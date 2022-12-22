ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taco & Margarita Festival coming to Golden 1 Center

By Jeremiah Martinez
FOX40
 4 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Golden 1 Center is hosting the Taco & Margarita Festival on April 1.

Attendees will be allowed to walk the concourse and arena floor where they can enjoy a variety of tacos and margaritas. The event will also include retail vendors, live professional wrestling, and music, according to the Golden 1 Center.

The biggest performers coming to Sacramento-area venues in 2023

Tickets officially went on sale on Wednesday and there are three separate ticket packages with different admission times depending on which one is purchased.

General admission is $12 and allows entry to 12 p.m. The regular VIP package at $49 includes entry at 11 a.m. with a festival t-shirt, two margarita vouchers, and club access. The ultimate VIP package is $99 and includes entry at 11 a.m., a festival t-shirt, two margarita vouchers, lounge access, and an all-you-can-eat taco bar.

FOX40

