Lavrov gives Ukraine ultimatum to surrender territory or ‘army to decide the issue’
Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov issued an ultimatum to Ukraine to fulfill Moscow’s proposals or have the Russian army “decide the issue.”“Our proposals for the demilitarisation and denazification of the territories controlled by the regime, the elimination of threats to Russia’s security emanating from there, including our new lands, are well known to the enemy,” state news agency TASS quoted Mr Lavrov as saying late on Monday.“The point is simple: Fulfill them for your own good. Otherwise, the issue will be decided by the Russian army.”The ultimatum from Russia from came a day after president Vladimir Putin said that...
Douglas Cohn and Eleanor Clift: DeSantis on the path to be the Trump replacement
Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has not said much about Ukraine, at least not recently. He is probably trying to figure out how to side with the hard right in his party that loves Vladimir Putin without alienating voters who know the Russian president is a brute. Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s emotional plea to a joint session of Congress received multiple standing ovations for his insistence that funding Ukraine’s defense is not charity, but an investment in security and freedom, much like the one FDR...
Japan PM sacks 4th minister to patch up scandal-hit Cabinet
TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday dismissed his fourth minister in two months to patch a scandal-tainted Cabinet that has raised questions over his judgment of staff credentials. Kenya Akiba, minister in charge of reconstruction of Fukushima and other disaster-hit areas, has faced allegations...
WANE-TV
A look back at the Year in International News
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine topped world headlines in 2022 — and the world said goodbye to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth. CBS’ Ian Lee takes a look back at the international stories that shaped our world this year.
Ukraine news – live: Putin’s minister issues ultimatum to Kyiv as Zelensky eyes February peace talks
