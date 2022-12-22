Read full article on original website
2022: No new women’s prison
After decades of problems that included physical and sexual assaults, conditions at New Jersey’s only prison for women are improving, but one major issue remains unresolved: the future of the 109-year-old facility. In June 2021, Gov. Phil Murphy announced that the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women in Hunterdon...
Murphy to sign latest gun-control legislation
Gov. Phil Murphy is poised to sign a gun-control bill that he says will protect residents from the scourge of gun violence. The Senate has given final legislative approval to concealed-carry legislation, despite opposition from Republicans. The bill would strictly limit the concealed carry of guns in New Jersey and comes in response to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling this summer that made it easier to obtain permits to carry guns.
Booker calls passage of federal ‘Daniel’s Law’ an act of love
It took two years to pass the bill, now headed to the president's desk. It was a warm day in July when an attorney disguised as a FedEx worker rang the doorbell of New Jersey federal Judge Esther Salas, then shot and killed her son, Daniel Anderl, who answered the door. Salas’s husband, Mark Anderl was also shot but survived the attack. It’s led to a debate over whether federal employees should be entitled to more privacy when it comes to their home addresses and contact information. And it ultimately led to Congress passing a bill to protect that privacy, in Daniel’s name.
Push for Medicaid to cover community violence prevention services in NJ
It’s the latest effort by lawmakers to combat gun violence and ease the suffering it brings. New Jersey may soon require community violence prevention services be covered by Medicaid, a help to people who have survived gun violence in their community and are now struggling with the lingering impact of that violence.
NJ Senate committee approves measures that target car theft
The bills include harsher penalties, mandatory minimum sentences. Will punishing auto theft as a serious crime actually stop auto theft? That issue was debated in the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday, as lawmakers considered whether to advance a package of bills that would increase penalties and target those who have been stealing cars. The number of car thefts continues to rise statewide. But some advocates say these thefts are happening because of intense poverty, and want the state to consider alternative intervention methods.
NJ receiving $6M to provide high-speed, affordable internet access
Help is on the way to ensure all New Jerseyans stay properly connected. The state is receiving more than $6 million to enable high-speed internet networks and develop digital skills training programs. The funding is made possible through the Biden administration’s Internet for All initiative, investing $65 billion to provide affordable, high-speed internet to every American.
NJ Spotlight News: December 20, 2022
We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories. The measure adds strict concealed-carry rules. Fulop touts downward crime trend, pushes for review of bail reform. Jersey City mayor: Decline...
What added benefits will PACT Act give NJ veterans exposed to toxins?
Thousands of New Jersey veterans could be eligible for additional health benefits made available under the PACT Act. Signed by President Joe Biden over the summer, the PACT Act expands VA benefits for those who were exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxic substances, predominantly in Iraq and Afghanistan. More than 820,000 veterans have already received screenings, according to the VA, with 39% reporting concern of exposure.
NJ set to tackle plant invaders
Bill would ban plant sales, create monitors to stem invasive plants. The Legislature is stepping up efforts to eliminate the havoc invasive plants create in New Jersey. The Senate Environment and Energy Committee unanimously approved a bill earlier this month that would ban, in most cases, the sale and distribution of certain invasive plants. The legislation (S-2186) also would reestablish the New Jersey Invasive Species Council, an organization created by former Gov. Jon Corzine 18 years ago.
Can Democrats’ budget ‘Christmas tree’ be cut down to size?
New Jersey lawmakers, nearly all Democrats, added more than $1 billion in spending for favored projects to this year’s state budget, continuing a trend that has grown in recent years — especially with the addition of federal COVID-19 relief money. Now, a Republican state senator says that money...
$1.52
Social equity excise fee on every ounce of recreational marijuana starting Jan. 1, 2023. With the growing recreational marijuana market in New Jersey, dues and regulations are constantly changing. While medical marijuana doesn’t require a social equity excise fee, recreational cannabis does. Beginning Jan. 1, 2023, that fee is increasing from $1.10 to $1.52 per ounce of cannabis. It’s due on each usable ounce of recreational marijuana sold by Class 1 license holders — those who grow the marijuana.
For South Asian Christians in NJ, Christmas has a different flavor
Unique traditions are little known, even among fellow South Asians. Nothing says Christmas like spongy appam and tender lamb biryani for some New Jerseyans. South Asian Christians — those hailing from Pakistan, India, Bangladesh and other parts of the subcontinent — are a minority within a minority: just 1-2% of all South Asians.
In growing labor movement, workers want to be treated as human beings
Since pandemic, labor organizing has grown to include new workers. From Starbucks employees, to railroad workers, to the staff at The New York Times, workers everywhere are demanding their employers treat them humanely. In the case of nurses in New Jersey’s hospitals, workers said they felt like executives were putting profits over patient care and worker health.
Teaching troubles: Worrisome signs in NJ and possible solutions
An NJ Spotlight roundtable addressed the growing shortage of teachers and possible fixes for it. The teaching profession in New Jersey is embattled, bringing about a teacher shortage many believe may become severe. Data shows that many teachers are exiting the field, others are experiencing burnout and fewer people are pursuing teaching as a career in the first place.
Op-Ed: Turnpike expansion would cut congestion, boost NJ economy
The proposed expansion would replace decades-old structures, improve residents’ quality of life and the state’s economic well-being. The proposed expansion of the New Jersey Turnpike from the Hudson County extension to the Holland Tunnel is a commonsense project that will reduce the traffic congestion that overwhelms this portion of the road, while giving a shot in the arm to New Jersey’s economy.
Warehouse ‘sprawl’ prompted pushback in 2022
Lawmakers stepped up efforts to curb surging industry, but growth remains strong. New Jersey’s warehouse sprawl came under attack from state officials, lawmakers and community groups in 2022, but strong industry growth and cash-hungry towns are likely to ensure that the boom continues well into 2023. For the first...
NJ Spotlight News special edition — ‘21’ documentary series: Dec. 23, 2022
The NJ PBS digital documentary series “21” examines a simple question: Does where you live in the state affect how you live? The series profiles one person in each of New Jersey’s 21 counties and looks at the social determinants that affect that person’s life. This...
More ‘navigators’ help people apply for SNAP benefits
They’re part of a state initiative to give more help to applicants. Community advocates are applauding New Jersey’s initiative to provide more assistance to people applying to its Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, otherwise known as SNAP. There are now “navigators” in all 21 counties who can help people seeking benefits to successfully complete the application process.
Let advanced practice nurses prescribe without a doctor’s oversight?
NJ legislation would cement a change that began with pandemic. Some doctors are strongly opposed. At the top of their field, advanced practice nurses in New Jersey are one step closer to full authority in all patient-care decisions, something supporters said is needed to expand the state’s health care system, especially in underserved communities. But opponents warn that it could put patients at risk.
Lawmakers move to hide their addresses
Striking details on lawmakers, candidates and more spurred by safety concerns, they say. The addresses of lawmakers, elected officials and candidates would be exempt from public disclosure under three measures that sailed through a legislative committee Monday, dealing another blow to transparency and public access in the state. If enacted,...
