ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merrill, WI

Winners of Merrill’s Holiday Decorating Contest 2022

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JzGOu_0jrqqYdv00

Merrill, WI (Dec. 22, 2022) — Thank you to everyone who made Merrill’s small-town charm sparkle this holiday season! This year, the City of Merrill and Merrill Area Chamber of Commerce partnered to present Merrill’s Holiday Decorating Contest. This contest was for City of Merrill residents and businesses. The judges were riders on Merrill’s Tour of Lights Bus Ride on Dec. 21, 2022.

We are pleased to announce the winners of the contest! And the winners are…

Residential Homes

First Place: 105 W. Riverside Ave.

Second Place: 411 E. 8th St.

Third Place: TIE!

1003 Jefferson St. AND 118 N. State St.

Merrill Businesses:

First Place: Park City Credit Union, 501 South Pine Ridge Ave.

Second Place: Inclusa, 101 E. 1st St.

Third Place: Strive 4 Life, LLC, 730 E. 2nd St.

Prizes were selected for first to third place. They will be delivered to the winners soon!

“In an effort to make Merrill’s Tour of Lights Bus Ride more exciting, we thought hosting a city-wide holiday decorating contest would encourage more people to decorate their homes and businesses, and make it more fun for riders by having them be the judges,” said Brad Brummond, Merrill Transit Administrator.

Each year, the Merrill-Go-Round picks up riders at their homes and takes them on a bus ride to tour the City, and see homes and businesses that are decorated for the holidays. The duration of the tour is about two hours or less. The Tour of Lights Bus Ride is free for the public to ride, and it is fun for all ages.

To view a map listing all the homes and businesses that participated in Merrill’s Holiday Decorating Contest, visit the City of Merrill’s or Merrill Chamber’s Facebook page.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAW

Tine and Cellar gives out free meal this Christmas

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - If you were looking for a place to eat this Christmas, Tine and Cellar was the place to be. They just celebrated their five-year anniversary of giving out free meals on Christmas. Everyone was welcome and a group of volunteers held the event. Both new and...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Volunteers give back on Christmas at Open Door Marathon County

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On a day where many people celebrate Christmas and spend time with loved ones, others choose to serve their community. “When I saw that there was a need for the holiday’s that they were going to be open for this bitter cold weather we’ve been having, I was available and wanted to come out and offer my time,” says Jordan Schellin, Volunteer.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WSAW

City of Wausau homeowners can apply for no-cost home repairs

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Homeowners in the city of Wausau who need help making repairs can now apply for free assistance. Through a collaboration with Group Mission Trips, the city of Wausau will be hosting a local mission trip experience July 23-29. The types of home repair projects range from painting, building decks and wheelchair ramps, and other general home repairs. Both labor and materials are free to qualifying households.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Marathon County volunteer opportunities: Week of Dec. 26

Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com. Serve a Meal. The Adult Day Services program at North Central Health Care seeks help with prepping, cooking and serving lunch one day during the week. Contact the volunteer office at 715-848-4450 or volunteer@norcen.org to sign up.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

AbbyBank Angel Tree brightens holidays for kids

Twenty-four children will have a brighter Christmas this year, thanks to the generosity of community members and AbbyBank employees. The giving group voluntarily purchased presents for children in need through AbbyBank’s Angel Tree campaign. The presents and donations were given to The Salvation Army in Wausau. “It is wonderful...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries December 23, 2022

Sandra (Sandy) Nelson 80 passed away on December 12, 2022 in Wausau with her husband and daughters by her side. Sandy was born in Wausau to the late Burton and Luella Weik. On August 11, 1962 she married Darrell Nelson in Wausau. He survives. She graduated from Wausau High and attended UW-Marathon Center. Throughout her working career she enjoyed doing accounting at Graphic Packaging for over 25 years taking a slight break when she stayed at home and raised her children until they started attending school.
WAUSAU, WI
onfocus.news

MAPS Shares Story of “Christmas Miracle” Dog

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – On December 6, Marshfield Area Pet Shelter received an emergency phone call from the Wood County Sheriff’s Dept. A sweet lab mix had been hit by a car. Staff sprang into action to assess the condition of the injured dog. X-rays revealed a fractured pelvis in three places and numerous broken teeth.
MARSHFIELD, WI
wxpr.org

Two Merrill students run business while also going to school

Imagine being a high school junior, and while on top of keeping your grades up and staying active in your community, you run your own business. For twins Sergei and Roman Wunsch, that is their reality as the co-founders of "Two Boys and a Lawnmower" based out of Merrill, only they shovel driveways in the winter.
MERRILL, WI
WSAW

Marshfield to end curbside yard waste, Christmas tree pick-up

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Starting Jan. 1, the city of Marshfield and Waste Management will no longer offer curbside collection of yard waste, brush and branches, Christmas trees and bulky items. City residents will need to drop off yard waste, branches and Christmas trees at the compost site at 501...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

Education

Published content is property of Wausau Pilot and Review. All rights reserved. For republication information email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com..
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Editorial: Wausau needs an emergency plan. Before that happens, attitudes need to change.

We all know how dangerous extreme cold can be to people experiencing homelessness. And we all know that this is Wisconsin. Each winter we experience at least one major storm with subzero temperatures, gusty winds and heavy snow, prompting students to stay home and businesses to close. People who are unsheltered face particularly severe risks during extreme weather that can expose them to the risk of frostbite, hypothermia and death.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Standing Rocks Park set to open after Christmas

Portage County Parks will open Standing Rocks Park, 7695 Standing Rocks Road, Stevens Point, for downhill skiing, cross-county skiing and mountain biking beginning Dec. 27. For trail conditions and updates, call the Portage County Parks department at 715-346-1433 or visit facebook.com/portagecountyparksandrecreation.
STEVENS POINT, WI
WSAW

Wausau broadcaster, former WSAU-TV host passes away

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Legendary broadcaster and founder of Midwest Communications, Duke Wright, died Wednesday at the age of 83. Wright built Wausau-based Midwest Communications and as a teen hosted a live music program on then WSAU-TV. He is a member of the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association (WBA) Hall of Fame....
WAUSAU, WI
antigotimes.com

City of Antigo and Langlade Co. Police Reports

Crime Stoppers Tip of the Week: At night keep your car keys near your bed. If you hear a prowler, set off your car alarm. Officers received a call about a bike left. Call stated that someone put a bike in her yard near Lincoln St., the bike was put in impound.
ANTIGO, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau mulls ban for selling cats, dogs in pet stores

Wausau’s Public Health and Safety Committee on Monday created an ordinance restricting the sale of cats and dogs in the city at pet stores, a measure that now goes to the 11-member Common Council for consideration. The ban is preemptive since Wausau does not have a pet store at...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Woman, dog perish in Lincoln County crash

A woman and her dog were both killed Monday in a single-vehicle crash in the Lincoln County town of Bradley, officials said. The crash, on County Road U and County Road A, was reported at about 7:50 a.m. by multiple 911 callers. Police say the woman was headed east on County Road U and, after failing to stop at a stop sign at County Road A, she crossed the highway and entered the ditch on the east side of the road. Her vehicle struck a group of trees before coming to rest.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
22K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy