition is not known at this time.
WALA-TV FOX10
1 wounded in early Saturday morning shooting in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigation an early Saturday morning shooting that sent one person to the hospital. Officers responded to the 100 block of Durant Street around 4:30 a.m. regarding one shot and found that the male victim had been taken to University Hospital by personal vehicle, authorities said.
WLOX
Boil water notice continues in Pascagoula
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s been two days since a boil water notice was issued on Christmas Eve for Pascagoula residents. City Manager Michael Silverman said many factors contributed to this. “Due to the extremely low temperatures, there were some breaks in different areas. But the primary reason for...
WLOX
Gulfport FD responds to housefire on 41st Avenue
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday, Gulfport Fire Department responded to reports of a fire in a home on 41st Avenue in west Gulfport. The fire was reportedly caused by a wood burning stove inside of the home. Three Gulfport fire trucks rushed to the home around 4:30 p.m. and quickly put the fire out. No injuries were reported.
WALA-TV FOX10
3 injured in crash on U.S. 45
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Three people were taken to the hospital following a collision on U.S. 45 and Hutton Road, according to Citronelle Fire & Rescue. According to a post on the agency’s Facebook page, units responded to the scene around midnight to a wreck with entrapment. Arriving...
WLOX
Harrison County Sheriff’s Department provides over 1,000 meals for the needy
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s Christmas, and what better way to celebrate than making sure less fortunate people have a warm plate of food?. Harrison County Sheriff’s Department handed out 1,260 meals to families in need as part of the Feed the Needy program that’s been around for more than a decade.
WLOX
LIST: Drop your live Christmas tree off at these recycling locations
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Christmas Day has come and gone, meaning many of you are going to want to get rid of that Christmas tree soon. For those with a live tree, you can drop it off at a recycling location. Recycled trees will be stripped and chipped for mulch....
WALA-TV FOX10
Grand Bay woman accused of stabbing man multiple times
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Grand Bay woman is facing a second-degree assault charge after allegedly stabbing a man following an argument. Officers responded to the 4000 block of Lucinda Drive around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday regarding an assault. According to investigators, the woman, later identified as 47-year-old Christy Womack, and the victim got into an argument. Then Womack produced a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times, according to the Mobile Police Department.
WLOX
Holiday shoppers rush to make gift returns, exchanges
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Christmas has come and gone, but Monday was a busy day full of gift returns and exchanges. “Today, we’re exchanging some jeans for my grandpa because they didn’t fit him right,” shopper Madison Brownlee said. Whether it’s not the best fit or there’s...
Man shot, car stolen at Theodore gas station: Mobile Police
THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a shooting and carjacking that occurred early Wednesday morning. According to officials, officers were called to a Circle K gas station on Rangeline Road for a person who had been shot. When officers arrived, they found that a man that the […]
Comments / 0