Winners of Merrill’s Holiday Decorating Contest 2022

Merrill, WI (Dec. 22, 2022) — Thank you to everyone who made Merrill’s small-town charm sparkle this holiday season! This year, the City of Merrill and Merrill Area Chamber of Commerce partnered to present Merrill’s Holiday Decorating Contest. This contest was for City of Merrill residents and businesses. The judges were riders on Merrill’s Tour of Lights Bus Ride on Dec. 21, 2022.

We are pleased to announce the winners of the contest! And the winners are…

Residential Homes

First Place: 105 W. Riverside Ave.

Second Place: 411 E. 8th St.

Third Place: TIE!

1003 Jefferson St. AND 118 N. State St.

Merrill Businesses:

First Place: Park City Credit Union, 501 South Pine Ridge Ave.

Second Place: Inclusa, 101 E. 1st St.

Third Place: Strive 4 Life, LLC, 730 E. 2nd St.

Prizes were selected for first to third place. They will be delivered to the winners soon!

“In an effort to make Merrill’s Tour of Lights Bus Ride more exciting, we thought hosting a city-wide holiday decorating contest would encourage more people to decorate their homes and businesses, and make it more fun for riders by having them be the judges,” said Brad Brummond, Merrill Transit Administrator.

Each year, the Merrill-Go-Round picks up riders at their homes and takes them on a bus ride to tour the City, and see homes and businesses that are decorated for the holidays. The duration of the tour is about two hours or less. The Tour of Lights Bus Ride is free for the public to ride, and it is fun for all ages.

To view a map listing all the homes and businesses that participated in Merrill’s Holiday Decorating Contest, visit the City of Merrill’s or Merrill Chamber’s Facebook page.