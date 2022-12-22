It took two years to pass the bill, now headed to the president's desk. It was a warm day in July when an attorney disguised as a FedEx worker rang the doorbell of New Jersey federal Judge Esther Salas, then shot and killed her son, Daniel Anderl, who answered the door. Salas’s husband, Mark Anderl was also shot but survived the attack. It’s led to a debate over whether federal employees should be entitled to more privacy when it comes to their home addresses and contact information. And it ultimately led to Congress passing a bill to protect that privacy, in Daniel’s name.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO