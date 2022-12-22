Read full article on original website
Fox5 KVVU
Iconic Peppermill celebrating 50th anniversary on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The iconic Peppermill Restaurant and Fireside Lounge on the Las Vegas Strip is celebrating a milestone birthday on Monday. “You only turn 50 once!” the Peppermill send in a post on Facebook. As part of the celebration, the Peppermill, which opened its doors in...
Two Billionaires Have Huge Las Vegas Strip Plans
Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Free Report and MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get Free Report dominate the south and central Las Vegas Strip but they do face challenges to their leadership. Basically, any casino owner and every major hotel operator look at the riches to be had on Las Vegas's iconic 4.2 mile stretch of road and at least considers it.
12-mile backup visible for holiday travelers leaving Las Vegas for California
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 12-mile backup was seen Monday afternoon on I-15 south to California as travelers left Las Vegas after the Christmas holiday, according to RTC Southern Nevada. “12-mile backup Jean thru NV-CA stateline. Plan for long delays,” a tweet from RTC read around 12:20 p.m. The traffic was one of several headaches […]
8newsnow.com
Deadly crash closes Las Vegas Boulevard near Seven Magic Mountains
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Las Vegas Boulevard, near Mile Marker 12, was closed in both directions Christmas Day due to a deadly crash, according to Nevada State Police. Police asked drivers to use Interstate 15 and avoid the area while they investigated the incident. No other details were released.
Person robs cage at Rampart Casino, sources say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A person robbed the casino cage at the Rampart Casino on Christmas Eve, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned. The casino is in the J.W. Marriott near the Summerlin Parkway. 8 News Now was working to get more information. Stay with 8 News Now and 8newsnow.com as this story develops.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Las Vegas
The average daytime temperature in Las Vegas during the summertime regularly exceeds 100°F. Understandably, you’ll be looking for a means to cool off and combat the heat when the thermometer reads triple digits. Naturally, swimming should be at the forefront of your list of things to do in Las Vegas.
Fox5 KVVU
Buffalo Bill’s in Primm reopens to customers after closed since March 2020
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After being closed since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a resort in Primm has reopened its doors to customers. Located in Primm near the California border, Buffalo Bill’s welcomed back customers on Friday, Dec. 23. A representative for the property said the...
8newsnow.com
Road closures, lane restrictions in northwest Las Vegas valley to last until end of January
There will be lane restrictions and road closures at a northwest Las Vegas valley intersection due to construction related to the Las Vegas Valley Water District Centennial Reservoir. Road closures, lane restrictions in northwest Las …. There will be lane restrictions and road closures at a northwest Las Vegas valley...
luxury-houses.net
A Custom Guard Gated 2 Story Home with Incredible Interior and Spacious Backyard Seeks $3 Million in Las Vegas, Nevada
10 Fire Rock Court Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 10 Fire Rock Court, Las Vegas, Nevada in prime location surrounding the Southern Highlands Golf Course, boasting of incredible interior with fresh paint, brand-new light fixtures, and wood-framed windows that bathe the entire house in natural light. This Home in Las Vegas offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 5,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10 Fire Rock Court, please contact Rob W. Jensen (Phone: 702-521-8832) at Rob Jensen Company for full support and perfect service.
Eater
John Mull’s Meats Is Now Officially a Historic Site in Las Vegas
The Las Vegas City Council voted to designate John Mull’s Meats as a historic site on the city of Las Vegas Historic Property Register. The butchery and adjacent Road Kill Grill restaurant at 3730 Thom Boulevard have been around for decades and are go-to spots in Vegas for beef and pork, as well as lamb, frog, and goat. The historic shop and grill makes even its jerky, sauces, and rubs in-house. Guy Fieri praised the Road Kill Grill for its “competition-level meat” on an episode of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.
Vegas ‘life coach’ accused of running Ponzi scheme to fund gambling addiction
A Las Vegas man is accused of running a Ponzi scheme where, instead of investing money in the stock market, he wagered millions of dollars at casinos, spending tens of thousands of dollars a day, investigators allege.
8newsnow.com
Popular Las Vegas steakhouse catches fire
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The popular Las Vegas steakhouse Herbs & Rye caught fire, Friday afternoon. Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to the fire around 3:20 p.m. and quickly quelled the flames, which the department said started on the roof. According to Clark County Fire Chief Kenny Holding, this...
Fox5 KVVU
2 guests each hit $100K jackpots at Las Vegas Strip casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two guests at a Las Vegas Strip casino are celebrating the holiday with some extra money in their pockets after hitting massive jackpots. According to posts from Caesars Palace on Twitter, one guest hit a $100,000 jackpot while playing video poker. A second guest hit a $100,000 jackpot on a slot machine, the property tweeted.
news3lv.com
Roads to Mt. Charleston closed due to overcrowding
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Roads to Mt. Charleston are closed due to overcrowding for the day after Christmas. The RTC of Southern Nevada reported late Monday morning that both Kyle Canyon and Lee Canyon roads are blocked off. No parking is available, and people are asked to avoid the...
8newsnow.com
A hidden gem in the city with the Stirling Club
Drop on by the Stirling Club, a private exclusive club in the city of Las Vegas that provides so many amenities for its members. Be sure to take advantage of their special offer: New sign ups before the end of the year receive a $250 salon and spa credit.
Las Vegas police search for stolen vehicle believed to be involved in armed casino robbery, sources say
Las Vegas police are searching for a vehicle believed to be involved with a robbery at the Rampart Casino, according to 8 News Now Investigators sources.
Travel woes continue at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas
The holiday travel woes continue at Harry Reid International, and on the eve of Christmas, travelers are still dealing with delays and cancellations
luxury-houses.net
A Designer Dream Home with A Thoughtfully Designed Open Floor Plan in Las Vegas is Selling for $3.7 Million
11448 Opal Springs Way Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 11448 Opal Springs Way, Las Vegas, Nevada is a guard-gated designer dream home with updated amenities including French oak hardwood flooring, silver travertine decking, closets, light fixtures, Control4 home automation, whole-home sound, and more. This Home in Las Vegas offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 5,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 11448 Opal Springs Way, please contact Rob W. Jensen (Phone: 702-521-8832) at Rob Jensen Company for full support and perfect service.
lvsportsbiz.com
Brother, Can You Spare $5 Million? I Want To Take My Friends To The Las Vegas Grand Prix Next November; Caesars Offers $5M ‘Emperor Package’ For F1 Race Weekend
Even by Las Vegas standards, where over-the-top promotions are ho-hum commonplace, paying $5 million for you and 11 of your buddies to watch a car race on the Strip seemed laughable at first. But Las Vegas-based Caesars Entertainment is serious about charging $5 million for a dozen Formula 1 fans...
Fox5 KVVU
Boulder City police say driver accused of going 122 mph on Christmas night
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Boulder City Police Department says a driver was arrested after he was accused of driving 122 mph on Christmas night. The unidentified driver, who told police he “didn’t know” that he was going 122 mph, also told officers that he was driving that fast because he was “just keeping pace with the traffic.”
